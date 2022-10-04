U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,742.25
    +52.00 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,897.00
    +359.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,479.00
    +193.25 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.30
    +29.40 (+1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.07
    +0.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.50
    +13.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    21.02
    +0.43 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9872
    +0.0045 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.33
    -2.29 (-7.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1368
    +0.0048 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7550
    +0.1350 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,954.17
    +747.06 (+3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.32
    +17.96 (+4.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.98
    +103.22 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Sanoma divests Eduarte, a Dutch student administration system provider for vocational education

Sanoma Corp
·1 min read
Sanoma Corp
Sanoma Corp

Sanoma Corporation, Investor news, 4 October 2022 at 11:00 EET

Sanoma divests Eduarte, a Dutch student administration system provider for vocational education  

Sanoma has divested Eduarte, a student administration system provider for vocational education in the Netherlands to Topicus, a pan-European provider of vertical market software and platforms. The divestment is in line with Sanoma’s strategy to harmonise its digital offering across the learning business.

In 2021, Eduarte’s net sales were EUR 9 million and the company employed 45 people who transferred to the buyer with the divestment.


Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601


Sanoma 

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2021, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.25bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 15.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Rivian, Utz Quality Foods, CarMax

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Cathie Wood Scoops Up Tesla as Stock Tumbles on Deliveries Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood bought Tesla Inc. shares as they plunged the most in four months after the electric carmaker’s third-quarter deliveries missed expectations.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsF

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Stocks, Bonds Rally as Peak-Rate Wagers Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in global markets extended into a second day, lifting US index futures and European stocks, as investors wagered central banks may slow the pace of monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With R

  • Buffett's designated successor Greg Abel boosts Berkshire stake

    Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway Inc's chief executive, spent more than $68 million on the conglomerate's shares last week, after selling his stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In four regulatory filings, Abel, 60, said that on Sept. 29 he purchased 168 Class A shares of Berkshire, each costing more than $405,000, on behalf of a family trust.

  • White Gold; 3 Lithium Stocks for a Supercharged EV Industry

    Due to its color and skyrocketing market value, many have coined lithium "white gold." Those with exposure to the metal are in a stellar position to reap the rewards from a booming EV landscape.

  • Credit Suisse stock holds steady on efforts to strengthen capital

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the move in Credit Suisse stock as the bank attempts to quell investor concerns.

  • It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Start With.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson.

  • Why Intel Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher on Monday

    Incumbent chip maker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a banner victim of this year's tech stock sell-off, had an unusually good Monday. The company's shares rose by almost 5% on the day, due in part to a general rebound of tech titles generally and chip makers specifically, and partly due to a looming divestment. After market hours on Friday, Intel's assisted- and autonomous-driving tech unit Mobileye filed a prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO).

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $163.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day.

  • Oil Forges Higher as OPEC+ Must ‘Do Something’ at Vienna Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher after posting the biggest one-day gain since May as the market looked to OPEC+ to deliver a substantial cut in supply.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsWest Texas Interm

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high

  • Why Ford, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Shares Rose Today

    Third-quarter data from automakers is beginning to trickle in, and EV adoption seems to be as strong as has been expected.

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $20.54, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • Blue Apron stock plunges amid Canaccord deal, CFO departure

    Shares of Blue Apron are down sharply after the company reached a $15 million stock deal with Canaccord and also announced the departure of its CFO.

  • Monday's Surprise Winner Outpaced the Soaring Stock Market

    After a terrible first three quarters of the year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were all up between 2% and 3%, adding to steep declines for September and another pullback for the quarter as a whole. With traits that span both precious and industrial metals, silver is an interesting gauge of macroeconomic optimism at a critical juncture for the financial markets. Silver mining stocks saw similarly large gains.