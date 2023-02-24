U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,961.85
    -50.47 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,789.19
    -364.72 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,368.68
    -221.72 (-1.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.72
    -27.37 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.32
    +0.93 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.50
    -10.30 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    20.82
    -0.49 (-2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9630
    +0.0840 (+2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1948
    -0.0071 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4900
    +1.8390 (+1.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,144.69
    -713.40 (-2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.34
    -16.71 (-3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     
UPDATES:

Stocks sink after hot inflation report

Sanitary Paper Product Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the sanitary paper product market are Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific, Seventh Generation, Johnson & Johnson, Orchids Paper Products Company, Cascades Tissue Group - North Carolina, ONTEX France SA, Oji Holdings, and Metsa.

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sanitary Paper Product Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251084/?utm_source=GNW


The global sanitary paper product market will grow from $55.89 billion in 2022 to $59.36 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The sanitary paper product market is expected to grow to $73.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The sanitary paper product market consists of sales of fluff pulp, adhesives, superabsorbent and release paper.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Sanitary paper product manufacturing establishments convert the sanitary paper or wadding into sanitary paper products like napkins, toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissues, disposable diapers, sanitary napkins, and tampons.The paper is processed to be soft, thin, pliable, and absorbent paper.

While some businesses make their own sanitary paper, others buy it from paper mills.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the sanitary paper product market in 2022.North America was the second largest region in the sanitary paper product market.

The regions covered in the sanitary paper product report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of sanitary paper product are tissues and handkerchiefs, table napkins, toilet paper, towels, sanitary napkins and tampons, disposable diapers. Paper towel is a soft, thick sheet of paper that can absorb liquid and is used to dry hands, clean up spills, and so on It is used for residential and commercial applications.

Awareness among people for hygiene and cleanliness is expected to drive the sanitary paper products manufacturing market.There is an increase in awareness among people on hygiene and cleanliness because of the initiatives of government and other organizations along with an increase in income that has led to an increased spending on personal hygiene.

For instance, in September 2022, according to a survey conducted by Citron Hygiene, a Canada-based provider of washroom hygiene services, pre-pandemic Previously, just 11% of people washed their hands for the required 18–20 seconds (the duration of the song Happy Birthday), but during the pandemic, that number increased to 25%.If initial impressions didn’t inspire confidence in safeguarding patrons’ personal hygiene post-pandemic, over 70% of diners have admitted to forgoing any dining experiences at restaurants, cafes, or bars.

Since 67% of individuals feel the coronavirus epidemic has increased their fear of germs and awareness of hygiene, it’s essential that organizations adopt the proper hygiene practices. Therefore, the increase in awareness on hygiene and cleanliness among people especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic is driving the growth of the sanitary paper products market.

The threat of prominent substitutes is expected to hinder the sanitary product manufacturing market.There are many alternatives for paper available in market like cotton, plastic materials like polyester, polypropylene and others.

Substitute products include cloth kitchen towel, wet wipes, sanitary pads, tampons and diapers made with plastics and other materials that are used instead of sanitary paper products.These alternatives are being used to decrease the environmental burden and for their ease of use.

According to Statista, based on the US Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey (NCHS) in 2021, 16.31 million Americans used pre-moist wipes/cloths 31 times or more within a week. Therefore, it is anticipated that prominent substitutes may hinder the market growth of sanitary paper products during the forecast period.

Recycling of paper is expected to be a key trend in sanitary paper product manufacturing.In the paper industry, there is a rise in recycling due to environmental issues like deforestation and an increase of waste.

Recycled tissues require 50% less water, 64% less energy and make 74% less air pollution, which not only decreases the cost for the companies but also supports the sustainability of the environment.For instance, in December 2022, Huhtamaki, a Finland-based consumer packaging company, launched ICON® packaging, a cutting-edge, recyclable ice cream packaging solution in the US that is made with 95% renewable biobased material and allows recycling in localities around the country that have paper product recycling programmes.

This makes it possible to recycle the ice cream cartons and lids alongside other paper goods like folded carton packaging.

In July 2021, Essity AB, a Sweden-based global hygiene and health company, acquired Asaleo Care for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Asaleo Care would make it possible for profitable growth to occur in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific area, further solidifying Essity’s position as a top worldwide provider of health and hygiene products.

Asaleo Care Ltd. is an Australia-based personal care and hygiene company that manufactures consumer tissues, paper tissues, and toilet paper.

The countries covered in the sanitary paper product market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The sanitary paper product market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides sanitary paper product market statistics, including sanitary paper product industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a sanitary paper product market share, detailed sanitary paper product market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the sanitary paper product industry. This sanitary paper product market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251084/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • Boeing Once Again Suspends Deliveries Of 787 Dreamliners: What You Need To Know

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) suspended deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners following a new issue that was found in a component used near the front of the plane, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. Boeing said that in reviewing certification records, it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead. We notified the FAA and have paused 787 deliveries while we complete the required analysis and documentation." Deliveries of the long-haul plane hav

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • How much money did India save in a year by buying Russian fuel?

