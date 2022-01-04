U.S. markets open in 7 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,795.75
    +9.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,506.00
    +51.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,528.75
    +43.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.40
    +5.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.12
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.30
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1301
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.60
    -0.62 (-3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3467
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7570
    +0.4210 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,303.61
    -700.59 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,175.74
    -15.08 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.54
    -18.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Santhera Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with Sperogenix for Vamorolone in Rare Diseases in the Greater China Region

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

  • Sperogenix will receive exclusive rights for development and commercialization of vamorolone for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and any other rare disease

  • Santhera to receive a double-digit upfront cash payment plus short-term US-regulatory milestones amounting to USD 20 million combined, in a deal valued at USD 124 million

  • Santhera continues to focus with own organization on bringing vamorolone to patients in US and Europe, with a rolling NDA submission to commence in Q1-2022, while partnering for additional markets worldwide

Pratteln, Switzerland, January 4, 2022 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Sperogenix Therapeutics, a China-based company specializing in orphan diseases. Under this agreement, Sperogenix will in-license vamorolone for rare disease indications for a total consideration of up to USD 124 million, including a double-digit upfront cash compensation and DMD-related US-regulatory milestone payments amounting to a combined USD 20 million, as well as further double-digit royalties on net sales.

Under the terms of the agreement, Santhera will grant Sperogenix Therapeutics exclusive development and commercialization rights to vamorolone in DMD and all other rare disease indications for Greater China (including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan). Santhera will remain responsible for manufacturing and supply while Sperogenix, a China-based dedicated rare disease company financed by Lilly Asia Ventures and Morningside Ventures, will focus on regulatory and development work and future commercialization. Sperogenix plans to initiate a regulatory filing for vamorolone for DMD in China upon US FDA approval which could lead to market entry in China as early as in 2024.

There are significant opportunities in the healthcare business in China due to the large patient base and high unmet needs. Regulatory reforms have led to an increasing number of approvals and launches of innovative medicines [1]. DMD is on the Chinese list of rare disease with a high medical need recognized by the Chinese government [2]. The estimated prevalence of DMD could be as high as 70,000 patients with increasing rate of diagnosis giving more patients access to care in expert centers. There is currently no approved treatment for DMD in China. Sperogenix will proactively engage with the health authorities in China in order to achieve an accelerated regulatory pathway for vamorolone.

“We look forward to working with Sperogenix, a strong rare disease partner and well positioned for bringing vamorolone to patients in China,” said Dario Eklund, Chief Executive Officer of Santhera. “This agreement enables us to continue our focus on US and EU regulatory activities on our own while also gaining access to one of the largest pharmaceutical markets globally.”

“We are pleased to partner with Santhera. We believe in the potential of vamorolone as a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and are excited about its potential in the treatment of other rare diseases. The extensive regulatory, clinical and commercialization experience in rare disease products of our team will help to bring this differentiated product candidate to benefit patients in the Greater China region,” said Alan (Zhiyu) Yan, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sperogenix.

Santhera intends to commercialize vamorolone for the treatment of DMD through its own organization in the United States and main markets in Europe, and is seeking collaborations outside those regions for DMD and for additional indications worldwide. The Company will commence a rolling NDA submission in the US in Q1-2022, paving the way for a first launch as early as beginning of 2023 in the US, followed by a European marketing authorization application in Q2-2022. Santhera estimates the peak product sales potential for vamorolone in the indication DMD alone to be in excess of USD 500 million in the US and the largest five European countries combined.

About Vamorolone
Vamorolone is a first-in-class drug candidate that binds to the same receptor as corticosteroids but modifies its downstream activity and as such is a dissociative agonist [3-5]. This mechanism has the potential to ‘dissociate’ efficacy from typical steroid safety concerns and therefore vamorolone could emerge as a promising alternative to existing corticosteroids, the current standard of care in children and adolescents with DMD. In the pivotal VISION-DMD study, vamorolone met the primary endpoint Time to Stand (TTSTAND) velocity versus placebo (p=0.002) at 24 weeks of treatment and showed a good safety and tolerability profile. Compared to prednisone, vamorolone showed comparable efficacy, improvements on multiple safety parameters (including a reversal of growth impairment seen during prednisone treatment and a reduction of behavioral changes) and was associated with fewer adverse events. In clinical studies, vamorolone was generally well tolerated. The most commonly reported adverse events versus placebo from the VISION-DMD study were cushingoid features, vomiting and vitamin D deficiency. Adverse events were generally of mild to moderate severity.

