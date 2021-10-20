U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.19
    +16.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.34
    +152.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.68
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.77
    +13.85 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +1.29 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.80
    +12.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.48 (+2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1656
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3822
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3110
    -0.0490 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,903.65
    +1,986.04 (+3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,538.50
    +57.70 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

SANUWAVE Health to Host Conference Call and Provide Business Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SANUWAVE Health, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SUWANEE, GA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products, announced it will hold a conference call on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 9:00 am ET to discuss its recent business activity, provide an update on SEC filings and detail strategic initiatives.

Telephone access to the live call will be available by dialing the following numbers:

Toll Free: 1-877-407-0784

International: 1-201-689-8560

A replay of the call can be accessed through November 5, 2021, at:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Passcode: 13724589

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, Energy First non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions. For more information, please visit www.SANUWAVE.com.

Investor Relations Contact
SANUWAVE Health, Inc.
Kevin Richardson II
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
978-922-2447
investorrelations@SANUWAVE.com


Recommended Stories

  • Sesen Bio Shares Gain On FDA Type A Meeting On Issues From Vicineum Response Letter

    The FDA has granted Sesen Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: SESN) request for a Type A meeting to discuss the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) issues raised in the Complete Response Letter for Vicineum for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Related: Sesen Bio Stock Crashes As FDA Shoots Down Its Bladder Cancer Pitch. The CMC Type A Meeting has been scheduled for October 29. The Company is also preparing for a separate Type A meeting to discuss the recommendations specific to addit

  • Why Radius Health Stock Is Exploding Higher Today

    Shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS), a biopharmaceutical company, are soaring today in response to positive clinical-trial data. Investors excited about elacestrant, an experimental new cancer treatment Radius Health is developing in partnership with the Menarini Group, an Italian company, pushed the stock up 48.8% shortly after the market opened. Elacestrant is an experimental therapy for breast cancer patients who have tumors that express lots of estrogen receptors but lack receptors for human epidermal growth factor.

  • Vaping's Growth (Still) Can't Offset Smoking's Decline

    E-cigarette usage is sure to gain traction, particularly in light of the FDA's announcements in October. It just doesn't matter to the tobacco industry as we know it.

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • People who got J&J’s COVID-19 shot will soon be able to get a booster. Which one should they get?

    The 15 million people in the U.S. who got Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may soon have the option to get a second shot of their choosing.

  • FDA backs Moderna and J&J boosters, authorizes mixing COVID vaccines

    U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.

  • Biogen inc (BIIB) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Biogen inc (NASDAQ: BIIB)Q3 2021 Earnings CallOct 20, 2021, 8:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood morning.

  • Cigna's pharmacy benefit unit to prefer cheaper insulin drug from Viatris

    The unit, Express Scripts, said it expects cost savings of $20 million in 2022 by preferring the Semglee injection. Drugmakers such as Eli Lilly, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk have been under pressure to make their insulin products more affordable amid heavy criticism from lawmakers and patients in a country with a diabetes problem.

  • Atea Pharma Stock Crashes After Merck-Rivaling Covid Pill Lags In Midstage Test

    Atea Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday its Merck-rivaling antiviral Covid pill missed in a midstage test, leading AVIR stock to crash.

  • Is This Beaten Down Biotech a Bad News Buy?

    It has lagged the market over the last five years but with a promising gene therapy, is Sarepta worth another look?

  • Gates Foundation to spend $120 million to speed access to generics of Merck COVID-19 pill

    The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said on Wednesday it would spend up to $120 million to kick-start development of generic versions of Merck & Co's oral COVID-19 treatment to help ensure lower-income countries have equal access to the drug. The aim is to reduce the gap between when wealthy countries have access to the antiviral medicine, molnupiravir, and when the rest of the world can benefit from it. "To end this pandemic, we need to ensure that everyone, no matter where they live in the world, has access to life-saving health products," Melinda French Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation, said in a statement.

  • Pig-to-human organ transplants a step closer after new test

    Scientists temporarily attached a pig’s kidney to a human body and watched it begin to work, a small step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants.

  • Merck Announces Alliance for Equity in Cancer Care

    To help address persistent disparities across the cancer care continuum – from diagnosis to survivorship – and improve patient outcomes among adult underserved populations, the Merck Foundation ann...

  • UPDATE 1-Biogen posts much smaller-than-expected sales of new Alzheimer's drug

    Biogen Inc fell well short of Wall Street estimates for third-quarter sales of its Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm on Wednesday, as the drugmaker struggles to sell the treatment to hospitals and get insurers to cover it. Biogen has pinned its hopes on Aduhelm, the first new treatment for the memory-robbing disease in nearly 20 years, as it wrestles with increased competition for its main revenue drivers. Several commercial insurers are waiting for further direction from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) before covering the drug, while some large hospitals have declined to use it.

  • Cognetivity Neurosciences Granted FDA Clearance for Commercial Distribution of ICA Throughout US Healthcare Market

    Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB) today announced that it has received notification from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that its 510(k) submission for the CognICA Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) has been reviewed and found to meet the requirements of regulations 21 CFR 882.1470; Class II Exempt Medical Device. The notification allows the company to market the medical device for commercial distribution in the US.

  • The Most Exciting Medical Breakthrough Of The Decade?

    Artificial intelligence is coming for the $11 trillion doctor industry, and it could change how you and your doctor interact for decades to come

  • Biogen’s Alzheimer Drug Sales Were Dismal. Earnings Are Lifting the Stock.

    The company sold only $300,000 worth of its new $56,000 a year Alzheimer's drug in the third quarter, but its profit was higher than expected.

  • World's tallest woman hopes to raise awareness about rare diseases

    This is the world's tallest woman7ft 0.7in (SOUNDBITE) (English) THE WORLD'S TALLEST LIVING WOMAN, RUMEYSA GELGI, SAYING: "I feel very proud to receive this new record title as the tallest living woman.”LOCATION: Safranbolu, TurkeyRumeysa Gelgi was born with Weaver syndromea rare condition that causes rapid growth among other abnormalitiesGelgi uses a wheelchair most of the timebut she can move for short periods using a walkerSOUNDBITE) (English) THE WORLD'S TALLEST LIVING WOMAN, RUMEYSA GELGI, SAYING:"Since 2014, I have use my title to advocate diseases. I am very happy that I can help raise awareness, especially for Weaver syndrome and also scoliosis which are the diseases I was born with."(SOUNDBITE) (Turkish) THE WORLD'S TALLEST LIVING WOMAN, RUMEYSA GELGI, SAYING:"If people who have visual differences and who feel diffident because of their differences watch this interview, I would like to tell them that being different is not as bad as you think. It can bring you unexpected success. I personally think that differences and other features which seem like disadvantages can be turned to advantages if you want it and make an effort for it. That is exactly what I did."

  • 2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

    With that in mind, let's look at two quality companies that will help your portfolio shine over the next decade: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Intuitive Surgical has both of those things.

  • Bank of America shuts down bank account of FDA-approved cannabis research firm

    Scottsdale Research Institute receives notification that its decision to close bank account is final and won't be reconsidered. Bank of America declines to comment.