Sanya, China Takes Home One Silver and Two Bronzes at IAI International Travel Awards Ceremony

·3 min read

SANYA, China, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The South China city of Sanya collected a silver and two bronze awards at the IAI Festival and Travel Awards ceremony held in Beijing on the evening of May 28, 2021, at which winners of the coveted honors were announced. Most noteworthy, the Wonderland Sanya campaign, created by the Sanya Tourism Promotion Board (STPB), won the silver award in the Cultural Tourism IP category. The Sanya International Travel Destination-Integrated Marketing Communication campaign and the 2020 TOP 50 Travelers Conference, co-hosted by STPB and Qyer.com, garnered two bronzes in the Brand Marketing category.

Sanya, China Takes Home One Silver and Two Bronzes at IAI International Travel Awards Ceremony (PRNewsfoto/Sanya Tourism Promotion Board)
Sanya, China Takes Home One Silver and Two Bronzes at IAI International Travel Awards Ceremony (PRNewsfoto/Sanya Tourism Promotion Board)

"STPB has taken an open and novel approach to exploring the integration of culture and tourism as a part of its ongoing efforts to promote Sanya as a travel destination," said STPB executive deputy director Wu Xiaolin during her speech at the ceremony. "With an open mind, we welcome any and all proposals for new products and campaigns based on a joint marketing model. We will continue to grow the brand by expanding on the reasons that a traveler might choose Sanya as a destination, whether it be the value proposition or the lifestyle options that the city offers, or simply the many ways that holiday makers can have fun there. We actively seek to bring on board high-quality projects, develop new tourism models based on the most demanding of standards while continuing to amplify the message that has successfully branded Sanya in both domestic and international markets as a travel destination of choice. The aim is to make contributions to the development of Sanya as a world-class tourism locale alongside the establishment of the Hainan Free Trade Port."

STPB launched the promotion campaign themed Wonderland Sanya in December 2020 after completing an analysis of traveler preferences and segmenting source markets based on an in-depth study of the local tourism market. Targeting major consumer groups in the 18 to 35 age bracket in tandem with themes that are more relevant to young consumers, the campaign has attracted an increasing number of domestic travelers who had given up their international travel plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The creator of the campaign leveraged the city's tourism resources in a move to attract the targeted younger demographic, which, in turn, helped to boost the development of the market.

As for marketing communications, STPB has rolled out a new joint marketing model by integrating product and media resources in tandem with market needs. With an increased focus on the collection of tourism-related data and updates to the subsidy policy, alongside the city's branding efforts and public-private joint marketing, the Board is proving successful in facilitating the rapid recovery and return to steady growth of the tourism market.

Going forward, STPB plans to raise awareness worldwide of Sanya as a warm-climate, seaside travel destination by adding the following to-dos to its roadmap:

  • Constantly research and put into action marketing models that are in line with the current development trends of the local market;

  • Combine the hosting of innovative offline marketing campaigns with the construction of an online platform that re-enforces the messaging that highlights the uniqueness of Sanya as a travel destination;

  • Create different promotional themes for each target market, including, among others, as a spot for destination weddings, health and wellness tourism, as well as a vacation destination with something to offer every member of the multi-generational family.

SOURCE Sanya Tourism Promotion Board

  • Financial advisers say Biden’s retroactive capital-gains tax hike gives them much-needed wiggle room

    For millionaires rushing to take advantage of lower capital-gains tax rates, the Biden administration’s budget proposal says they’ve already missed the boat. On Friday, the Treasury Department’s detailed explanations of President Biden’s $6 trillion budget confirmed the administration is seeking a retroactive effective date on a capital-gains tax rate hike from 20% to 39.6% for the sliver of households making at least $1 million. “This proposal would be effective for gains required to be recognized after the date of announcement,” according to Treasury Department materials released Friday afternoon.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    Health insurance is probably one of the most crucial — if not the most crucial — consideration you’ll need to make before you leave your job. You’re 52, which means you have 13 years until you qualify for Medicare. Private health insurance can be quite expensive, so if you don’t have a spouse whose insurance can cover you, the premiums alone could take quite a large chunk of your annual budget.

  • A ‘bloody crypto’ Memorial Day weekend? Some bitcoin bulls are dreading the long U.S. holiday break

    Bullish investors in bitcoin aren't jazzed about the upcoming U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend.

  • When Will It Be Safe to Buy Ethereum?

