Sanitary Paper Product Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the sanitary paper product market are Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific, Seventh Generation, Johnson & Johnson, Orchids Paper Products Company, Cascades Tissue Group - North Carolina, ONTEX France SA, Oji Holdings, and Metsa.

The global sanitary paper product market will grow from $55.89 billion in 2022 to $59.36 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The sanitary paper product market is expected to grow to $73.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The sanitary paper product market consists of sales of fluff pulp, adhesives, superabsorbent and release paper.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Sanitary paper product manufacturing establishments convert the sanitary paper or wadding into sanitary paper products like napkins, toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissues, disposable diapers, sanitary napkins, and tampons.The paper is processed to be soft, thin, pliable, and absorbent paper.



While some businesses make their own sanitary paper, others buy it from paper mills.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the sanitary paper product market in 2022.North America was the second largest region in the sanitary paper product market.



The regions covered in the sanitary paper product report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of sanitary paper product are tissues and handkerchiefs, table napkins, toilet paper, towels, sanitary napkins and tampons, disposable diapers. Paper towel is a soft, thick sheet of paper that can absorb liquid and is used to dry hands, clean up spills, and so on It is used for residential and commercial applications.



Awareness among people for hygiene and cleanliness is expected to drive the sanitary paper products manufacturing market.There is an increase in awareness among people on hygiene and cleanliness because of the initiatives of government and other organizations along with an increase in income that has led to an increased spending on personal hygiene.



For instance, in September 2022, according to a survey conducted by Citron Hygiene, a Canada-based provider of washroom hygiene services, pre-pandemic Previously, just 11% of people washed their hands for the required 18–20 seconds (the duration of the song Happy Birthday), but during the pandemic, that number increased to 25%.If initial impressions didn’t inspire confidence in safeguarding patrons’ personal hygiene post-pandemic, over 70% of diners have admitted to forgoing any dining experiences at restaurants, cafes, or bars.



Since 67% of individuals feel the coronavirus epidemic has increased their fear of germs and awareness of hygiene, it’s essential that organizations adopt the proper hygiene practices. Therefore, the increase in awareness on hygiene and cleanliness among people especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic is driving the growth of the sanitary paper products market.



The threat of prominent substitutes is expected to hinder the sanitary product manufacturing market.There are many alternatives for paper available in market like cotton, plastic materials like polyester, polypropylene and others.



Substitute products include cloth kitchen towel, wet wipes, sanitary pads, tampons and diapers made with plastics and other materials that are used instead of sanitary paper products.These alternatives are being used to decrease the environmental burden and for their ease of use.



According to Statista, based on the US Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey (NCHS) in 2021, 16.31 million Americans used pre-moist wipes/cloths 31 times or more within a week. Therefore, it is anticipated that prominent substitutes may hinder the market growth of sanitary paper products during the forecast period.



Recycling of paper is expected to be a key trend in sanitary paper product manufacturing.In the paper industry, there is a rise in recycling due to environmental issues like deforestation and an increase of waste.



Recycled tissues require 50% less water, 64% less energy and make 74% less air pollution, which not only decreases the cost for the companies but also supports the sustainability of the environment.For instance, in December 2022, Huhtamaki, a Finland-based consumer packaging company, launched ICON® packaging, a cutting-edge, recyclable ice cream packaging solution in the US that is made with 95% renewable biobased material and allows recycling in localities around the country that have paper product recycling programmes.



This makes it possible to recycle the ice cream cartons and lids alongside other paper goods like folded carton packaging.



In July 2021, Essity AB, a Sweden-based global hygiene and health company, acquired Asaleo Care for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Asaleo Care would make it possible for profitable growth to occur in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific area, further solidifying Essity’s position as a top worldwide provider of health and hygiene products.



Asaleo Care Ltd. is an Australia-based personal care and hygiene company that manufactures consumer tissues, paper tissues, and toilet paper.



The countries covered in the sanitary paper product market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



