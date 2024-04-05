Santa Fe stucco company expands to ABQ

Apr. 4—A Santa Fe stucco and roofing company is branching out to the Duke City.

Santa Fe Stucco & Roofing, one of northern New Mexico's largest and oldest stucco companies, has opened a sister company in Albuquerque, ABQ Stucco. The business, which doesn't have a retail location, will be run by CEO Arely Rincon and President Francis MaPartlon, according to a news release.

Rincon previously worked as the business development manager for a medical technology company, and she worked for a Latin American paper and packaging company. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of New Mexico and a master's degree from Linköping University.

McPartlon is a third-generation roofing and stucco worker. Since 2010, he managed the day-to-day operations at Santa Fe Stucco & Roofing, according to the release.

He has worked on small stucco and roofing projects and multi-million projects, including the Santa Fe Opera.

McPartlon is also the founder of SOMOS Solar, which specializes in utility solar projects.

Stucco, which is made of cement, lime, sand and water, is commonly used to build houses in the Southwest because of the dry, desert climate.