U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,130.77
    -5.36 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,001.35
    -87.92 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,998.17
    +38.02 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.93
    +7.02 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.88
    -0.18 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.80
    -20.60 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    -0.28 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0672
    -0.0068 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8070
    +0.0460 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2004
    -0.0168 (-1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3170
    +1.2470 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,858.55
    +732.17 (+3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.49
    +14.37 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,997.83
    +43.98 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares – January 2023

Sanofi - Aventis Groupe
·1 min read
Sanofi - Aventis Groupe
Sanofi - Aventis Groupe

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,521,494,572 €
Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Date



Total number of
issued shares

Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)

Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*

January 31, 2023

1,260,835,808

1,406,293,290

1,418,488,760

* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/

Investor Relations Department
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories