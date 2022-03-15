U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,159.50
    -12.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,819.00
    -125.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,026.75
    -18.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,925.30
    -11.40 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.58
    -5.43 (-5.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.70
    -28.10 (-1.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.31 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0981
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    +1.02 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3034
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9620
    -0.2200 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,339.44
    -382.98 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.12
    -3.06 (-0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Santhera Completes Ordinary Capital Increase to Create Treasury Shares for Future Financing

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
·3 min read
In this article:
  • SPHDF
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG


NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, Switzerland, March 15, 2022 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that it has completed the issuance of 15,500,000 treasury shares announced on March 11, 2022. Santhera now holds 21,742,111 shares in treasury, and its issued share capital amounts to CHF 73,725,702.

On March 14, 2022, Santhera completed the ordinary capital increase resolved by its shareholders on December 15, 2021, and issued 15,500,000 additional treasury shares. As announced on March 11, 2022, these 15,500,000 treasury shares are not listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the time being. Santhera's issued share capital now amounts to CHF 73,725,702, and Santhera holds 21,742,111 shares in treasury.

Concurrently, with the ordinary capital increase and as decided by the EGM on December 15, 2021, Santhera's authorized capital has increased from CHF 24,203,905 to CHF 34,203,905 and its conditional capital for financing has increased from CHF 21,374,664 to CHF 31,374,664.

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The Company is planning for filing for approval with the U.S. FDA starting at the end of March 2022. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This document does not constitute an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein or any other securities in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment


