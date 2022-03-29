U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,576.50
    +8.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,904.00
    +51.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,011.75
    +26.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,078.40
    +3.60 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.37
    -0.59 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.40
    -17.40 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    25.02
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0995
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    -1.18 (-5.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3097
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.4690
    -0.4050 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,617.28
    +791.90 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,102.00
    +20.98 (+1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,176.05
    +232.16 (+0.83%)
     

Santhera and ReveraGen Start Rolling NDA Submission to the FDA for Vamorolone for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
·7 min read
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG


Pratteln, Switzerland, March 29, 2022 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) and ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc (US: private) announce the initiation of a rolling new drug application (NDA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for vamorolone for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Vamorolone for DMD has been granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA.

Santhera and ReveraGen have now commenced the NDA filing as a rolling submission following a successful pre-NDA meeting with the FDA in November 2021. In its conclusions from this meeting, the FDA considered the proposed clinical efficacy and safety data sufficient to support an NDA filing of vamorolone for the treatment of DMD. Acceptance of the NDA will be subject to FDA’s review of the complete filing.

“The NDA filing for vamorolone marks a tremendous milestone for Santhera and an important next step for the Duchenne community. The potential benefits of vamorolone could address significant unmet needs that represent a burden to DMD patients and their families,” said Dario Eklund, Chief Executive Officer of Santhera. “We are fully focused on working closely with the FDA and completing the submission as soon as possible.”

“We are delighted about the initiation of the filing for approval for vamorolone as it represents a culmination of over a decade of scientific research for the benefit of patients with DMD. In having granted Fast Track Designation, the FDA has acknowledged the significant innovation vamorolone could bring in addressing a high unmet medical need of patients with DMD,” said Eric Hoffman, PhD, President and CEO of ReveraGen BioPharma. “We thank study participants, their families and caregivers, as well as investigators and study personnel, for their commitment to the vamorolone program.”

Santhera and ReveraGen expect to complete the NDA filing in the second quarter of 2022. Based on FDA review timelines, notification from the FDA on the acceptance of the filing for review is expected in August 2022. In its assessment, the FDA will also determine eligibility of vamorolone for priority review which Santhera and ReveraGen will request upon completion of the rolling NDA submission. If granted, this would shorten review time and set an anticipated approval date for as early as the first quarter of 2023. Subject to FDA approval, Santhera plans to launch vamorolone in the U.S., the first country, shortly thereafter with its own organization.

In Europe, Santhera plans to submit a marketing authorization application (MAA) for vamorolone for the treatment of DMD to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Q3-2022. Assuming a review time of about one year, this could pave the way for approval and launch in H2-2023. Santhera expects the first European launch country to be Germany.

Vamorolone has been granted Orphan Drug status in the US and in Europe for DMD, and has received Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations by the US FDA and Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) status from the UK MHRA for DMD. Vamorolone is an investigational medicine and is currently not approved for use by any health authority.

Vamorolone was discovered by US-based ReveraGen and is being developed in collaboration with Santhera who owns worldwide rights to the drug candidate for all indications. In January 2022, Santhera licensed rights to vamorolone in rare diseases for the Greater China region to Sperogenix Therapeutics.

About Vamorolone and the VISION-DMD study
Vamorolone is a drug candidate with a novel mode of action that binds to the same receptor as corticosteroids but modifies its downstream activity and as such is a dissociative agonist [2-4]. This mechanism has the potential to ‘dissociate’ efficacy from typical steroid safety concerns.

VISION-DMD was a Phase 2b study comprising a (1) pivotal double-blind 24-week period to demonstrate efficacy and safety of vamorolone (2 and 6 mg/kg/day) versus placebo and prednisone (0.75 mg/kg/day), followed by a (2) 24-week period to evaluate the maintenance of efficacy and collect additional longer-term safety and tolerability data. 121 ambulant boys aged 4 to <7 years with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) were included in the study. The trial met its primary endpoint of superiority in change of time to stand from supine position (TTSTAND) velocity with vamorolone 6 mg/kg/day versus placebo (p=0.002) at 24 weeks (period 1). Vamorolone 6 mg/kg/day also met its secondary efficacy endpoints and no statistically significant differences were observed between vamorolone and prednisone. During the second 24-week period of this 48-week study, all participants received vamorolone. Participants from the placebo and prednisone arms were randomized to either the 2 or 6 mg/kg/day dose of vamorolone and the vamorolone arms continued on their existing dose. Efficacy observed at 24 weeks for vamorolone 6 mg/kg/day was maintained across multiple endpoints over 48 weeks. In addition to efficacy, the study aimed to confirm the favorable tolerability profile of vamorolone with the potential to offer an alternative to current standard of care.

In clinical studies, vamorolone was generally well tolerated. The most commonly reported adverse events versus placebo from the VISION-DMD study were cushingoid features, vomiting and vitamin D deficiency. Adverse events were generally of mild to moderate severity.

References:
[1] ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03439670, link

[2] Heier CR at al. (2013). EMBO Mol Med 5: 1569–1585.
[3] Reeves EKM, et al (2013). Bioorg Med Chem 21(8):2241-2249.
[4] Liu X, et al. (2020). Proc Natl Acad Sci USA 117:24285-24293.

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a rare inherited X-chromosome-linked disease, which almost exclusively affects males. DMD is characterized by inflammation which is present at birth or shortly thereafter. Inflammation leads to fibrosis of muscle and is clinically manifested by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. Major milestones in the disease are the loss of ambulation, the loss of self-feeding, the start of assisted ventilation, and the development of cardiomyopathy. DMD reduces life expectancy to before the fourth decade due to respiratory and/or cardiac failure.

