Santam (JSE:SNT) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Santam Ltd (JSE:SNT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 7.1% on the 26th of September to ZAR4.95, up from last year's comparable payment of ZAR4.62. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Santam's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Santam was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 26.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 46%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR6.40 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR13.07. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.4% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Santam Could Grow Its Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Santam has grown earnings per share at 5.6% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Santam will make a great income stock. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Santam has been making. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Santam that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

