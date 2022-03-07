U.S. markets open in 8 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,273.00
    -54.25 (-1.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,248.00
    -335.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,605.25
    -234.50 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,967.10
    -32.70 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    126.05
    +10.37 (+8.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.60
    +17.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    25.94
    +0.16 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.98
    +1.50 (+4.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3211
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9620
    +0.1820 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,116.21
    -1,483.97 (-3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.18
    -71.51 (-7.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Santander Consumer Expands its Digital Auto Finance Experience in Partnership with AutoFi

·3 min read

DALLAS and BOSTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Inc. ("SC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("Santander US"), today announced the expansion of its partnership with AutoFi Inc. ("AutoFi"), a leading e-commerce platform for automotive sales and financing, to develop SC's end-to-end digital car buying experience. Santander US has also invested in the capital raise announced today by AutoFi, strengthening the Santander/AutoFi relationship and aligning our long-term interests.

The new SC digital experience will include mobile, desktop and in-dealership tools to identify cars on a dealer's lot that fit a consumer's budget, as well as specifications to complete deals – streamlining the financing process and allowing consumers to shop for a vehicle however, wherever and whenever they want. The consumer digital experience will bring new "transaction-ready" vehicle shoppers to SC's dealers by enabling consumers to preview a dealer's inventory online and identify cars they want and can afford, before they visit the dealership.

Santander Consumer USA President and CEO, Mahesh Aditya, said, "Our new digital product suite will connect dealers, consumers and vehicles more effectively than ever before. By personalizing and streamlining the car buying process, everyone wins. Shoppers see exactly what they can purchase, and dealers can self-service each deal to meet the needs of their customers."

AutoFi's co-founder and CEO, Kevin Singerman, said, "Santander is a global leader in auto finance, and we are excited to expand our partnership with them on this digital experience. Both organizations share a deep passion for applying financial technology innovation to make both the car buying and selling process a trustworthy and joyful experience."

"Kevin Singerman and AutoFi co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Mandar Gokhale have created a very efficient platform that we believe will take the dealer and customer experience to a whole new level," added Aditya. "We are very excited about our future with AutoFi."

Santander and AutoFi have been partnering since 2018 and SC continues to increase its investment in technologies like AutoFi that offer a new level of convenience, transparency and personal to the car shopping and auto lending experience across the credit spectrum.

Santander Consumer USA Inc. is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 3.0 million customers across the full credit spectrum. Santander Consumer began originating retail installment contracts in 1997 and has an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $64 billion (for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021). The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. (www.santanderconsumerusa.com)

AutoFi is the leading commerce platform for end-to-end digital automotive sales and financing, powering billions of dollars in transactions every year. AutoFi empowers sellers, including the nation's top dealers and digital retailers, to sell more efficiently and profitably through its innovative platform and expansive network of trusted lenders. AutoFi's cloud-based pricing platform Real Payments, and its Lending as a Service APIs offer leading solutions to power prequalification and financing for the largest automotive brands in the industry. For more information, visit www.autofi.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santander-consumer-expands-its-digital-auto-finance-experience-in-partnership-with-autofi-301496367.html

SOURCE Santander Consumer USA Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Crude Oil Surges; Market Correction Nearing New Leg Down Amid Russia's Ukraine Invasion Continues

    Futures fell while crude oil prices skyrocketed on Russia oil embargo risks. The stock market rally is nearing February lows as Russia's Ukraine invasion continues.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Stocks, Futures Drop as Oil Soars on Embargo Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and U.S. equity futures slid Monday, while havens including sovereign bonds rose, amid fears of an inflation shock in the world economy as oil soared on the prospect of a ban on Russian crude supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoo

  • GOOG or GOOGL: Which Stock to Buy?

    Google created a corporate structure under a new holding company and moniker called Alphabet in 2015. The short answer is a stock split, but a longer answer is an attempt by the company’s top shareholders—Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, along with company chair Eric Schmidt—to retain as much control of the company as possible. Google split its stock in April 2014, which created the A- and C-share classes.

  • Why Ford, GM, and Lordstown Shares All Tanked in February

    Financial reports from the big automakers in February were good, but the stocks are acting more like they're already fully electric-vehicle companies.

  • Russian banks turn to China as Visa, Mastercard suspend business

    The central bank of Russia advised its citizens to use cash abroad.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Discloses $5 Billion Stake in Occidental Petroleum

    From Wednesday through Friday, Berkshire bought more than 60 million shares of Occidental, fueling a surge in the energy company's share price.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Putin’s ruble work-around still leaves bond payments in doubt

    His decree establishes temporary rules for sovereign and corporate debtors to make payments to creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” against Russia.

  • Investors See Bullish Signals Under the Stock Market’s Surface

    Many investors see reason for optimism when stocks from different corners of the market rally simultaneously. Such moves hint at the underpinnings of a durable advance.

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Stocks plunge, oil rockets, gold tops $2,000 on Ukraine fears

    Equity markets plunged Monday, while oil prices soared to a near 14-year high and safe-haven gold broke $2,000 as investors grew increasingly fearful about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.

  • European Currencies Crumble With Ruble on Oil Embargo Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- European currencies are plunging to new lows as the war in Ukraine escalates, spurring macro traders to sell some of their most liquid assets. Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoots to $130 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis FearsThe euro fe

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn exits Occidental Petroleum after nearly three years -WSJ

    Icahn, who had been cutting the position, in recent days sold the remainder of it, the report said, adding the activist investor's two representatives on Occidental's board are also resigning. A representative for Icahn Enterprises confirmed the WSJ story but did not provide a copy of the letter to Reuters, citing confidentiality.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roblox Stock?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been getting a lot of recognition lately due to the rising popularity of the metaverse. Roblox is one of the industry pioneers that is gaining widespread interest following Mark Zuckerberg's announcement that Facebook, now Meta Platforms, will evolve into a metaverse company in the next few years. Interestingly, the Roblox platform is free to join and use.

  • GameStop chair Cohen takes stake in Bed Bath & Beyond, pushes strategic alternatives

    (Reuters) -Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen said on Sunday that he now owns nearly 10% of Bed Bath & Beyond and wants the housewares retailer to explore strategic alternatives that include a full sale of the company. Cohen, who co-founded online pet products retailer Chewy and is chairman of the board of videogame retailer GameStop Corp, criticized Bed Bath & Beyond, which is worth roughly $1.6 billion, for an "overly ambitious" strategy, overpaying its top executives and failing to reverse market share losses. "We believe Bed Bath needs to narrow its focus to fortify operations and maintain the right inventory mix to meet demand, while simultaneously exploring strategic alternatives that include separating buybuy Baby, Inc and a full sale of the Company," Cohen wrote to the company's board of directors.

  • Russia warns sovereign bond holders that payments depend on sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions imposed by the West over the invasion of Ukraine, raising the spectre of its first major default on foreign bonds since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Russia's finance ministry said it would service and pay sovereign debts in full and on time but that payments could be hampered by the international sanctions. "The actual possibility of making such payments to non-residents will depend on the limiting measures introduced by foreign states in relation to the Russian Federation," the finance ministry said in a statement.

  • In Tech’s Bust, Not All Stock Funds Have Fallen Equally—or at All

    Here’s a look at how different companies, sectors and funds are faring in an overall dismal environment.

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    Three decades of outperformance doesn't mean there aren't still bargains to be found in the Nasdaq 100.

  • Ukraine War Puts Asia’s Stock Gauge on Track for Bear Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Several of Asia’s key indexes have hit bleak milestones on growing investor concerns about the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine and sustained regulatory pressure on China’s technology sector.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoots to $130