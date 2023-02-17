Sansiri, Thailand's No.1 property developer, launches 52 projects worth all-time historic high of US$2.2 billion in 2023, reinforcing its confidence on Thailand's property market

BANGKOK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sansiri Public Company Limited ("Sansiri"), Thailand's most trusted full-service property developer with the highest sales volume among Thai developers in international markets over the past 10 years, has recently announced its 2022 performance and 2023 business strategies. 2022 was the first year that Thailand's economic recovery became clearer, following the eventual revival of the economy and the reopening of the country to international tourists. Although 2022 has been a challenging year for business operations due to volatile economic conditions, Sansiri was able to move forward smoothly, with sales totaling over US$1.5 billion – an almost 50 percent growth over the previous year. The transfer total was US$1.1 billion, which was a substantial increase from the previous year.

Srettha Thavisin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sansiri Plc.

In view of Sansiri's 2023 strategic roadmap, Mr. Srettha Thavisin, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "In 2023, Sansiri is determined to further develop the business and to vigorously drive growth to deliver all product segments while expand the luxury and super luxury property market for domestic and international buyers. We are continuously committing to the society and the environment, which Sansiri believes will help create sustainability well into the future. The sales target for 2023 has been set at US$1.64 billion with a target revenue of US$1.2 billion, also considered to be highest in history along with the net profit target that is expected to reach an all-time historic high since the establishment of the Company."

"With sandy beaches, tropical islands, award-winning street food, and rich culture, Thailand remains dear to the hearts of international investors and travelers from around the world. Whether they are looking for property as an investment or holiday home, Sansiri projects across the country are well-positioned to serve the different needs of foreign buyers."

This year, Sansiri will launch 22 condominium projects worth a total of US$725 million, representing a growth of 151% from the previous year . The highlight this year is the launch of Sansiri's new luxury condominiums in sought-after mid-town locations, such as Ari and Ratchathewi. Furthermore, the company's new condominium brand, "Cabanas Huahin", will be introduced and promises to stand out as a one-of-a-kind project in Hua Hin, one of the world's top travelling destinations in Thailand. Sansiri will also launch two new lifestyle-brand condominiums in the Sukhumvit area this year.

Furthermore, the Company has planned to inaugurate nine new Sansiri brands that cover all segments to expand further in each of its portfolios. The move will strengthen the coverage and inclusivity of all needs and price ranges – including the brands in the Sansiri Luxury Collection, a most sought-after collection of super-luxury flagship and luxury residences which will help to exponentially expand Sansiri's luxury product portfolio. These include the brands "No.19", "Sirinsiri", "Narinsiri" and "Ombre" in the premium segment to reinforce Sansiri's "Forward Thinking Brand" credo and the company's reputation as a first mover.

No.1 in International Market

Sansiri, Thailand's most trusted full-service property developer and No.1 in Thailand property with highest sales volume in international market over 10 years, is fully ready to take advantage of the positive factor arising from the revival of the foreign market by setting the sales and transfer targets for this year at more than US$358 million, or a growth of 54 percent over the previous year when the revenue from foreign sales was US$233 million. This reinforces Sansiri's position as the No.1 "top of mind" real estate company brand in the hearts and minds of foreign market. As Thailand's first real estate company to venture into foreign markets, Sansiri has topped the foreign market sales for over 10 years, proving its high confidence amongst foreign customers.

No.1 in After-sales Service

Sansiri offers a total living solution from pre-sales and after-sales to re-sale. It's subscription-based after-sales service ranges from property management, resale and leasing, repair and maintenance, property care to home decorations. Featuring a Property Care Management Programme, Sansiri helps overseas buyers take care of essential duties such as evaluating maintenance issues and negotiating major repairs, coordinating with tenants to assess issues, organising monthly rental payments, conducting half-yearly reports on furniture and appliance conditions, and consolidating and invoicing utility expenses.

*Note to editor: currency rate 1 THB = 0.029188766 USD as of 16 Feb 2023*

About Sansiri Public Company Limited

Sansiri is Thailand's most trusted full-service real estate developer. With a workforce of over 4,000 employees, Sansiri has built more than 400 projects with over 5 million sq.m. throughout Thailand and a residential building in London during its 39-year history, all with a strong emphasis on design and livability. Sansiri provides comprehensive services covering wide range of segments from affordable premium to luxury that go beyond those of traditional developers: concierge services, property management, sales brokerage, and long-term resort rentals. Sansiri believes in constructing lives, not just buildings. Through its innovative products, after-sales, and concierge services, Sansiri offers its residents more than just a home; it presents them with a "way of life".

