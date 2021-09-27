U.S. markets open in 7 hours 14 minutes

Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
·2 min read
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, Switzerland, September 27, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that it has issued the remaining 2,697,575 shares under its private placement and 5,440,000 treasury shares. Santhera's share capital currently amounts to CHF 54,607,810.

On September 24, 2021, 2,697,575 shares were issued out of the authorized capital to investors who subscribed for Santhera shares in the private placement announced on September 20, 2021. Together with the 9,972,502 shares issued on September 22, 2021, a total of 12,670,077 shares were issued in the private placement, with gross proceeds of CHF 20.2 million. In addition, a total of 8,835,039 warrants were issued to investors. In addition, Santhera issued 5,440,000 shares out of the existing authorized capital as treasury shares. Santhera expects to use these treasury shares for purposes of its equity-linked financing arrangements. The new shares will be listed as per September 27, 2021.

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment


