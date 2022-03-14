U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,238.75
    +37.25 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,221.00
    +296.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,382.75
    +90.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.20
    +18.90 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.33
    -3.00 (-2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.50
    -5.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.25 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0924
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.75
    +0.52 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3025
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.7830
    +0.5030 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,598.27
    -533.43 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.67
    +3.72 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Sanofi provides update on Phase 2 study evaluating amcenestrant in ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sanofi - Aventis Groupe
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SNY
  • SNYNF
Sanofi - Aventis Groupe
Sanofi - Aventis Groupe

Sanofi provides update on Phase 2 study evaluating amcenestrant in ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer

  • AMEERA-3 trial did not meet primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival

  • Ongoing trials continue as planned, including AMEERA-5 and AMEERA-6

Paris, March 14, 2022. The Phase 2 AMEERA-3 clinical trial evaluating amcenestrant, an investigational optimized oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), did not meet its primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival (PFS) as assessed by an independent central review. The trial evaluated amcenestrant as monotherapy compared to endocrine treatment of physician’s choice in patients with locally advanced or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive (ER+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer who progressed on or after hormonal therapies. No new safety signals were identified and the safety profile of amcenestrant in AMEERA-3 was consistent with earlier studies.

John Reed, MD, PhD
Head of Research and Development at Sanofi
This Phase 2 trial evaluated amcenestrant as a monotherapy in a patient population with advanced disease where limited treatment options remain. While we are disappointed with the AMEERA-3 results, we continue to investigate amcenestrant in patients with earlier stages of breast cancer with different tumor profiles and where different standard of care treatments are used.”

Sanofi will continue to assess data from the AMEERA-3 trial and work with investigators on the publication of the full results. The ongoing clinical trial program for amcenestrant continues as planned, including AMEERA-5 and AMEERA-6.

Amcenestrant is an optimized oral SERD that binds to the estrogen receptors (ER) in breast cancer cells to inhibit their normal function and trigger degradation so they can no longer be used by tumor cells to grow. Amcenestrant is currently under clinical investigation and its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

About the AMEERA-3 trial

AMEERA-3 was an open-label, Phase 2 randomized trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of amcenestrant as a monotherapy compared to single-agent endocrine treatment of the physician’s choice in patients with ER+, HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer with prior exposure to hormonal therapies. The primary objective of AMEERA-3 was to determine whether amcenestrant improved PFS assessed by an independent central review compared to endocrine monotherapy. The key secondary efficacy endpoint was overall survival and other secondary endpoints were objective response rate, disease control rate, clinical benefit rate and duration of response. The study also compared the overall safety profile in the two treatment arms and evaluated health-related quality of life in the two treatment arms based on patient-reported outcomes.

About the amcenestrant clinical program

The comprehensive development program for amcenestrant has been designed to evaluate its potential as an oral endocrine backbone therapy across treatment lines, including: as a single agent in second-line or later lines of treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (MBC) (AMEERA-3), in combination with palbociclib in the first-line treatment of ER+/HER2- MBC (AMEERA-5), and to explore its potential in early-stage breast cancer patients in the adjuvant setting (AMEERA-6). Initiated in late 2020, the Phase 3 AMEERA-5 clinical trial is now fully enrolled. The Phase 3 AMEERA-6 trial, in partnership with the Breast International Group (BIG), the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), and the Alliance Foundation Trials (AFT) is now enrolling.

For more information on amcenestrant clinical trials, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Sanofi
We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.
Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

Media Relations
Sally Bain | + 1 617 834 6026 | sally.bain@sanofi.com
Sandrine Guendoul | + 33 6 25 09 14 25 | sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com

Investor Relations
Eva Schaefer-Jansen | + 33 7 86 80 56 39 | eva.schaefer-jansen@sanofi.com
Arnaud Delépine | + 33 6 73 69 36 93 | arnaud.delepine@sanofi.com
Corentine Driancourt | + 33 6 40 56 92 21 | corentine.driancourt@sanofi.com
Felix Lauscher | + 1 908 612 7239 | felix.lauscher@sanofi.com
Priya Nanduri | +1 908 981 5560 | priya.nanduri@sanofi.com
Nathalie Pham | + 33 7 85 93 30 17 | nathalie.pham@sanofi.com