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The Company plans to complete the rolling submission of its filing for approval for vamorolone with the US FDA in Q2-2022. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

About ReveraGen BioPharma
ReveraGen was founded in 2008 to develop first-in-class dissociative steroidal drugs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other chronic inflammatory disorders. The development of ReveraGen’s lead compound, vamorolone, has been supported through partnerships with foundations worldwide, including Muscular Dystrophy Association USA, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne, Save Our Sons, JoiningJack, Action Duchenne, CureDuchenne, Ryan’s Quest, Alex’s Wish, DuchenneUK, Pietro’s Fight, Michael’s Cause, Duchenne Research Fund, and Defeat Duchenne Canada. ReveraGen has also received generous support from the US Department of Defense CDMRP, National Institutes of Health (NCATS, NINDS, NIAMS), and European Commission (Horizons 2020). www.reveragen.com

For further information please contact:

Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, Hohenrainstrasse 24, CH-4133 Pratteln
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com

ReveraGen BioPharma
Eric Hoffman, PhD, President and CEO
Phone: + 1 240-672-0295
eric.hoffman@reveragen.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Suddenly Jumped Monday Afternoon

    A rumor that the battery maker is working with a luxury automaker caught the market's attention.

  • Tesla shares end the day up 8% amid news of stock split, Elon Musk social media platform

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Tesla's shares boost after it announced a stock split.

  • US recession indicator delivers fresh blow for Joe Biden

    One of the market’s most closely watched harbingers of a US recession has flashed red for the first time in 16 years in a further blow for Joe Biden as his struggling presidency faces a stalling economy.

  • U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

    (Reuters) -U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. "Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves. Detroit's mainstream brands and Nissan Motor Corp are getting hurt as less affluent consumers leave the new vehicle market, Cox analysts said during a call.

  • Stock split may further fuel Tesla stock bubble: strategist

    Tesla shares are rallying after the company disclosed plans for a stock split on Monday. One strategist isn’t convinced the fanfare will last among investors for long.

  • AMC stock closes 45% higher on Monday, here's why

    AMC's (AMC) stock soared 45% on Monday. Shares closed at $29.33 each, above their highest closing level of the year in early January.

  • What the top US billionaires would owe under Biden’s new tax plan

    President Joe Biden unveiled a budget proposal that includes a plan for a minimum tax on the wealthiest Americans, including unrealized gains.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Monday

    As investors digest Nio's earnings report, some are taking Friday's drop as a buying opportunity.

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 dips 0.1pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • AMC stock soars after CEO teases more meme-stock powered M&A deals

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the AMC stock surge after the company's CEO suggested that more M&A deals are in the works.

  • ‘The dam finally broke’: 10-year Treasury yields spike to breach top of downward trend channel seen since mid-1980s, says Deutsche Bank

    Yields on the 10-year Treasury note have spiked through the top line of a downward trend channel tracing back to the mid-1980s, with surging inflation and the Federal Reserve’s reaction to it sparking questions over whether the long-term trend will imminently end, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Ford Stock Has Slumped. Executive Chair Bill Ford Buys Large Block of Shares.

    Henry Ford’s great-grandson bought a block of Ford Motor stock worth $4.5 million. The stock has slid 30% so far this year.

  • Russia just made a case for owning gold — and nobody noticed

    Zavalny spoke last week on the subject of all the economic and financial sanctions being levied against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. Most of the coverage of his remarks implied that Russia might respond to the sanctions by switching from U.S. dollars to “bitcoin” (BTCUSD) (BTCUSD) for international trade. Not only is bitcoin new, ridiculously volatile, widely open to manipulation, and a massive drain on energy in a world facing an energy crisis, but it also offers no guarantee of privacy.

  • Why Okta Stock Bounced Back on Monday

    Shares of cloud-based cybersecurity company Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) snapped a five-day losing streak on Monday, shooting up 8.3% through 3:10 p.m. ET. The reason: Okta filed an official update on its findings about the well-publicized hack of its systems that was revealed last week -- and according to Okta, it's just not that big of a deal. As Okta explained in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), published Friday after close of trading, "there was a five-day window of time between January 16-21, 2022 when [a] cybercrime group had access to ... a computer used by a customer support engineer employed by a third-party vendor that supplies customer support services to Okta."

  • Amazon erases 2022 losses, Skechers partners with Martha Stewart, Hycroft Mining shares spike

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers, including Hycroft Mining's continued shares spike following AMC's investment.

  • Why Snowflake Crushed the Market on Tuesday

    Frosty data storage company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) had a hot day on the market Tuesday. A new product announcement helped, but it was the inclusion on a new list of prominent growth stocks compiled by a prestigious investment bank that really sent the shares skyward. Snowflake came in as the best large-cap GARP company in the sector, followed by Zscaler and CrowdStrike.

  • Why GameStop Stock Jumped Today

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares beat the market on Monday, jumping over 10% in early trading before settling to a 9% increase by 11 a.m. ET, compared with a 0.1% uptick in the S&P 500. GameStop entered the weekend with solid momentum, having soared 50% in the prior five trading days. GameStop also benefited from increased chatter on Reddit boards over the weekend, with excitement building about a potential profit rebound ahead following a tough holiday season for earnings.

  • Tesla requests approval for another stock split, shares jump

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports on Tesla's plans for a stock split.