Santander Expects Higher Capital After Botin Boosts Profit

Banco Santander SA expects to reach the higher end of its target for capital this year as the Spanish lender seeks to dispel persistent concerns that it needs to boost its financial strength.

The bank forecasts that its key Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio -- a closely watched metric -- will rise to close to 12% this year after gaining to 35 basis points in the fourth quarter to 11.65%. The lender made the forecast after earnings jumped in the fourth quarter, beating estimates on rapid growth in Latin America and the sale of a unit.

While the bank’s international reach has allowed it to mitigate the effect of low interest rates in its home market of Spain, investors often point to its capital levels as an area of concern. The lender has one of the lowest CET1 ratios among its European peers and the lowest surplus over European Central Bank capital requirements among 10 banks reviewed by Bloomberg.

Chairman Ana Botin has argued that Santander’s core capital levels are appropriate for a business focused on lending rather than more volatile investment banking. The company also points out that its earnings volatility is among the lowest among other major banks. It targets a range of between 11% and 12% for the ratio.

In a sign that capital continues to be a concern, Santander said that about third of its second dividend for 2019 will be paid in shares rather than cash. The bank is offering 0.13 euros per share, of which 0.03 euros per share will paid through a so-called scrip dividend.

The shares gained as much as 3.8% in early trading in Madrid on Wednesday and were 2.8% higher at 3.65 euros as of 9:05 a.m. local time.

Santander is increasingly leaning on Latin America’s growing economies to bolster earnings amid lackluster growth in Europe. Underlying profit in Mexico surged 42% with Brazil gaining 5%. The bank is investing more of its capital in the regions, buying out minority shareholders in Mexico and snapping up smaller rivals in Brazil.

Meanwhile, it’s cutting costs in Europe, shuttering branches in the U.K., Poland and Spain. Underlying profit was flat in the U.K. as net interest income fell 5%. Santander UK has been particularly hard hit by regulations that force banks to separate retail and investment-banking operations, which inadvertently created more competition in the country’s mortgage market.

Revenue from lending also affected growth in Spain, where profit fell 2% with net interest income down 11% and fees income falling 2%.

The bank’s earnings were boosted by a capital gain of 711 million euros ($782 million), primarily from the sale of its custody business to Credit Agricole SA, which agreed in April to take over Santander’s main custody and asset-servicing operations. That created a joint venture with 3.34 trillion euros of assets under custody

Here are some highlights from Santander’s earnings report:

Full year net income was 6.5 billion eurosUnderlying profit was down 16% in U.K., up 2% in SpainCET1 ratio strengthened by 35 basis points to 11.65%; if future IFRS9 requirements are applied, the rate would be 11.42%

