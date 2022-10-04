Sanoma Corp

Sanoma Corporation, Investor news, 4 October 2022 at 11:00 EET

Sanoma divests Eduarte, a Dutch student administration system provider for vocational education

Sanoma has divested Eduarte, a student administration system provider for vocational education in the Netherlands to Topicus, a pan-European provider of vertical market software and platforms. The divestment is in line with Sanoma’s strategy to harmonise its digital offering across the learning business.

In 2021, Eduarte’s net sales were EUR 9 million and the company employed 45 people who transferred to the buyer with the divestment.



Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601



