U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,383.75
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,873.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,224.25
    -15.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.40
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.45
    +2.85 (+2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.20
    +6.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1110
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -2.58 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3395
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6400
    +0.1200 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,407.09
    -920.41 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.34
    -23.20 (-2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,638.97
    +245.94 (+0.93%)
     

SANMINA AND RELIANCE CREATE MANUFACTURING JOINT VENTURE IN INDIA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SANM
    Watchlist

Supports "Make in India" initiative for State-of-the-Art Electronics Hardware

Caters to growing demand for high technology infrastructure hardware in India as well as addresses export opportunities

SAN JOSE, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (Sanmina) (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), India's largest private sector company, today announced that they have entered into an agreement to create a joint venture through an investment in Sanmina's existing Indian entity (Sanmina SCI India Private Ltd, "SIPL"). This partnership will leverage Sanmina's 40 years of advanced manufacturing experience and Reliance's expertise and leadership in the Indian business ecosystem. The day-to-day business will continue to be managed by Sanmina's existing management team in Chennai, which will be seamless from an employee and customer perspective.

The joint venture will create a world-class electronic manufacturing hub in India, in line with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's "Make in India" vision. The joint venture will prioritize high technology infrastructure hardware, for growth markets, and across industries such as communications networking (5G, cloud infrastructure, hyperscale datacenters), medical and healthcare systems, industrial and cleantech, and defense and aerospace. In addition to supporting Sanmina's current customer base, the joint venture will create a state-of-the-art 'Manufacturing Technology Center of Excellence' that will serve as an incubation center to support the product development and hardware start-up ecosystem in India, as well as promote research and innovation of leading-edge technologies.

RSBVL will hold 50.1% equity stake in the joint venture entity with Sanmina owning the remaining 49.9%. RSBVL will achieve this ownership primarily through an investment of up to Rs 1,670 crore in new shares in Sanmina's existing Indian entity, while Sanmina will contribute its existing contract manufacturing business. As a result of the investment, the joint venture will be capitalized with over $200 million of cash to fund growth.

Revenues for SIPL were approximately Rs 12.3 billion (or approximately US$165 million) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Through this joint venture, Sanmina expects to significantly grow the scale of this business over time and expand its Indian manufacturing footprint to serve the local and global demand for Hi-Tech equipment across industries. All the manufacturing will initially take place at Sanmina's 100-acre campus in Chennai, with the ability for site expansion to support future growth opportunities as well as to potentially expand to new manufacturing sites in India over time based on business needs.

"We are excited to partner with Reliance to build the premier integrated manufacturing solutions company in India," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina. "This joint venture will service both domestic and export markets and represents a major milestone in the Indian government's "Make in India" initiative."

Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio, said, "We are delighted to work with Sanmina to access the significant market opportunity for high-tech manufacturing in India. For both growth and security, it is essential for India to be more self-reliant in electronics manufacturing in Telecom, IT, Data Centers, Cloud, 5G, New Energy and other industries as we chart our path in the new digital economy. Through this partnership we plan to boost innovation and talent in India, meeting both Indian and global demand."

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close no later than September 2022.

About Sanmina:
Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the company is available at www.sanmina.com.

About Reliance Industries Limited (RIL):
Reliance is India's largest private sector company, with a consolidated turnover of INR 539,238 crore ($73.8 billion), cash profit of INR 79,828 crore ($10.9 billion), and net profit of INR 53,739 crore ($7.4 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2021. Reliance's activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.

Reliance is the top-ranked company from India to feature in Fortune's Global 500 list of "World's Largest Companies". The company stands 55th in the Forbes Global 2000 rankings of "World's Largest Public Companies" for 2021 - top-most among Indian companies. It features among LinkedIn's 'The Best Companies to Work For in India' (2021). More information about the company is available at www.ril.com.

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement:
Certain statements above, including Sanmina's expectations for growth of the joint venture and the timing of closing of the joint venture transaction, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, including the timing of the joint venture obtaining "Trusted Source" designation under the Indian government's "Make in India" initiative, adverse changes in the key markets that the joint venture will target, risks arising from international operations and the other factors set forth in Sanmina's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Sanmina is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/10544/SANMINA_CORPORATION_LOGO.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanmina-and-reliance-create-manufacturing-joint-venture-in-india-301494670.html

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergFitch And Moody’s Cut Russia’s Rating to Junk: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireB

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling on a Disappointing Forecast. The CEO Has an Explanation.

    The data-software firm projected fiscal 2023 results that were below Wall Street’s estimates. CEO Frank Slootman explains why.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    London traders are dumping shares in response to the sanctions punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Paysafe Stock Soared Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) investors pushed the payment processing company's share price up 10% Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Investors were no doubt pleased that the company reported fourth-quarter sales that beat the company's own revenue guidance and outpaced Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was flat year over year at $371.7 million but beat management's own guidance of $365 million for the quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of $357.4 million.

  • Why Ford Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) popped 8.4% on Wednesday after the auto giant revealed its new growth strategy. Ford will split its business in two. One will focus on expanding its production of electric vehicles (EVs), while the other will house its legacy automotive manufacturing operations.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, whi

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Catching Fire Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up by 4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to two separate catalysts. First up, President Joe Biden's Test to Treat initiative, announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, ought to be a boon for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/2: Snowflake, Ford, Tesla

    Jim Cramer says he's one of the few people who are positive about the stock markets right now. But if just a few things go well, stocks are ready to rally.

  • Alibaba: The Long-Term Opportunity Remains, Says Top Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is already having ramifications for the current world order and will resonate far beyond the region. Apart from the geopolitical implications - finance, trade and commerce will all feel the impact. Will Alibaba (BABA) feel it too? After all, Russia is Alibaba's AliExpress segment’s largest market. Maybe so, but given business conducted on AliExpress Russia does not get consolidated in Alibaba’s results, Baird's Colin Sebastian thinks exposure to Russia/Ukraine is

  • ChargePoint stock rallies 6% after Q4 sales beat expectations

    ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock rose more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the electric-vehicle charging network company reported quarterly sales above expectations and called for higher yearly revenue. ChargePoint said it lost $60.5 million, or 23 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $91 million, or $5.31 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 90% to $81 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 16 cents a share on sales of

  • Snowflake Stock Plunges On Fiscal 2023 Revenue Growth Guidance

    Snowflake stock plunged Wednesday on disappointing revenue guidance. The software maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss while revenue topped views.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Funds Sell ETSY, Palantir

    Much of Ark's trading in recent weeks has consisted of buying beaten-down tech stocks, but it's doing some selling too.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Snowflake Plunges After Revenue-Growth Outlook Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc., a software company that helps businesses organize data in the cloud, plunged almost 25% in extended trading after projecting that annual product sales growth would slow from its previous triple-digit-percentage pace.Most Read from BloombergFitch And Moody’s Cut Russia’s Rating to Junk: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says