U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.50
    -19.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,932.00
    -75.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,536.50
    -103.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,828.70
    -9.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.12
    -0.23 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.90
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.06 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0149
    -0.0082 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.45
    -0.43 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1933
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5860
    +0.2190 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,127.18
    +138.22 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.79
    +17.82 (+3.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,275.36
    +4.85 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Santander drops out of Citibanamex sale process

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jesús Aguado and Inti Landauro
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SAN
  • C

By Jesús Aguado and Inti Landauro

MADRID (Reuters) -Santander has dropped out of the process to buy Citigroup's Mexican retail bank after having previously submitted a non-binding offer earlier this year.

The euro zone's second-biggest bank by market value has been expanding in emerging economies in search of faster growth than in its core European markets, where it has been cutting costs to cope with ultra low interest rates.

"In relation to the potential sale of certain parts of (Citigroup's) operations in Mexico, Santander confirms that, after submitting a non-binding offer for the businesses in question, the bank has been informed that it will not be continuing in the next stages of the process," the bank said in statement on Friday.

At 0738 GMT, shares in Santander were up 1.24%, while Spain's blue-chip index Ibex-35 rose 0.3%.

In February, Santander Executive Chairman Ana Botin said the bank would look at Citibanamex but would pursue a disciplined approach and not issue new shares to fund any such potential deal.

Botin had also said that the bank did not need to buy Citibanamex to continue generating "very attractive and profitable growth", but bankers and analysts at least expected the bank to study the deal, for which it had also hired investment banks Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs.

Some brokers such as Nau Securities viewed the recent appointment of Mexican Hector Grisi as Santander's future CEO as a positive factor for the Mexican administration to make a foreign owner more palatable.

Though Santander did not provide any financial details of its non-binding offer, the market expected other lenders in Mexico to put forward a higher offer.

In late June, Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV also submitted a non binding offer and hired Bank of America as adviser, one source with knowledge of the matter said at the time.

Analysts at Credit Suisse said then a sale could be worth up to 9 billion euros ($9.54 billion).

Other potentially interested parties include Mexican Grupo Financiero Inbursa.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Inti Landauro; editing by Jane Merriman)

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka Latest: Rajapaksa Loyalist Becomes New Prime Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s new President Ranil Wickremesinghe called in the military to maintain “public order” and troops began dismantling a key protest site near the presidential office early Friday, leading to tense scenes with demonstrators. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows I

  • JD Sports expects profit to match last year's record on strong demand

    Last month it had laid out plans to overhaul its corporate governance structure and internal controls after a review led to the ousting of long-time boss Peter Cowgill in May. JD Sports, which will hold its annual general meeting later on Friday, said earnings in the current year would reflect a more normalised trading pattern with about 35% to 40% of the profits generated in the first half. The company had reported a profit before tax of 654.7 million pounds ($800.2 million) for the year ended Jan 29.

  • Santander Mexico Taps Its Own Markets Chief as New Bank Unit CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA appointed Felipe Garcia Ascencio as chief executive officer of its Mexican banking unit to succeed Hector Grisi, who’ll take over the top job at the Madrid-based parent company next year. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinba

  • Bitcoin Breakout From Sideways Churn Targets Key Hurdle

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin has risen about 30% since its lows in June, but hints of a larger advance toward key resistance at $25,000 are beginning to appear. Prices have tagged the so-called upper Bollinger Band after a period where volatility was compressed, which is often a precursor to a sustained, directional move. A similar stretch of low volatility was seen in June, which subsequently saw Bitcoin sliding after it tagged the lower band.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes A

  • China Facing Competition for Its Favorite Russian Oil From India

    (Bloomberg) -- India has ramped up purchases of crude from Russia’s far east, a grade that’s typically favored by Chinese oil refiners.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading CaseFour vessels hauling Russian ESPO

  • Crude Oil Climbs as Traders Weigh Demand Signals, Pipeline Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose, erasing a weekly loss, as investors weighed the demand outlook and tracked disruption to a key North American pipeline.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading CaseWest Texas Intermediate a

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Tech Crackdown, Covid Fears Return

    Here are July's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch. Hopes for new stimulus and EV subsidies have helped Chinese stocks, but are crackdowns over?

  • Investors bearish on semiconductors as Congress votes on chips bill

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses investor sentiment on semiconductors.

  • Amazon Stock Has Gotten Crushed. There’s a Case It Could Double, or Even Triple, From Here.

    Every one of those quarterly reports has shown a growing company, despite plenty of ups and downs in the economy—and the internet. Amazon’s worst quarter came in September 2001, when the internet bubble was blowing apart. Now, though, Amazon’s streak may be coming to an end.

  • As Snap melts down, its founders make sure to protect the people who matter: themselves

    Snap Inc. has never been an investor-friendly company as long as those investors weren't their founders, and the parent company of the Snapchat app made that even clearer Thursday.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Erupts As Elon Musk Teases "Best Product Ever"; Apple Stock Jumps

    The Dow Jones fought back. Tesla stock rocketed after Elon Musk gave an update on its "best product ever." Apple stock popped. Bitcoin fell.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That ‘In-The-Know’ Bigwigs Are Pouring Money Into

    Every investor – from the most experienced legends of Wall Street to the most amateur of retail traders – keeps a close eye on the market, looking for some sign or signal to indicate just the right trades. Following the corporate insiders is one way to find an advantage. These are the company officers whose positions put them ‘in-the-know’ on their companies’ inner workings. That knowledge gives these bigwigs an inside track when it comes to trading their own stocks – and to keep the trading flo

  • AT&T Falls Most in 20 Years After Overdue Bills Hit Cash Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in 20 years after saying some customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, which contributed to the wireless carrier cutting its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis

  • ‘Awful’ Snap Sales Wipe $47 Billion From Social Media Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- US social-media giants shed nearly $47 billion in market value in extended trading Thursday, as disappointing revenue from Snap Inc. raised concerns about the outlook for online advertising.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrest

  • AT&T earnings were ‘actually good’ despite stock selloff, says analyst

    AT&T Inc.'s shares sold off sharply Thursday after the telecommunications giant cut its free-cash-flow forecast for the year, but one analyst said the latest report wasn't all bad.

  • GameStop Stock Is Splitting to $38. Trading Starts Friday.

    On Friday, the stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis, meaning one share will be worth one-fourth of what a share was worth previously.

  • Apple: Don’t Underestimate the Continued Growth Story, Says Analyst

    Earnings season is now in full swing, but most of the big hitters at Wall Street’s quarterly extravaganza will report the period’s financials next week. And so will the biggest of them all; Apple (AAPL) will deliver its third fiscal quarter results (June quarter) after the close on July 28th (Thursday). Wedbush's Daniel Ives thinks Apple will be able to meet expectations despite the “albatross” hanging round its neck. Recall, according to the company’s guidance, the Covid lockdowns in China are

  • Snap earnings ‘confirmed fears’ that ad spending is slowing: Analyst

    Laura Hoy, Hargreaves Lansdown Equity Analyst, analyzes Snap's earnings report, its daily active users, and competition stemming from TikTok.

  • Americans Are Getting the Stock Market Really Wrong

    A reason more people consider real estate to be a better investment than stocks, bonds, gold, cryptocurrency or a bank account is the value of an average American home grew by more than 20% between the summer of 2021 and 2022. For the third time in four years, a Bankrate survey found that real estate is what Americans consider the best investment. The stock market was preferred by 26% while cash investments and gold followed with 17% and 9%.