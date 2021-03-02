Media Advisory - Minister Lametti to Make a Funding Announcement
OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, accompanied by a representative for Botler AI, will make a funding announcement. Following the address to recipients, Minister Lametti, Minister Miller and the recipients will be available to media.
Date:
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Time:
9:15 a.m. (ET)
Participant information
Reporters must access via the telephone line to be able to ask questions:
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
1-866-805-7923
Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518
Passcode: 8853232#
To Access video conference:
https://canada.webex.com/canada/j.php?MTID=m6336781ed121654faef2c7941a11a83c
