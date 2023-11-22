Santa, pop-up stores and live shows at Bay Park Square Mall. What to expect in 2023 | Streetwise

A Christmas tree stands tall between several pop-up vendors at Bay Park Square mall, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

ASHWAUBENON — Planning on a trip to the mall for holiday shopping? Or perhaps a photo for the family with Santa? Luckily, the holiday season is on the way to Bay Park Square mall.

Simon Property Group, the company that owns the mall, announced over a dozen pop-up stores that will add options for shoppers for a limited time during the holidays. Santa will be at the mall by the end of this month for the photo experience, which will be available until Christmas Eve, plus there will be live events and money prizes in December.

Those looking to spend some time shopping while entertaining their children. Here is what to expect in the following weeks:

A live radio show, Lego display and more

Families can visit the mall and get a photo with Santa from Nov. 30 until Dec. 24, the mall encourages customers to make reservations and avoid long waiting lines by selecting dates and time at simon.com/mall/bay-park-square.

There will be several activities during the holidays, starting on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with a private sensory-controlled photo experience for children with special needs. Reservations for this can be made online as well.

On Dec. 8, at 10:30 a.m. in the play area, Mrs. Claus will lead a festive reading with cookies. The same day, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., radio show KISS-FM will transmit live from the mall and have several prizes. There will be a grand prize of a $500 gift card to be given away that day and one $250 gift card the following week.

The next day, FoxLUG, a Lego adult group based in Green Bay, will host a display show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the south wing of the mall, by Steinhafels.

Straight Ahead, a hair straightener station on the left wing of the Bay Park Square mall, Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

What stores will be available for a limited time during the holidays?

In addition to all the festive happenings, Bay Park Square pop-up vendors for limited-time. These businesses offer shopping options during the holiday season and will be there until Dec. 31. Here is a list of these businesses:

Story continues

The mall also has special hours and days in which it will be closed:

Thanksgiving , Nov. 23: Closed.

Black Friday , Nov. 24: Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve , Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day, Dec. 25: Closed.

For more information visit the website simon.com/mall/bay-park-square or follow Facebook and Instagram pages.

Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85.

