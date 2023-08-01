Is Santova Limited (JSE:SNV) Potentially Undervalued?

Santova Limited (JSE:SNV), is not the largest company out there, but it led the JSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Santova’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Santova Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Santova is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.07x is currently well-below the industry average of 11.6x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Santova’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Santova generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -2.2% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Santova. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SNV is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SNV, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SNV for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Santova, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Santova (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Santova, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

