Sanoma Corporation, Managers' Transactions, 1 November 2021

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Herlin, Anna

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20211029182021_9

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-10-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 317 Unit price: 13.56 EUR

(2): Volume: 871 Unit price: 13.51823 EUR

(3): Volume: 2,079 Unit price: 13.5824 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 3,267 Volume weighted average price: 13.56312 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-10-29

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 103 Unit price: 13.56 EUR

(2): Volume: 299 Unit price: 13.52301 EUR

(3): Volume: 57 Unit price: 13.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 459 Volume weighted average price: 13.54087 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-10-29

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 107 Unit price: 13.56 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,488 Unit price: 13.51366 EUR

(3): Volume: 510 Unit price: 13.53627 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 2,105 Volume weighted average price: 13.52149 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-10-29

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,293 Unit price: 13.54356 EUR

(2): Volume: 2,173 Unit price: 13.51975 EUR

(3): Volume: 2,354 Unit price: 13.5152 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 5,820 Volume weighted average price: 13.5232 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-10-29

Venue: HREU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 777 Unit price: 13.54 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 777 Volume weighted average price: 13.54 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-10-29

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 169 Unit price: 13.53112 EUR

(2): Volume: 34 Unit price: 13.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 203 Volume weighted average price: 13.53596 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-10-29

Venue: EUCC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,570 Unit price: 13.54 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,570 Volume weighted average price: 13.54 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-10-29

Venue: MHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 799 Unit price: 13.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 799 Volume weighted average price: 13.56 EUR

