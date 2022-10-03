Santa Rosa Beach Title Company Announces Addition of New Team Members

Santa Rosa Beach, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Rosa Beach, Florida -

Santa Rosa Beach, Florida - Emerald Coast Title Services (ECTS) has augmented its experienced team with the addition of Lydia Collins as Licensed Title Agent and Lindsey Ewan as Licensed Title Agent and Florida Registered Paralegal. Collins will be serving ECTS clients from their upcoming office in Freeport, Florida. McEwan will be working with clients from their Santa Rosa Beach, Florida office. Those who would like to know more about the company can visit the Facebook page.

Dion Moniz, President of Emerald Coast Title Services, says, “I am very excited to have Lydia join our team and help spearhead our new venture into the Freeport market. Freeport is a booming and vibrant city in which we are eager to become involved and provide our boutique level of service to that real estate community. I am equally excited to have Lindsey join our team and complement our Santa Rosa Beach office. While we are already strongly positioned in Santa Rosa Beach, Lindsey’s experience and knowledge adds even more depth so that we can continue to serve our clients at the highest possible standards.”

Lydia Collins lives in Freeport and has many years of title experience, and she is committed to always putting the customer first. She has experience in customer service, project management, and logistics. She has managed complex projects in a multicultural environment, and has enjoyed working with clients, agents, lenders, and other professionals in successful closings. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in English Literature with a minor in Secondary Education at Kennesaw State University.

Lydia Collins says, “I am thrilled to join the Emerald Coast Title Services team. This amazing group of people exemplify the characteristics I respect and admire most, integrity, honesty, accountability, inclusion, and professionalism. Customer focus is extremely important, and their dedication to the community through volunteer work and sponsorship is unrivaled. I am excited for a long and successful journey with ECTS.”

Story continues

Meanwhile, Lindsey McEwan, who will be working at the Santa Rosa Beach location, got involved in the title industry and real estate industry starting in 2005, where she earned the reputation of being a problem solving critical thinker. She is equipped with a range of skills and resources to successfully navigate real estate closings with confidence and proficiency. It is quite evident that she has extensive experience in both residential and commercial transactions. She truly enjoys working with the real estate community in successfully closing a deal. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her two children and serving in the Board of Directors of the Food for Thought Outreach. She is also a baseball enthusiast and enjoys spending time with family and friends.

Lindsey McEwan says, “I am humbled and honored to join the ECTS Team. This organization has depth and experience, but equally noteworthy is the new talent proving that collaboration creates a thriving environment of innovation, efficiency, and excellence. ECTS’ investment in our local community is very near-and-dear to me. Such involvement allows a team to grow as a group within the service mentality and as civic-minded individuals equally committed to the betterment of our community. I am looking forward to the future and endeavor to contribute in meaningful ways.”

Founded in 1983, Emerald Coast Title Services is an attorney-run title company that is supported by the Florida partners of Hand Arendall Harrison Sale in Florida, including Dion Moniz and Franklin Harrison. Moniz and Harrison have decades of combined hands-on experience in both residential and commercial real estate transactions and have earned the respect of their peers as shown by their Martindale-Hubbell AV-Preeminent ratings. The company has offices conveniently located in Santa Rosa Beach, Destin, and Fort Walton Beach (Freeport is expected to open by the end of the year), and they currently have completed tens of thousands of real estate transactions throughout the Emerald Coast. Their Santa Rosa Beach office is conveniently found at the intersection of US Highway 98 and County Highway 393.

Those who would like to know more about the services offered by Emerald Coast Title Services can visit the company website or contact them on the phone or through email.

###

For more information about Emerald Coast Title Services - Santa Rosa Beach, contact the company here:



Emerald Coast Title Services - Santa Rosa Beach

Press Contact - Five Channels

850-792-4812 (Mobile - Do not Publish)

info@fivechannels.com

111 N County Hwy 393 #202, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459







CONTACT: Press Contact - Five Channels



