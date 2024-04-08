Advertisement
Santa Fe architect firm adds management, changes name

Matthew Narvaiz, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Apr. 8—Bringing more people on the leadership team also means time for a change of name.

Santa Fe-based Hoopes + Associates is now going by Hoopes Architects, said owner Craig Hoopes. He has added three people to the firm's management team.

"They'll be able to sign contracts and take care of things that they couldn't do in the years past, and I welcome that growth in the company," he said.

The three team members now joining the leadership team are Andrea Caraballo, Alex Solórzano and Jerry Little.

Caraballo, a native of Argentina, has been with Hoopes since 2011, she said. Solórzano, from Mexico, has been with the firm since 2015. And Little, formerly a contractor and business owner, has been with Hoopes for about a year.

Hoopes, founded roughly three decades ago, is licensed in a handful of states across the country and has done work from Hawaii to Boston to Ecuador.

