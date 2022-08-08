U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares – July 2022

Sanofi - Aventis Groupe
·1 min read
  • SNY
  • SNYNF
Sanofi - Aventis Groupe
Sanofi - Aventis Groupe

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,534,952,234 €
Registered office : 54, rue La Boétie - 75008 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Date



Total number of
issued shares

Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)

Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*

July 31, 2022

1,267,479,766

1,411,956,594

1,425,384,240

* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/

Investor Relations Department
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com

 

Attachment


