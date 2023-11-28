Santa arrives at Yuba City mall: Annual visit kicks off Yuba Sutter Marketplace's holiday schedule

Nov. 27—Yuba Sutter Marketplace in Yuba City was bursting with holiday and Christmas spirit on Saturday with the arrival of Santa Claus for the annual tradition of meeting families and taking pictures with children throughout the month of December.

Lynette Myers, marketing manager for Yuba Sutter Marketplace, said Santa was escorted into the mall by the Yuba City Police Department.

The visit lasted about four hours on Saturday and Sunday, as Santa sat in his workshop meeting and enjoying time with families.

Myers said Yuba Sutter Marketplace asked for a $5 donation for each photo taken with a family's own phone and camera. The proceeds went exclusively to the Yuba-Sutter Corps Salvation Army to assist families in need. To donate, visit yubasutter.salvationarmy.org.

Myers said she loves this time of year because the mall and those who come in are all bursting with holiday spirit.

"The families are so excited. We get long lines and we get to hand out goody bags with fun items for kids," Myers said.

Erik Lint, who made his first visit to the Yuba Sutter Marketplace to visit Santa Claus, said any chance he and his family get to help the Salvation Army is a no-brainer.

Lint visited with his wife, Brandy, and young child, Matilda. The three enjoyed the Santa Workshop, followed by the local mall. It was a great deviation from the Roseville mall that the family visited a year ago, Lint said.

Lint said another holiday tradition is to visit the snow in Nevada City and Truckee as soon as the white powder hits the ground.

Chris Mulder and his partner, Saydee Tapia, were also in the Christmas spirit with their two little ones, Oaklee, who is eight months old, and 4-year-old Mayzlie.

It was Oaklee's first up-close experience touching the white beard of Santa Claus, Mulder said.

Those who missed Santa this past weekend will get another opportunity each Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Marketplace's Santa Workshop through Dec. 9, Myers said.

Story continues

From Dec. 15-23, Santa returns to his workshop from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Christmas Eve, Santa will make another stop in Yuba City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Myers said.

"The holidays are here, come visit Santa," Myers said.

Myers said there is also Storytime with Mrs. Claus, which is a free event designed for young children at Santa's Workshop, on Dec. 6 and Dec. 14 from 4-5 p.m. On Dec. 15, gingerbread decorating will take place from 3-4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the mall.

A Pet Night with Santa is open to the public on Dec. 18 from 6-8 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Marketplace, Myers said.

For more information or to register for any event, visit shopyubasuttermarketplace.com.