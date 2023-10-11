Santova (JSE:SNV) Might Become A Compounding Machine

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Santova (JSE:SNV), we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Santova is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = R309m ÷ (R1.8b - R752m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Thus, Santova has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Logistics industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Santova compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Santova.

The Trend Of ROCE

Santova deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has employed 139% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 29%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

On a side note, Santova has done well to reduce current liabilities to 42% of total assets over the last five years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk. Although because current liabilities are still 42%, some of that risk is still prevalent.

What We Can Learn From Santova's ROCE

In short, we'd argue Santova has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 143% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