Disclaimers or Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Although Sanofi’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the fact that product candidates if approved may not be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, Sanofi’s ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, to complete related transactions and/or obtain regulatory clearances, risks associated with intellectual property and any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, volatile economic and market conditions, cost containment initiatives and subsequent changes thereto, and the impact that COVID-19 will have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and on the global economy as a whole. Any material effect of COVID-19 on any of the foregoing could also adversely impact us. This situation is changing rapidly and additional impacts may arise of which we are not currently aware and may exacerbate other previously identified risks. The risks and uncertainties also include the uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Sanofi’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips China Tech Stocks Again as Concerns Pile Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless selloff in Chinese technology stocks continued on Monday, as Beijing’s close relationship with Russia raised risks for mainland companies already battered by renewed regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia May Be Seeking China’s Help; Talks on TapU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks D

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Russian spy chiefs ‘under house arrest’ as Putin turns on his security chiefs over invasion setback

    Source reveals that Russian intelligence “miscalculated” the resistance expected in Ukraine in the run-up to invasion

  • Russia Lost Access to Half Its Reserves, Finance Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has already lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees more risks to President Vladimir Putin’s war chest due to increased pressure from the West on China, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia May Be Seeking China’s Help; Talks on TapU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina

  • Oil prices extend losses ahead of Fed meeting

    Oil prices shed as much as $4 a barrel on Monday, extending last week's decline as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine were stepped up and markets braced for higher U.S. rates. Brent crude futures were last down by $3.05 or 2.7% at $109.62 a barrel at 0351 GMT on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased $3.10 or 2.8% to $106.23 a barrel.

  • Exclusive-World faces food crisis due to Ukraine war, Russia's fertiliser and coal king says

    LONDON (Reuters) -A global food crisis looms unless the war in Ukraine is stopped because fertiliser prices are soaring so fast that many farmers can no longer afford soil nutrients, Russia's coal and fertiliser king Andrei Melnichenko said on Monday. Several of Russia's richest businessmen have publicly called for peace since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb 24, including Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven and Oleg Deripaska. The United States and its European allies have cast Putin's invasion as an imperial-style land grab that has so far been poorly executed because Moscow under-estimated Ukrainian resistance and Western resolve to punish Russia.

  • Musk says Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks

    Musk in a tweet also asked about inflation rate outlook and said his companies "are not alone", retweeting an article saying the Ukraine-Russia conflict sent commodity prices to their highest levels since 2008. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been ramping up the prices of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries, and drivers are likely to foot the bill. Tesla's shares, which closed 5% lower at $795.35 on Friday, have lost about 25% year-to-date.

  • Hang Seng slumps 3% over COVID lockdown worries, oil falls as Russian attacks in Ukraine intensify

    Stocks were mixed in Asia and oil prices were flat on Monday as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation kept investors guessing about what lies ahead.

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • How Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Tearing Apart the Global Food System

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia May Be Seeking China’s Help; Talks on TapU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Down Tech Hub of Shenzhen as Covid Outbreak SpreadsThe global food system is under threat as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts one of the world’s major breadbaskets in jeopardy. Here are the latest develo

  • Uber Has an Answer to High Gas Prices (You Won't Like It)

    Uber Technologies has come up with a temporary solution to help its drivers and couriers relieve the impact of high gasoline prices.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced a 20-for-1 stock split after the market closed on March 9. Typically, a split announcement draws a lot of attention to a stock, and Amazon is no exception. Despite recent loss-taking by the broad market, Amazon's shares were up more than 6% on the day following the announcement.

  • Tesla, Elon Musk Bring Power to Ukraine; Defy Russia, Putin

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk sometimes appears to vacillate between mad genius, impish prankster, and Batman villain. Musk's motives may be hard to understand -- sometimes it seems like he has a plan and sometimes it seems like he just wants attention -- but he has made his feelings about Russia's invasion of Ukraine very clear. The outspoken CEO has not only used his social media platform to speak out on behalf of the people of Ukraine, he has also supported them in more tangible ways.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against J

  • Paris Jackson Bares All In Beautiful & Candid Behind-The-Scenes Snapshot

    Paris Jackson has been taking over the world little by little, between beautiful performances in Paris to now, showing her silly and sexy side in a nude, candid shot on Instagram. On March 7, Jackson posted a series of photos to her Instagram, getting ready with Vivienne Westwood. Instead of posting a caption, she tagged […]

  • GOP senator says a war between NATO and Russia 'would end pretty quickly'

    GOP senator says a war between NATO and Russia 'would end pretty quickly'