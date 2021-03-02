U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,870.29
    -31.53 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,391.52
    -143.99 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,358.79
    -230.04 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.51
    -43.81 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.47
    -1.17 (-1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.00
    +14.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    26.86
    +0.19 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2095
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    -0.0310 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3961
    +0.0041 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.6790
    -0.0510 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,514.31
    -923.33 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.72
    -36.93 (-3.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.75
    +25.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Media Advisory - Minister Lametti to Make a Funding Announcement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, accompanied by a representative for Botler AI, will make a funding announcement. Following the address to recipients, Minister Lametti, Minister Miller and the recipients will be available to media.

Date:

Wednesday, March 3, 2021



Time:

9:15 a.m. (ET)

Participant information

Reporters must access via the telephone line to be able to ask questions:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
1-866-805-7923
Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518
Passcode: 8853232#

To Access video conference:
https://canada.webex.com/canada/j.php?MTID=m6336781ed121654faef2c7941a11a83c

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/02/c8891.html