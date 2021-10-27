Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Net Income of $763 Million and $7.8 Billion in Originations in the Third Quarter 2021
DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC" or the "Company") today announced net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 ("Q3 2021") of $763 Million, or $2.49 per diluted common share.
The Company's parent, Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA"), has requested regulatory approval to authorize the SC Board of Directors to consider declaring a dividend in the fourth quarter. To date, approval has not been received.
Third Quarter of 2021 Highlights (variances compared to third quarter of 2020 ("Q3 2020"), unless otherwise noted)
Net Income of $763 million in Q3 2021, or $2.49 of diluted EPS
Total auto originations of $7.8 billion, down 7%
Donated $50 million to the SC Foundation
Announced launch of new dealer and consumer digital experience through partnership with AutoFi
Net finance and other interest income2 of $1.3 billion, up 5.8%
30-59 delinquency ratio3 of 6.8%, up 180 basis points
59-plus delinquency ratio3 of 3.3%, up 90 basis points
Retail Installment Contract ("RIC") gross charge-off ratio of 7.7%, up 90 basis points
Recovery rate of 74.4%, down from 91.4%
RIC net charge-off ratio4 of 2.0%, up 140 basis points
Allowance ratio of 17.4%, down from 17.8% as of June 30, 2021
Troubled Debt Restructuring ("TDR") balance of $4.0 billion, down from $4.2 billion as of June 30, 2021
Executed ~$300 million in off-balance sheet prime loan sales
Return on average assets ("ROA") of 6.3%
Expense ratio of 2.2%, up 50 basis points
Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio of 19.5%
1Includes SBNA retail originations of $1.5 billion and lease originations of $249 million for the current period
2Includes Finance receivables held for investment, Finance receivables held for sale and Leased vehicles.
3Delinquency Ratio is defined as the ratio of end of period delinquent principal, categorized as either 30-59 or over 59 days, to end of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes finance leases.
4Net Charge-Off Ratio stated on a recorded investment basis, which is unpaid principal balance adjusted for unaccreted net discounts, subvention and origination costs.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements about our expectations, strategies, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as anticipates, seeks, believes, can, could, may, predicts, potential, should, would, will, estimates, plans, projects, continuing, ongoing, expects, intends, and similar words or phrases. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements we make relating to revenue, earnings, margins, growth rates, and other financial results for future periods. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors, some of which are beyond our control. For additional discussion of these risks, refer to the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K, or other applicable documents that are filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (collectively, our "SEC filings"). The factors that could cause the forward-looking statements in this press release and/or our financial performance to differ materially from that suggested by the forward-looking statements include the following: (a) the adverse impact of COVID-19 or any future outbreak of any contagious diseases on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; (b) continually changing federal, state, and local laws and regulations could materially adversely affect our business; (c) adverse economic conditions in the United States and worldwide could materially impact consumer spending behavior, unemployment and demand for our products, which could negatively impact our results; (d) the effects of inflation; (e) a reduction in our access to funding; (f) significant risks we face implementing our growth strategy, some of which are outside our control; (g) our agreement with FCA US LLC may not result in currently anticipated levels of growth and is subject to certain conditions that could result in termination of the agreement; (h) our business could suffer if we are unsuccessful in developing and maintaining relationships with automobile dealerships; (i) our financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations depend on the credit performance of our loans; (j) loss of our key management or other personnel, or an inability to attract such management and personnel; (k) certain regulators, including but not limited to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the European Central Bank, and the Federal Reserve, whose oversight and regulation may limit certain of our activities, including the timing and amount of dividends and other limitations on our business; (l) there can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition of all of our outstanding common stock by Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA") will be approved and ultimately consummated, and the terms of any such transaction may differ materially from those originally proposed by SHUSA; (m) other future changes in our relationship with SHUSA and Banco Santander, S.A. that could adversely affect our operations; (n) our expectations regarding future litigation both known and unknown; (o) our inability to accurately forecast the amount and timing of future collections could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations; (p) our reputation is a key asset to our business, and our business may be affected by how we are perceived in the marketplace; and (q) our debt could negatively impact our business, prevent us from satisfying our debt obligations and adversely affect our financial condition. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements. Therefore, we caution the reader not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. The effect of these factors is difficult to predict. Factors other than these also could adversely affect our results, and the reader should not consider these factors to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties as new factors emerge from time to time. Any forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, whether written or oral, to reflect any change, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.
