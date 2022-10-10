U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,633.75
    -19.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,215.00
    -138.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,038.25
    -63.25 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.00
    -9.70 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.01
    -0.63 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,694.60
    -14.70 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    19.76
    -0.49 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9719
    -0.0024 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.36
    +0.84 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1058
    -0.0040 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3900
    +0.0600 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,411.65
    +0.29 (+0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.02
    -12.01 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Santhera and ReveraGen Announce Presentations on Long-Term Efficacy and Bone Health in DMD During Vamorolone Treatment at the 2022 World Muscle Society Congress

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
·5 min read
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG


Pratteln, Switzerland, and Rockville, MD, USA, October 10, 2022 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) and ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc announce presentations of data relating to long-term efficacy, tolerability and the impact of vamorolone on bone health in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) over 2.5 years of treatment [1].

The data will be shared at the 2022 World Muscle Society (WMS) Congress being held October 11-15, 2022, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, as follows:

Flash poster presentations

The spine fracture burden in boys with DMD treated with the novel dissociative steroid vamorolone versus deflazacort and prednisone – Leanne Ward, MD, October 12, 14:40-14:45 ADT, #FP.03

Results of a double-blind cross-over trial of vamorolone in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) – Eric Hoffman, PhD, October 14, 14:40-14:45 ADT, #FP.27

Posters

Vamorolone’s impact on height and body mass index in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) – Ward L et al, October 12, 16:00-17:30 ADT, #P.71

Result of daily regimens of prednisone, deflazacort, and vamorolone on motor function in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy – McDonald C et al, October 14, 14:30-16:00 ADT, #P.133

Presentations and posters will be available under this link from October 11, 2022, 16:00 ADT.

“The data being presented by our academic collaborators will foster further understanding of the potential of a dissociative steroid, such as vamorolone, in maintaining muscle strength whilst addressing important safety concerns in the treatment of DMD,” said Shabir Hasham, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Santhera.

Santhera is hosting an on-site scientific exhibit (booth #4, located in the Ballroom Salon) where medical representatives of the Company will be present throughout the conference.

About Vamorolone
Vamorolone is an investigational drug candidate with a mode of action based on binding to the same receptor as corticosteroids but modifying its downstream activity and as such is considered a dissociative anti-inflammatory drug [2-5]. This mechanism has shown the potential to ‘dissociate’ efficacy from steroid safety concerns and therefore vamorolone could emerge as an alternative to existing corticosteroids, the current standard of care in children and adolescent subjects with DMD. Vamorolone has been granted Orphan Drug status in the U.S. and in Europe for DMD, and has received Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations by the U.S. FDA and Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) status from the UK MHRA for DMD. Vamorolone is an investigational medicine and is currently not approved for use by any health authority.

References:
[1]         Guglieri M et al (2022). JAMA Neurol. Published online August 29, 2022. doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2022.2480. Link.
[2]        Mah JK et al (2022). JAMA Netw Open. 2022;5(1):e2144178. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.44178. Link.
[3]         Guglieri, et al (2022) JAMA. doi:10.1001/jama.2022.4315
[4]         Heier CR at al (2019). Life Science Alliance DOI: 10.26508
[5]         Liu X, et al (2020). Proc Natl Acad Sci USA 117:24285-24293

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The Company plans to complete the rolling submission of its filing for approval for vamorolone with the U.S. FDA in Q4-2022. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

About ReveraGen BioPharma
ReveraGen was founded in 2008 to develop first-in-class dissociative steroidal drugs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other chronic inflammatory disorders. The development of ReveraGen’s lead compound, vamorolone, has been supported through partnerships with foundations worldwide, including Muscular Dystrophy Association USA, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne, Save Our Sons, JoiningJack, Action Duchenne, CureDuchenne, Ryan’s Quest, Alex’s Wish, DuchenneUK, Pietro’s Fight, Michael’s Cause, Duchenne Research Fund, and Defeat Duchenne Canada. ReveraGen has also received generous support from the US Department of Defense CDMRP, National Institutes of Health (NCATS, NINDS, NIAMS), and European Commission (Horizons 2020). www.reveragen.com

For further information please contact:

Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, Hohenrainstrasse 24, CH-4133 Pratteln
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head Investor Relations & Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com

ReveraGen BioPharma
Eric Hoffman, PhD, President and CEO
Phone: + 1 240-672-0295
eric.hoffman@reveragen.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

    Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago, giving rise to worries about their children’s dental health and transparent government — and highlighting the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation. Katie Mather, who lives in Richmond, a town of about 4,100 in northwestern Vermont, said at a water commission meeting this week that her dentist recently found her two kids' first cavities. The addition of fluoride to public drinking water systems has been routine in communities across the United States since the 1940s and 1950s but still doesn't sit well with some people, and many countries don't fluoridate water for various reasons, including feasibility.

