Sanoma’s Board of Directors has decided the record date and payment date of the second dividend instalment

Sanoma Corp
·2 min read
Sanoma Corp
Sanoma Corp

Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 26 October 2022 at 16:45 EET

Sanoma’s Board of Directors has decided the record date and payment date of the second dividend instalment

The Board of Directors of Sanoma Corporation has in its meeting decided the record date and payment date of the second instalment of dividend for 2021, amounting to EUR 0.27 per share. The second dividend instalment shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the shareholders’ register of Sanoma Corporation maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the dividend record date 28 October 2022. The dividend payment date for this instalment is 4 November 2022.

The Annual General Meeting of Sanoma Corporation held on 7 April 2022 resolved that for 2021 a dividend of EUR 0.54 per share shall be paid in two instalments. The first instalment of EUR 0.27 per share was paid on 20 April 2022. The second instalment of EUR 0.27 per share was resolved to be paid in November 2022.


Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601


Sanoma 

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2021, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.25bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 15.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.