Vamorolone has been granted Orphan Drug status in the US and in Europe for DMD, and has received Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations by the US FDA and Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) status from the UK MHRA for DMD. Vamorolone is an investigational medicine and is currently not approved for use by any health authority.

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a rare inherited X-chromosome-linked disease, which almost exclusively affects males. DMD is characterized by inflammation which is present at birth or shortly thereafter. Inflammation leads to fibrosis of muscle and is clinically manifested by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. Major milestones in the disease are the loss of ambulation, the loss of self-feeding, the start of assisted ventilation, and the development of cardiomyopathy. DMD reduces life expectancy to before the fourth decade due to respiratory and/or cardiac failure.

About Sperogenix Therapeutics
Sperogenix Therapeutics is a platform company dedicated to developing and commercializing rare disease therapeutics in China. With prioritized therapeutic areas, such as pulmonary vascular disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and inherited metabolic diseases, Sperogenix is dedicated to establishing an innovative commercial model tailored to the China rare disease field, in order to provide affordable and reliable products and services to Chinese physicians and patients. Sperogenix was founded in 2019 and is backed by biopharma industry blue chip investors including Lilly Asia Ventures and Morningside Ventures. www.sperogenix.com

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

References
[1] https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/life-sciences/our-insights/the-dawn-of-china-biopharma-innovation
[2] Intractable Rare Diseases Research. 2018; 7(2):145-147.
[3] Heier CR at al. (2013). EMBO Mol Med 5: 1569–1585.
[4] Reeves EKM, et al (2013). Bioorg Med Chem 21(8):2241-2249.
[5] Liu X, et al. (2020). Proc Natl Acad Sci USA 117:24285-24293.

For further information please contact:

Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, Hohenrainstrasse 24, CH-4133 Pratteln
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com

Sperogenix

Lei Xiao, Associate Director of PR & Patient Support
Phone: +86-10-64620528
lei.xiao@sperogenix.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As FDA Authorizes Covid Pill Amid Omicron Dominance?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the FDA authorized its Covid pill regimen for emergency use? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Immix Shares Rally On FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Tag For Cancer Program In Children

    The FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation to newly listed Immix Biopharma Inc's (NASDAQ: IMMX) IMX-110 for rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of pediatric cancer. IMX-110 is currently being evaluated in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. If IMX-110 is approved in the U.S., ImmixBio may be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) from the FDA, which can be redeemed to obtain priority review for any subsequent marketing application, or maybe sold or transferred. Also See: Benzinga's F

  • Genprex stock more than doubles on very heavy volume after FTD granted for cancer treatment

    Shares of Genprex Inc. skyrocketed 121% on massive volume in afternoon trading Monday, after the gene therapy company said its Reqorsa Immunogene Therapy was granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in combination with Merck & Co. Inc.'s cancer treatment Keytruda. Trading volume exploded to 163.9 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 476,600 shares, and enough to make the stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges. Th

  • Why Applied Therapeutics Stock Is Sliding Today

    The company's lead candidate, AT-007, is going to take a lot longer to reach patients than expected.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for January 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.

  • What Does This Regulatory News Mean for Bristol Myers Squibb's Shareholders?

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently acknowledged Bristol Myers Squibb's application for deucravacitinib to treat moderate-to-severe psoriasis.

  • CEO who built new model for senior care resigns amid regulatory scrutiny

    The CEO who played a significant role in the dramatic expansion of government-funded home and community-based care for frail seniors has stepped down from the company she built as regulatory concerns continue to mount. Maureen Hewitt resigned as chief executive of InnovAge Holding (INNV) effective January 1, the Denver-based company announced Monday. InnovAge is the largest provider in the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), a Medicare- and Medicaid-funded service designed to meet all the healthcare needs of frail seniors while keeping them out of nursing homes.

  • How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How it differs from Delta and other Covid variants

    New variant thought to develop in sufferers at faster pace than original Covid strain

  • Why Shares of ImmunoGen Jumped 20.3% in December

    The biotech company that focuses on oncology drugs released news from a positive clinical trial regarding its lead drug.