  • 'The Cash Monster Was Insatiable': How Insurers Exploited Medicare for Billions

    The health system Kaiser Permanente called doctors in during lunch and after work and urged them to add additional illnesses to the medical records of patients they hadn’t seen in weeks. Doctors who found enough new diagnoses could earn bottles of Champagne or a bonus in their paycheck. Anthem, a large insurer now called Elevance Health, paid more to doctors who said their patients were sicker. And executives at UnitedHealth Group, the country’s largest insurer, told their workers to mine old me

  • Coronavirus subvariant BA.2.75.2 appears in L.A. County. How worried should we be?

    Health officials say the strain is worrisome because it may evade prior protections and not respond to current vaccines.

  • Medicare Part D: Where you live can have a big impact on what you pay for drugs

    For seniors with chronic medical conditions, a difference in geography could mean paying thousands more per year out-of-pocket for the same medicine.

  • America is facing a diaper crisis, and the anti-abortion movement is making it worse

    Many families across the U.S. lack access to supplies essential to their baby's well-being, including clothing, food, and diapers.

  • Pregnancy complications spiked during the pandemic. No one knows exactly why.

    Lauren Phillips, a 32-year-old attorney from Brooklyn, had an easy pregnancy. Her vitals remained perfect, she felt great eating only vegan food, and was able to walk three miles a day throughout. The only blip was that despite being thrice vaccinated and meticulous about masking, she got infected with the coronavirus in her second trimester. At the time, it didn't seem like a big deal - "just like a mild cold" - and her pregnancy proceeded without incident until she gave birth to a healthy eigh

  • Many Americans are shunning the Omicron COVID booster. What it means for the coming season as the virus mutates

    Some experts worry that lower booster rates will help the virus mutate this fall and winter.

  • Sugar substitutes: Is one better or worse for diabetes? For weight loss? An expert explains

    Sugar and artificial sweeteners comes in many shapes and colors. New Africa/Shutterstock.comWandering through the grocery store, it is easy to be overwhelmed by the numerous brands and health claims on the dozens of sugar substitutes. It can be particularly confusing for those with diabetes or pre-diabetes who must keep their blood sugar in check and control their weight. With the growing diabetes and obesity epidemic, there has been increasing awareness around the use of added sugars in foods.

  • The 4 Best Ways to Slash Your Heart Attack Risk, According to a Cardiologist

    One of the most powerful things you can do to live a long, healthy life is to take good care of your heart. Over 80 percent of cardiovascular-related deaths are caused by heart attacks and strokes, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, with one in five deaths attributed to the condition. Fortunately, you can drastically reduce your heart attack risk with a few simple lifestyle tweaks. Read on for four doctor-recomme

  • 'Here's What Happened When I Did Carrie Underwood's Leg-Focused Workout For A Month'

    Carrie Underwood trains extremely hard when she's at home and on tour. Here's what happened when I did Carrie's exact full-body workout from her trainer.

  • The Top Healthcare Stock to Buy With $100

    One of the great things about investing in stocks is that you don't need millions of dollars in the bank to get started. Let's look at an incredible healthcare stock whose shares are changing hands for just about $44 (as of this writing): Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Pfizer is a major pharmaceutical company with a rich lineup of medicines and vaccines.

  • Companies lack targets for employee mental health, study shows

    Only three companies out of 20 have published objectives for employee mental health management, a study from British charity investment manager CCLA revealed on Monday, despite "clear evidence" that such targets can save money. CCLA's new investor benchmark, which assessed 100 of the world's largest listed firms, showed a disconnect between their recognition of workers' mental health as an important business issue and formalised public commitments and disclosure. "There may be no shortage of mental health initiatives in the international workplace, but when it comes to integrating mental health into formal management systems and processes, most global companies have much further to go," Amy Browne, stewardship lead at CCLA, said in a statement.

  • Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy

    The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health -- the first such conference in 50 years -- on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S....

  • Here's What Medicare Part B Costs and Covers in 2023

    If you're 65 or older, then Medicare is there to help you get the healthcare coverage you need. For hospital and inpatient care, Medicare Part A is the choice that tens of millions of people turn to. But for covering routine doctor visits and other outpatient care, Medicare Part B is the traditional option for many participants in the program.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Says Son Billy, 5, Has 'No Interest' in Learning About His Open-Heart Surgery

    The talk show host spoke about his son's life-saving surgeries at a benefit for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where his son was treated

  • Jill Biden targets GOP with story of helping friend after abortion when it was illegal: 'Devastating'

    First lady Jill Biden said she helped a friend during the aftermath of an abortion when it was illegal in Pennsylvania in the 1960s

  • Here's What Medicare Part A Costs and Covers in 2023

    For those needing hospital or inpatient services, the government's primary healthcare program provides valuable coverage.

  • Does walking 10,000 steps a day help you lose weight?

    Lead study author says: 'Exercise alone is not always the most effective way to lose weight'

  • Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’

    Fresh blood was found on patient’s gown

  • How I lost a stone in a month (with a little Hollywood help)

    It’s strange but true that among the earliest beneficiaries of political correctness were fatties. As early as 1970, for example, long before we started being kind and “inclusive” to some of the more niche groups in society, the Billy Bunter children’s books – comedies about a corpulent, greedy public schoolboy – started being banned from public libraries for making fun of overweight children. More than 50 years later, despite two thirds of the adult population being overweight or obese, it’s st