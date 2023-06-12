Santander pulls fixed and tracker rate mortgages as market turmoil continues

santander mortgages bank

Santander has withdrawn new mortgage deals as it reassesses the market ahead of more expected interest rate increases by the Bank of England.

The lender said it would remove all rates for new borrowers at 7.30pm tonight, with a refreshed range to be launched on Wednesday.

It comes as the Bank of England is forecast to raise interest rates to 5.5pc by the end of the year, as policymakers battle to bring down persistent inflation.

Jonathan Haskel, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee that decides rates, said on Monday that further increases cannot be ruled out because prices are still rising faster than the Bank’s 2pc target.

A Santander spokesman said: “Due to current market conditions, we’re temporarily withdrawing all our new business residential and Buy to Let fixed and tracker rates at 7.30pm on Monday 12 June. Our product transfer range will still be available. We’re relaunching our full new business range on Wednesday 14 June.”

Customers who apply before 7.30pm will not be affected. Borrowers will still be able to apply for mortgages via Santander’s telephone channel on Tuesday.

Nick Mendes, mortgage technical manager at broker John Charcol, said increases in swap rates, which determine lenders’ borrowing costs, are pushing lenders to reprice.

Swap rates edged higher on Monday to roughly double the level recorded this time last year.

Higher than expected inflation data released at the end of May has spooked financial markets and triggered large jumps in interest rate expectations, which in turn has pushed a mass repricing of fixed-rate deals.

The average rate on a two-year fix on Monday climbed to 5.86pc, according to Moneyfacts, a data company. This represents an increase of 0.53 percentage points since May 23, before the inflation data was released.

That means the annual cost of taking out a typical £200,000 loan has increased by £1,069 in less than three weeks.

