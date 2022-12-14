Sanoma Corp

Sanoma’s CDP Climate rating improved to leadership level of A-

Sanoma was awarded with the leadership level score of A- in the global CDP Climate Change rating, considered the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. The CDP scoring varies in a scale from A to D-. In addition, Sanoma maintained a solid CDP Forest rating of B.

“We are extremely happy that our actions to combat the climate crisis and our transparent reporting are recognised by the leadership level CDP Climate rating of A-. We take the climate crisis seriously and use the ratings to test and improve our performance. We see five steps as key for credible climate action: comprehensive measurement of our climate footprint, ambitious climate targets covering emissions not only from our own operations but also from the full value chain, clear reduction roadmaps, strong executive management commitment and transparent communications. Following these steps, we have in recent years been able to accelerate our climate actions and improve Sanoma’s sustainability and ESG reporting and ratings,” says Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanoma.

Sanoma has integrated climate into its strategy to ensure transformation of its business to meet the requirements of a low-carbon economy. Sanoma aims to be carbon neutral by 2030 throughout its value chain and is aligning its emission reduction targets with Science Based Target initiative and Paris Agreement’s 1.5 degree goal. Sanoma uses the Task Force on Climate Related Disclosure Framework (TCFD) to manage its climate strategy and assesses climate-related risks and opportunities annually. Sanoma measures its carbon footprint using the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) protocol and covering GHG emissions from both its own operations (Scope 1 and 2) and its value chain (Scope 3). In 2021, Sanoma halved the emissions from its own operations and has continued its actions in 2022.

CDP is a global non-profit organisation that annually assesses companies’ environmental work. The scores are based on the scope of reporting, the identification and management of environmental risks and compliance with the best practices in environmental management, and CDP regularly increases the minimum level required for a leadership level rating. In 2022, nearly 20,000 organisations around the world disclosed data through CDP, with only approx. 330 reaching the leadership level rating. Sanoma has reported to CDP since 2010.

Learn more about CDP. Learn more about Sanoma’s ESG ratings and Sanoma as a sustainable investment here.

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

