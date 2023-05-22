U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,194.98
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,310.97
    -115.66 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,720.83
    +62.93 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.73
    +27.01 (+1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.81
    +0.26 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.70
    -6.90 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.26 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0821
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7190
    +0.0270 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2434
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5070
    +0.6290 (+0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,837.63
    -55.12 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    594.52
    +4.46 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.99
    +14.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,086.82
    +278.47 (+0.90%)
     

Sanofi-Regeneron Highlight Dupixent Data, Say Drug Benefit Was Swift, Sustained

Vandana Singh
·1 min read

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) presented results from a Phase 3 study of Dupixent (dupilumab) in adults currently on maximal standard-of-care inhaled therapy (triple therapy) with uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and evidence of type 2 inflammation.

  • Dupixent demonstrated a significant reduction in moderate or severe acute exacerbations by 30% compared to placebo, meeting the primary endpoint.

  • Dupixent significantly improved lung function at 12 and 52 weeks, with numerical improvements seen as early as two weeks.

  • It significantly improved quality of life, with numerical improvements as early as four weeks after initiating treatment and respiratory symptoms.

  • In a pre-specified analysis from a subgroup of patients with elevated levels (≥20 ppb) of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) – an airway biomarker of type 2 inflammation – Dupixent treatment also led to a significant 38% reduction in exacerbations compared to placebo at 52 weeks.

  • In this subgroup, Dupixent also led to an improvement in lung function of 232 mL versus 108 mL for placebo at 12 weeks (p=0.002) sustained at 52 weeks with an improvement in lung function of 247 mL versus 120 mL for placebo (p=0.003).

  • The second replicate Phase 3 trial of Dupixent in COPD with evidence of type 2 inflammation (NOTUS) is ongoing, with data expected in 2024.

  • Price Action: SNY shares are down 1.75% at $54.06, and REGN shares are down 2.03% at $743.58 on the last check Monday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Sanofi-Regeneron Highlight Dupixent Data, Say Drug Benefit Was Swift, Sustained originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.