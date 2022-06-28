U.S. markets open in 8 hours 59 minutes

Sanofi Enters into a Partnering Agreement with Health2Sync

·3 min read

Paving the Way for Digital Therapeutics in Diabetes

TAIPEI and TOKYO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi K.K. (Head office: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; President: Takahiko Iwaya; hereinafter "Sanofi") and Health2Sync. (Head office: Taito-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Ed Deng) have entered into a partnering agreement to support healthcare professionals and people living with diabetes mellitus through digital support programs.

Health2Sync, a digital health startup, specializing in diabetes and other chronic disease management, has developed a healthcare/lifestyle app that has been used by about 290,000 users in Japan. Recently the mean HbA1c level has tended to increase among people living with diabetes mellitus.[i] Patients are receiving an average of 14.8 units of baseline insulin and have an HbA1c of 7.8%, which indicates that the basal insulin dose may be further optimized if an appropriate approach is taken.[ii] 

It is not easy for people living with diabetes to continue recording their blood glucose levels to achieve their treatment goals. One of the challenges is that the environment to help them sufficiently control the disease is not fully fostered. Through this partnering agreement, Sanofi and Health2Sync will work together to develop digitized features for healthcare providers and patients on insulin in Japan that will help improve Hypoglycemia/Hyperglycemia insulin management by connected caps for insulin, and titration alerts, to people living with diabetes.

The two companies initiated their collaboration in Taiwan in September 2020 by providing digital health solutions to HCPs and patients and have witnessed a good adoption within more than 200 clinics and more than 10,000 insulin patients having already joined the program as of May 2022.

On this initial traction, Sanofi and Health2Sync announced last year that they will further develop an automated digital insulin management solution with titration algorithms to further enhance the efficiency of insulin treatment. The two companies are collaborating to generate studies on the therapeutic effects of the digital solution.

This agreement in Japan again emphasizes the companies' ambition to realize a more comprehensive chronic disease management through digital solutions.

Moving forward, Sanofi and Health2Sync plan to further collaborate in bringing innovative digital therapeutics solutions to patients and healthcare professionals in Japan and other markets.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Please visit the website http://www.sanofi.co.jp for details about Sanofi K.K, the Japanese subsidiary of Sanofi.

About Health2Sync

Founded in 2013, Health2Sync provides a comprehensive health-management platform for people with diabetes. Its products combine mobile, cloud, and data analytics, enabling patients to obtain personalized care and allowing care providers and families to care for patients remotely. With the largest network of clinics and hospitals, it is the leading solution in Asia that brings an effective, yet a scalable solution to diabetes management.

For more information, please visit https://www.health2sync.com

[i] JDDM Basic data in FY 2020.

[ii] Effectiveness and safety of insulin glargine 300 unit/mL in Japanese type 2 diabetes mellitus patients: a 12-month post-marketing surveillance study (X-STAR study)

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanofi-enters-into-a-partnering-agreement-with-health2sync-301576343.html

SOURCE Sanofi K.K. and Health2Sync

