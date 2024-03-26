Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce to host business expo in April

Mar. 25—Over 75 local businesses will show off their products and services next month at the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce's annual Santa Fe Business Expo.

The expo, the chamber said, will take place at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center from 3 to 6 p.m. April 18. There will be a business-to-business cocktail hour from 6 to 7:30 p.m. following the event.

Admission to the expo is free, and the chamber said in a news release that child care will be provided.

Businesses interested in setting up a booth for the event can find more information on the chamber's website at santafechamber.com.