About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 3.1 million customers across the full credit spectrum. SC, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $65 billion (for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021), and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. (www.santanderconsumerusa.com)
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.
Financial Supplement
Third Quarter 2021
Table of Contents
Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
5
Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
6
Table 3: Other Financial Information
7
Table 4: Credit Quality
8
Table 5: Originations
10
Table 6: Asset sales
11
Table 7: Ending Portfolio
12
Table 8: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
13
Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
(Unaudited, Dollars in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,106,405
$
109,053
Finance receivables held for sale, net
359,561
1,567,527
Finance receivables held for investment, at amortized cost
33,183,439
33,114,638
Allowance for credit loss
(5,699,698)
(6,110,633)
Finance receivables held for investment, at amortized cost, net
27,483,741
27,004,005
Restricted cash
2,248,667
2,221,094
Accrued interest receivable
323,469
415,765
Leased vehicles, net
15,529,610
16,391,107
Furniture and equipment, net
62,168
62,032
Goodwill
74,056
74,056
Intangible assets
75,176
70,128
Other assets
811,597
972,726
Total assets
$
49,074,450
$
48,887,493
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Borrowings and other debt obligations
$
38,431,858
$
41,138,674
Deferred tax liabilities, net
1,855,859
1,263,796
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
554,581
531,369
Other liabilities
299,422
331,693
Total liabilities
$
41,141,720
$
43,265,532
Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value
3,061
3,061
Additional paid-in capital
391,343
393,800
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
(31,194)
(50,566)
Retained earnings
7,569,520
5,275,666
Total stockholders' equity
$
7,932,730
$
5,621,961
Total liabilities and equity
$
49,074,450
$
48,887,493
Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited, Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest on finance receivables and loans
$
1,215,121
$
1,300,694
$
3,749,264
$
3,811,113
Leased vehicle income
670,334
725,156
2,115,134
2,210,684
Other finance and interest income
1,631
2,146
6,125
12,354
Total finance and other interest income
1,887,086
2,027,996
5,870,523
6,034,151
Interest expense
218,747
292,118
709,479
929,934
Leased vehicle expense
325,259
467,172
1,043,774
1,630,945
Net finance and other interest income
1,343,080
1,268,706
4,117,270
3,473,272
Credit loss expense (benefit)
42,058
340,548
(85,484)
2,110,331
Net finance and other interest income after credit loss expense
1,301,022
928,158
4,202,754
1,362,941
Profit sharing
41,009
30,414
158,888
56,239
Net finance and other interest income after credit loss expense and profit sharing
1,260,013
897,744
4,043,866
1,306,702
Investment gains (losses), net
5,241
(68,989)
(7,057)
(279,997)
Servicing fee income
19,975
18,574
61,481
56,797
Fees, commissions, and other
48,867
78,924
200,242
256,123
Total other income
74,083
28,509
254,666
32,923
Compensation and benefits
149,669
127,991
460,014
388,960
Repossession expense
33,349
35,910
117,540
115,861
Other expenses
179,147
99,761
382,313
308,193
Total operating expenses
362,165
263,662
959,867
813,014
Income (loss) before income taxes
971,931
662,591
3,338,665
526,611
Income tax expense
208,607
172,476
775,484
137,161
Net income (loss)
$
763,324
$
490,115
$
2,563,181
$
389,450
Net income per common share (basic)
$
2.49
$
1.58
$
8.37
$
1.21
