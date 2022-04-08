U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

Sanoma will publish its Q1 2022 Interim Report on 29 April

Sanoma Oyj
·2 min read
Sanoma Oyj
Sanoma Oyj

Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 8 April 2022 at 11:00 EET

Sanoma will publish its Q1 2022 Interim Report on 29 April

Sanoma will publish its Interim Report for 1 January–31 March 2022 on Friday 29 April 2022 approx. at 8:30 EET. The report and related materials will be available on www.sanoma.com/en/investors after publishing.

An analyst and investor conference will be held in English by the President and CEO Susan Duinhoven and CFO Alex Green the same day at 11:00 EET at Sanomatalo, Flik Studio, 1st floor, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki. To join the event, please register by email to ir@sanoma.com latest on Wednesday 27 April 2022.

The conference can be followed as a live webcast at https://sanoma.videosync.fi/2022-q1-results.

Management presentation is followed by a Q&A session. Questions can be placed through the webcast chat function or by phone. To ask questions by phone, please join in 5–10 minutes prior to the starting time by dialling one of the following numbers:

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310
Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651
United Kingdom: +44 33 3300 0804
United States: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation code for the call is 88931908#.

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conference at www.sanoma.com/en/investors.

Interview opportunities for media by Teams or by phone are available after the conference. Media representatives are asked to book interviews via Communications Director Marcus Wiklund, marcus.wiklund@sanoma.com.

Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2021, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.25bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 15.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.


