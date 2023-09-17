Santam (JSE:SNT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To ZAR4.95

Santam Ltd (JSE:SNT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 26th of September to ZAR4.95. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 4.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Santam's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 96% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 26.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 46% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from ZAR6.40 total annually to ZAR13.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.7% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Santam might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Santam Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Santam has grown earnings per share at 5.6% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Santam's payments are rock solid. While Santam is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Santam that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