  • When Three Shots Are Not Enough

    If asked to show her vaccine card, Stacey Ricks can choose from three. Ricks, 49, a kidney transplant recipient who takes immune suppressing medication, didn’t develop antibodies after her first two Moderna shots. In June, without disclosing she already had received the Moderna shots, she got a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before federal health officials had approved anyone for a third shot. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Getting her fourth and fifth shots wa

  • Following ‘pushback,’ Fauci says the CDC may require a negative COVID-19 test to end isolation

    Health officials are now discussing whether to require a negative COVID-19 test to end isolation periods for people with COVID-19.

  • Fauci voices hope for return to normalcy around February or March

    If more Americans get vaccinated and boosted, the U.S. just might return to a semblance of normalcy by February or March, the country’s top infectious disease expert said on Sunday. Hopefully, enough people get vaccinated “to the point that when omicron comes down to a low level, we keep it down at a low level enough that it doesn’t disrupt our society, our economy, our way of life,” Dr. ...

  • Flashback: Fauci Has Freudian Slip, Starts to Say U.S. Collaborated with ‘Chinese Communists’ on Gain-of-Function Research

    During an interview with Politifact in May 2021, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci accidentally started to say that the United States collaborated with Chinese communists on gain-of-function research on coronaviruses before the pandemic erupted.

  • Ovid Therapeutics Expands Its Anti-Epileptic Franchise With AstraZeneca Licensing Pact

    Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) has entered into an exclusive license agreement with AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) for a library of early-stage small molecules targeting the KCC2 transporter, including a lead candidate, OV350. The Company seeks to optimize and accelerate the development of these KCC2 transporter activators in epilepsies and potentially other neuropathic conditions. Under the agreement terms, AstraZeneca will receive an upfront payment of $5 million in cash and $7.5 million

  • CDC Updates Isolation Guidelines for COVID-19 Cases

    Dr. Malathi Srinivasan with Stanford Health Care weighs in on the CDC's latest isolation guidelines for COVID-19 cases, and how to tell the difference between Omicron, the flu, and the common cold

  • If You Notice This in the Bathroom, Get Checked for Diabetes, Experts Say

    The number of people with diabetes in the U.S. has reached epidemic proportions: 1 in 10 people are affected, and about a quarter of those are undiagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Many diabetics live with the disease or prediabetes for years without realizing it, but early detection can be the difference between being able to manage your symptoms with diet and lifestyle changes or having to be on medication—or even worse, suffering from serious complica

  • If You Use This Common Medication, Contact Your Doctor Now, FDA Warns

    The right medication can go a long way in taking care of everything from sleepless nights to chronic pain. In fact, they can be so helpful that it can be easy to keep using them without much thought. But due to a new recall from the Food&Drug Administration (FDA), you may want to take a moment to check if one medication in your daily routine could be affected. Read on to see which popular product is being pulled from pharmacies.RELATED: If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says. Tar

  • Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated

    The coronavirus vaccines—amazing as they are—do not offer 100% protection from COVID-19. And now we know how many people so far have gotten COVID after getting vaccinated, also known as a "breakthrough" infection—especially as Omicron is better able to evade immunity. "A breakthrough infection or a vaccine failure is when a person contracts an infection despite being vaccinated against it," Dr. Anthony Fauci explained, noting that the majority of vaccines, while doing a good job at protecting yo

  • DeSantis Blames Feds, Slams ‘Hysteria’ as Florida Shatters COVID Records

    Tom Brenner/ReutersFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) blamed the Biden administration for COVID-19 woes in his state while accusing other state leaders of allowing “hysteria” to reign as they encourage mitigation measures against the virus that he claimed had little basis in sound science.“In terms of Florida, you look what’s going on in other states, they’re letting hysteria drive them to doing really damaging things. We thought that people had learned,” DeSantis said during his first news conferenc

  • Studies Show These are Proven Ways to Lose Visceral Fat

    Belly fat may sound cute, but it can literally kill you. Technically known as visceral fat, belly fat lies deep within the abdomen, where it surrounds organs like the liver, intestines and pancreas. It's highly metabolically active, and that's nothing but trouble: Visceral fat secretes substances that can damage those vital organs and narrow blood vessels, raising your risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, liver disease and more. But you can take some easy steps to reduce visceral fat. Read