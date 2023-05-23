Is Sanlam Limited's (JSE:SLM) Stock On A Downtrend As A Result Of Its Poor Financials?

With its stock down 9.9% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Sanlam (JSE:SLM). To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. In this article, we decided to focus on Sanlam's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sanlam is:

14% = R12b ÷ R85b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every ZAR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn ZAR0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Sanlam's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

When you first look at it, Sanlam's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 18%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. For this reason, Sanlam's five year net income decline of 4.4% is not surprising given its lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For example, it is possible that the business has allocated capital poorly or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Sanlam's performance with the industry and found thatSanlam's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 2.1% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Sanlam's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Sanlam Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 81% (implying that 19% of the profits are retained), most of Sanlam's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run.

Additionally, Sanlam has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 65%. As a result, Sanlam's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 16% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Sanlam. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

