Do Santam's (JSE:SNT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Santam (JSE:SNT). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Santam Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Santam has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. It's good to see that Santam's EPS has grown from R18.19 to R22.54 over twelve months. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 24% gain.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It was a year of stability for Santam as both revenue and EBIT margins remained have been flat over the past year. That's not a major concern but nor does it point to the long term growth we like to see.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Santam Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Santam shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Tavaziva Madzinga, the CEO & Executive Director of the company, paid R610k for shares at around R277 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Is Santam Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Santam is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Santam certainly can. The icing on the cake is that an insider bought shares during the year; a point of interest for people who will want to keep a watchful eye on this stock. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Santam that you should be aware of before investing here.

