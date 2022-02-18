U.S. markets open in 8 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.75
    +22.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,389.00
    +158.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,244.00
    +79.25 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,042.60
    +17.10 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.37
    -0.39 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.70
    -8.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.11
    +3.82 (+15.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1820
    +0.2530 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,694.99
    -2,983.52 (-6.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.33
    -62.84 (-6.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Santhera Completes Repayment of 2017/22 Convertible Bonds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPHDF
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG


Pratteln, Switzerland, February 18, 2022 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces full redemption of its senior unsecured convertible bonds (the 2017/22 Bonds, ISIN CH0353955195), effective February 17, 2022. The repayment reduces convertible debt by CHF 15.2 million and annual finance costs by CHF 0.8 million.

Previously, in May 2021, Santhera partially redeemed its 2017/22 Bonds through an exchange offer and the issuance of new senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2024 (the 2021/24 Bonds, ISIN CH0563348744). Upon settlement of this bond restructuring effective May 4, 2021, the aggregate principal amount of the 2017/22 Bonds was reduced from originally CHF 60,000,000 to CHF 15,155,000 and new 2021/24 Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of CHF 30,270,375 were issued. The remaining 2017/22 Bonds have been fully repaid effective February 17, 2022, and will be delisted from SIX Swiss Exchange.

As of January 31, 2022, 2021/24 Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of CHF 10,708,875 were converted, leaving a remaining amount of CHF 19,561,500 in circulation, and maturing in August 2024 unless converted beforehand. In addition, a private 2021/24 convertible bond, as announced on September 20, 2021, in the amount of CHF 12,730,500 remains outstanding.

“This redemption represents another step in strengthening our balance sheet,” commented Andrew Smith, Chief Financial Officer of Santhera. “We have significantly reduced our total and short-term convertible debt from an original amount of CHF 60 million maturing in February 2022 to approximately CHF 32 million maturing in August 2024.”

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The Company is planning for filing for approval with the US FDA in Q1-2022. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Roblox Stock Is Down 60% From Its Highs. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shed more than a quarter of their value after the video-game developer's fourth-quarter report fell short of investors' lofty expectations. Is Roblox's battered share price a sign of more pain ahead for shareholders? Hickey has a sell rating on Roblox.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • Amplitude Stock Plunged Today. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell off a cliff today after the company offered weaker-than-expected guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report. While Q4 results topped estimates, the company called for revenue growth to slow from 63% in 2021 to 35%-40% in 2022, below the analyst consensus of 41%. In other words, the sell-off in Amplitude stock today isn't about the fundamentals of the business.

  • Albemarle Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    With seemingly every car company on the planet working hard to bring a new electric vehicle model -- or 30 new EV models -- to market, you might think that right now would be an excellent time to be in the lithium business. After all, each of those electric vehicles is going to need a large rack of rechargeable batteries to run it, and since lithium is a key element in most of those batteries, it stands to reason that demand for the metal would be through the roof. Albemarle stock crashed by more than 18% at one point during the session, and the sell-off seems to be sticking for the most part, with the price still down about 17.6% as of 2:07 p.m. ET.

  • Why Star Bulk Carriers Stock Popped Today

    Shares of ocean-going dry bulk cargo shipper Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) stock climbed on Thursday to close up 10% after reporting a massive increase in earnings year over year in its fiscal fourth quarter 2021. Heading into Q4, Wall Street estimates had Star Bulk pegged for $2.52 per share in earnings, but the company beat even that optimistic prediction with a stick. Revenues for the quarter surged 169% to $499.9 million, and with the tailwind of powerful profit margins on those revenues, Star Bulk sailed ahead to easily crush earnings estimates.

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), a cloud-based communications platform, were falling today on no company-specific news. Instead, the stock is likely falling in sympathy with other tech stocks that are sliding today on concerns that there could be a conflict in Europe and rising interest rates in the U.S. Twilio's shares were down 9.5% as of 1:47 p.m.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood Makes the Case for Her Stocks

    Star investor Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management has been adamant in recent weeks that the decline of tech stocks represents a buying opportunity rather than a sign of distress. On Wednesday, Ark purchased 454,667 shares of Roblox, recently valued at about $24.7 million. Ark bought on a day when Roblox stock fell 27%, after it reported worse-than-expected earnings.

  • Nvidia stock slips despite strong fourth quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • Fertilizer Markets Roiled by Belarus Potash Force Majeure

    (Bloomberg) -- A Belarusian potash miner that accounts for a major chunk of global supply has declared force majeure, shaking up a market that’s already contending with soaring prices.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-Fr

  • Intel Can Be the ‘Next Great Growth Story,’ CEO Pat Gelsinger Says

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said Thursday that the chip maker can be the stock market’s “next great growth story.” The comments came at an analyst meeting in San Francisco where Intel said it expects to increase its annual revenue growth to reach the 10% to 12% range by 2025. Gelsinger said that Intel (ticker: INTC) expects low single-digit overall revenue growth this year, accelerating into the mid-to-high single-digits in the 2023/2024 period, reaching the low double digit range in 2025 and 2026.

  • U.S., European Futures Up on Planned Ukraine Talks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. and European equity futures climbed Friday and havens such as gold and bonds dipped as planned talks between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine alleviated some investor gloom about geopolitical risks.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble

  • Charlie Munger: Costco will 'be an absolute titan on the internet'

    Billionaire investor Charlie Munger reiterated his confidence in Costco even after the stock's record run-up.

  • Dow Jones Dives As Ukraine Tensions Rise; Tesla Stock Falls Amid Elon Musk Move; Nvidia Plunges

    The Dow Jones retreated as tensions over Ukraine spiked. Tesla stock fell amid comments by CEO Elon Musk. Nvidia stock plunged.

  • How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022

    Investors seeking income often turn to dividends because of their advantages over bonds and bank deposit accounts. Dividends not only provide consistent cash flow, but they can also allow investors to participate in the appreciation of the asset as well. … Continue reading → The post How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ISS urges Apple shareholders to vote against CEO Cook's bonus

    Apple will hold its annual shareholder meeting in the first week of March. "There are significant concerns regarding the design and magnitude of the equity award made to CEO Cook in FY21... Half of the award lacks performance criteria," ISS said in a letter on Wednesday.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.