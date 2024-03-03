Santam's (JSE:SNT) Dividend Will Be ZAR9.05

Santam Ltd's (JSE:SNT) investors are due to receive a payment of ZAR9.05 per share on 25th of March. This takes the annual payment to 4.4% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Santam Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Santam's dividend was only 54% of earnings, however it was paying out 382% of free cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 6.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 138%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR6.75 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR13.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.1% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Santam hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Growth of 0.5% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Santam will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Santam that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

