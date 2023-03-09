SanMar Announces New Distribution Center in Greater Richmond Area

Leading apparel supplier plans to employ 1,000 workers in Ashland, VA

RICHMOND, Va., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SanMar Corporation, a leading supplier of wholesale accessories and apparel, today shared the addition of a new distribution center in Ashland, Virginia. The facility is SanMar's ninth distribution center in the United States and marks a major initial investment in the Greater Richmond area.

The new Ashland facility comprises 1.1 million square feet of capacity. Located approximately 16 miles north of Richmond, VA, the property will significantly contribute to SanMar's robust domestic network. The company hired its first employees in Ashland in February and will grow to nearly 1,000 employees as the location is built out to its full capacity.

"We're excited to add to our SanMar team here in the Ashland area," said Brian Thompson, Vice President, Distribution at SanMar. "We've already hired our first 40 new employees and are in full swing building out our operations."

SanMar is more than just a t-shirt company — it sees t-shirts as a blank canvas that can unite a team, tell a story or express a passion. As the industry leader in promotional apparel, SanMar lives by a refreshingly simple philosophy: Be Nice and Tell the Truth. This is how the company has done business for more than 50 years. Today SanMar works with major apparel manufacturers worldwide and has grown to more than 5,000 employees across the US, working with those same simple values in mind.

This new location will be SanMar's largest distribution center and serve as the flagship facility for the company's East Coast distributions. The company has committed a minimum investment of $50 million to bolster its deep inventory and shipping capabilities, and its longstanding commitment to meeting the needs of customers nationwide with reliable service.

"In deciding the right spot for our facility, labor market and logistics are important — but our people are at the heart of everything we do," said Jeremy Lott, CEO of SanMar. "When we met the people in this community it became clear this is the right culture fit as we expand for future growth. We are thrilled to call this community a home to the future of the SanMar family for many years to come."

SanMar's mission to create positive change spans several high-impact social responsibility initiatives and substantial investments in environmental stewardship, including sustainable apparel and ambitious company-wide targets to cut emissions in global operations. Learn more about SanMar's social responsibility initiatives at Canvas for Good.

ABOUT SANMAR

At SanMar® Corporation, we do more than make and sell t-shirts. We build meaningful connections that elevate lives. As the largest supplier of wholesale imprintable clothing and accessories in the United States, our products, and the connections they create impact organizations, individuals, and the world we live in. It all started more than 50 years ago with a business philosophy that has held true since day one: Be Nice and Tell the Truth. Family owned and operated, SanMar is based in Issaquah, Washington, with nine distribution centers nationwide and apparel from more than 30 celebrated brands.