Net income per common share (diluted)
$
2.49
$
1.58
$
8.37
$
1.21
Weighted average common shares (basic)
306,093,379
310,150,293
306,086,399
321,275,907
Weighted average common shares (diluted)
306,378,733
310,307,265
306,354,463
321,492,331
Number of shares outstanding
306,111,379
306,070,972
306,111,379
306,070,972
Table 3: Other Financial Information
Three Months Ended September
Nine Months Ended September
Ratios (Unaudited, Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Yield on retail installment contracts
14.6
%
14.9
%
14.8
%
15.0
%
Yield on leased vehicles
8.4
%
6.0
%
8.4
%
4.4
%
Yield on personal loans, held for sale (1)
—
%
25.6
%
29.0
%
25.9
%
Yield on earning assets (2)
12.6
%
12.2
%
12.8
%
11.6
%
Cost of debt (3)
2.3
%
2.8
%
2.4
%
3.1
%
Net interest margin (4)
10.8
%
9.9
%
10.9
%
9.2
%
Expense ratio (5)
2.2
%
1.7
%
2.0
%
1.8
%
Return on average assets (6)
6.3
%
4.1
%
7.1
%
1.1
%
Return on average equity (7)
40.3
%
38.9
%
50.8
%
9.6
%
Net charge-off ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts (8)
2.0
%
0.6
%
1.3
%
4.7
%
Net charge-off ratio (8)
2.0
%
0.6
%
1.3
%
4.7
%
Delinquency ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment, end of period (9)
3.4
%
2.4
%
3.4
%
2.4
%
Allowance ratio (10)
17.4
%
18.4
%
17.4
%
18.4
%
Common stock dividend payout ratio (11)
8.8
%
13.9
%
10.5
%
54.4
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (12)
19.5
%
13.7
%
19.5
%
13.7
%
Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on individually acquired retail installment contracts
$
161,943
$
46,078
$
326,795
$
1,100,138
End of period delinquent amortized cost over 59 days, retail installment contracts held for investment
1,106,673
817,577
1,106,673
817,577
End of period personal loans delinquent principal over 59 days, held for sale
—
93,296
—
93,296
End of period delinquent amortized cost over 59 days, loans held for investment
1,107,073
817,911
1,107,073
817,911
End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses
32,767,052
33,515,634
32,767,052
33,515,634
End of period gross retail installment contracts held for investment
32,742,544
33,485,342
32,742,544
33,485,342
End of period gross personal loans held for sale
—
1,211,575
—
1,211,575
End of period gross finance receivables and loans held for investment
32,742,544
33,489,017
32,742,544
33,489,017
End of period gross finance receivables, loans, and leases
48,879,467
50,617,356
48,879,467
50,617,356
Average gross retail installment contracts held for investment
32,762,939
31,462,524
32,576,199
30,946,321
Average gross retail installment contracts held for investment and held for sale
33,186,854
32,847,716
32,906,959
31,632,276
Average gross finance receivables, loans and finance leases
33,222,223
34,135,256
33,351,219
33,008,338
Average gross operating leases
16,465,976
17,146,166
16,935,680
17,447,194
Average gross finance receivables, loans, and leases
49,688,199
51,281,422
50,286,899
50,455,532
Average managed assets
64,640,255
62,662,686
64,316,796
61,325,546
Average total assets
48,594,272
47,979,008
48,291,222
47,581,031
Average debt
38,296,862
41,064,441
39,029,273
40,262,948
Average total equity
7,578,893
5,044,976
6,731,687
5,429,924
(1)
Includes Finance and other interest income; excludes fees
(2)
"Yield on earning assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Total finance and other interest income, net of Leased vehicle expense, to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases
(3)
"Cost of debt" is defined as the ratio of annualized Interest expense to Average debt
(4)
"Net interest margin" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net finance and other interest income to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases
...