    The West-led sanctions on Russia’s oil trade following the Ukraine invasion benefited India the most. In less than a year, the country has saved an estimated $4 billion (30,000 crore rupees) by importing Russian crude oil.

  • Walmart to close 2 Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers

    Walmart has notified state and local officials that it will close two Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers. A market manager for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) filed notice with the Oregon WARN workforce retraining office that it would permanently close its stores at 1123 N. Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 S.E. 82nd Ave. The closings mean 580 workers will lose their jobs: 201 at the Hayden Meadows Drive store and 379 at the 82nd Avenue store. Affected workers were informed Wednesday and are eligible to apply for open jobs at other Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

  • Boeing shares fall after new Dreamliner delivery halt

    (Reuters) -Shares of Boeing Co fell 3.9% on Friday after the U.S. planemaker temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets over a documentation issue related to a fuselage component. Boeing, while reviewing certification records, on Thursday said it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead," leading to a pause in deliveries months after they were allowed to resume in August. The current issue is unrelated to a previous quality problem involving gaps around the forward pressure bulkhead that was discovered by the FAA in 2021 and contributed to the delivery stoppage.

  • GM's truck production cut signals a turn in U.S. auto sales

    DETROIT (Reuters) -New vehicle sales in the United States are expected to increase in February, but the decision by General Motors Co to cut production of large pickup trucks at a U.S. plant points to new challenges for Detroit's automakers. The major Detroit pickup truck brands are sitting on growing inventories of unsold vehicles, according to Cox Automotive data provided to Reuters.

  • Here's how much Americans' 401(k) plans fell last year

    A brutal stock market took a toll on Americans retirement assets in 2022, according to new data from Fidelity.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • US Announces Tariffs on Russian Metals Including Aluminum

    (Bloomberg) -- The US announced new action against Russia’s metals and mining sector that include measures it said will significantly increase the cost of importing Russian aluminum.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is

  • Here's some bad news for employees looking for raises, remote work and shorter work weeks

    This week, Payscale released the results of its bellwether survey, the 2023 Compensation Best Practices Report. It’s not wonderful news for employees: fewer employers are offering pay raises and those that will aren’t exactly being generous. As for folks who love the idea of more flexibility in their working lives? The survey reveals there’s a growing kibosh on remote work arrangements. Senator Bernie Sanders’ four-day work week? Forget about it.

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Putin’s energy war has flopped (so far)

    Russia is waging an energy war with Ukraine's allies in parallel with the military war on the ground. It's losing.

  • We’re in our 60s and have lost $250,000 in our 401(k) plans — can we still retire?

    See: At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age? It is wonderful to hear how much you and your husband have saved for retirement, though I am so sorry to hear about your 401(k) losses. You certainly are not alone — many retirement savers have seen losses in their investment accounts in the last year, and it is a very hard sight to see.

  • GE Healthcare pursues joint venture with Chinese government-owned firm

    GE Healthcare is entering a joint venture with a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned healthcare giant Sinopharm.

  • 4 Farm Equipment Stocks to Watch in the Promising Industry

    The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry stocks Deere (DE), AGCO, Lindsay (LNN) and Titan International (TWI) are set to gain from improving farm income, commodity prices and investment in technology.

  • JPMorgan should reveal more about CEO Dimon's role in Epstein accounts -U.S. Virgin Islands

    JPMorgan Chase & Co should disclose more about Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's role in business decisions related to Jeffrey Epstein, the U.S. Virgin Islands said in its lawsuit accusing the bank of aiding in the financier's sex trafficking. In a Thursday filing in Manhattan federal court, the U.S. Virgin Islands said JPMorgan's wrongful conduct continued at least until August 2019, when Epstein killed himself. But it said JPMorgan has agreed to provide relevant documents for Dimon only through 2014, and should provide documents for the next five years.

  • Musk Trial Win a ‘Non Sequitur’ in Twitter Sitter Case, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Elon Musk is reading too much into his win at a securities fraud trial in San Francisco if he thinks the result has any bearing on his 2018 deal with the agency requiring a Tesla Inc. lawyer to screen his company-related tweets.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is H

  • Tesla still the ‘category king’ in EVs, but beware shrinking margins: Analyst

    Tesla shares have been rallying well into 2023, and it’s for all the right reasons, at least for investors who took a bath last year.

  • Coterra Stock Jumps—on Dividends, Baby, Dividends

    Coterra Energy's fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts' expectations and the oil-and-gas producer said that its [output this year would be roughly flat](https://www.wsj.com/articles/natural-gas-prices-plunge-and-drillers-dial-back-236a2a9) with last year's. So why are Coterra's shares having one of their best days in more than a year? The promise of bigger dividends and more share buybacks. Coterra said it authorized a $2 billion share repurchase program and would increase its base divid