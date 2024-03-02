Santam Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Santam (JSE:SNT) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: R42.5b (up 33% from FY 2022).

Net income: R2.55b (up 27% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 6.0% (down from 6.2% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: R29.73 (up from R18.28 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Santam EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 6.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 37%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 9.8% p.a. on average during the next 2 years compared to a 41% decline forecast for the Insurance industry in South Africa.

Performance of the South African Insurance industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Santam that we have uncovered.

