U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,949.97
    +13.28 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,779.62
    -47.43 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,853.53
    +140.38 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.01
    +13.69 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.45
    -0.77 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,700.70
    -10.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0064 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0320
    +0.0130 (+0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1966
    -0.0037 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2580
    +0.0880 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,651.26
    +395.82 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.44
    +1.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares – June 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sanofi - Aventis Groupe
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SNY
  • SNYNF
Sanofi - Aventis Groupe
Sanofi - Aventis Groupe

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,527,121,390 €
Registered office : 54, rue La Boétie - 75008 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Date



Total number of
issued shares

Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)

Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*

June 30, 2022

1,265,431,967

1,409,533,307

1,422,960,953

* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/

Investor Relations Department
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com

 

Media Relations Department
Tel: + 33 1 53 77 46 46
e-mail: MR@sanofi.com

        

Attachment


Recommended Stories