    Cryptocurrency prices have been all over the map, as volatility really shakes this group. First it was just Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) that was showing signs of weakness. Then Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), Bitcoin Cash (CCC:BCH-USD) and others began to waver. It’s actually been pretty interesting to watch this group. Source: Shutterstock InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips In February, most high-growth tech stocks peaked, leading to a fast, painful bear market in this group. Low-quality SPACs with no revenue and other speculative bets declined 70% to 80%. High-quality, high-growth companies tumbled 40%-plus. It was a really big pullback, yet cryptocurrencies seemed to do just fine. Bitcoin peaked in April on the same day as Coinbase’s (NASDAQ:COIN) debut. That top for Bitcoin was a red flag for cryptos. However, Bitcoin didn’t immediately roll over. Instead, it pulled back from its high, then drifted somewhat aimlessly until May. At that point, Ethereum, Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) and others ripped higher. Now the whole group is volatile. So what do the charts say about Ethereum? Trading Ethereum After the Dip Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider In early April, Ethereum broke out over its resistance, clearing $2,000 in the process. In a very bullish development, the cryptocurrency’s prior resistance then became its support. That helped pave the way for its surge above $4,000. However, those prices couldn’t be sustained, and Ethereum came crashing back to earth. From its peak to its recent trough, it fell 60.5%. That decline took just a few days to pan out, highlighting how volatile this space can be, both on the way up and on the way down. 7 Cheap Stocks With Dividends for Both Returns and Cash Flow Despite Ethereum’s lofty recent losses, there are some silver linings for it. First, the area near $2,000 that the currency had reached during its previous breakout held as support after the violent pullback. Second, the 21-week moving average held as support, too. Consequently, we have some reference points to watch when the currency drops. However, Ethereum has had its challenges, too. Its 50-day moving average continues to act as resistance, and there are questions as to whether Ethereum can reclaim the $3,000 to $3,250 area without at least one more decline first. If the currency clears $3,000, keep an eye on $3,250, which is roughly the 21-day moving average. If Ethereum climbs above that point, the $3,500-plus level will be in play. On the downside, I wouldn’t hate a retest of the $2,000 area, which is roughly the 21-week moving average. If that point fails to hold, we may see a test of the 200-day moving average and a retest of the prior all-time high near $1,425. Such a decline would be likely to create a reasonably good buying opportunity for crypto investors. Is Ethereum Safe to Buy? Investors need to understand something when it comes to cryptocurrencies: This group is incredibly volatile! I’m not necessarily a diehard bull when it comes to the group, either. They have meaningful applications and a limited, controlled amount of supply. Consequently, cryptocurrencies are somewhat attractive. With Ethereum specifically, the currency has attractive and useful qualities. That’s one reason why so many people believe that paying for things with it is convenient and why NFTs are always purchased with it. That said, this group is so volatile that it’s hard to imagine it ever becoming widely used around the world. Not to mention the regulatory headaches that come along with it or the fact that virtually every government in the world would fight it. Simply put, I don’t think Bitcoin, Ethereum or any other cryptocurrency will replace the U.S. dollar. But that doesn’t mean that we can’t make money with this group or that I think it will disappear. We must keep in mind that Ethereum more than doubled, climbing 128.4%, in just 42 days. From the high, it took just 11 days for it to fall more than 60%. That’s not the kind of stability that a reserve currency needs. So is Ethereum safe to buy? I don’t think cryptocurrencies are going away, but intense volatility will keep many investors from calling Ethereum “safe.” There are a handful of cryptos that likely have staying power. Bitcoin is the obvious one, but Ethereum should be fine, too. As a result, I am okay with buying these names on weakness, using a part of investment portfolios devoted to speculative assets. I would love an opportunity to buy Ethereum between $1,400 and $2,000, although that opportunity may have passed. On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines. Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. More From InvestorPlace Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner The post When Will It Be Safe to Buy Ethereum? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Moderna Warns New Waves of Covid-19 Are Coming

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • AMC & GME are Not the Only Reddit Penny Stocks to Buy According to Top Wall Street Analysts

    If you’re looking for penny stocks to buy right now, I’m sure you’ve seen plenty of attention placed on social media, namely Reddit. The phenomenon that began earlier in the year thanks to GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock has caused an avalanche of trading activity spilling over into other heavily shorted names. Whether you’re talking about beaten-down meat alternative stocks like Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) or bankrupt car rental companies like Hertz (OTC: HTZGQ), Redditors are going against the grain and focusing on the “anti-trade” in the market. This week AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC) took the leading role among meme stocks. It’s hard to believe that earlier this year, shares were trading around $2 a share. The first big Reddit-fueled move took the broken-down theatre stock to highs of $20.36 before taking an abrupt turn during the weeks to follow. As I’m sure many have already seen, that meme stock has not only managed to recover but surge to new, all-time highs this week. Was there some major development that fundamentally changed the make-up of the company? No, but Redditors have certainly gotten behind AMC stock in a big way. Hedge funds have long been seen as groups that have “controlled” markets for far too long. That’s the general thought process resonating from retail traders using Reddit and Twitter for their soapboxes. As we approach the mid-point of 2021, a new chapter is being written. It’s no longer a hunt for heavily shorted stocks alone. These same groups of retail traders are finding that the “mob mentality” can dramatically influence markets. Enter penny stocks. Subreddits like r/PennyStocks are gaining thousands of followers per day, looking for the next round of top penny stocks to buy. Reddit Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now If you’re a novice trader or brand new to the stock market in general, there are a few things you’ll need to keep in mind. The first and probably most obvious is that there are massive amounts of risk involved. This isn’t just the typical market risk but, with the hype of Reddit factoring in, you’ve also got other things to consider. Needless to say, being on the right side of a Reddit stock trade isn’t usually a bad thing. Remember, there are far more things you can use to find top penny stocks. One of these research tools is looking into what analysts are saying. Comments from some top firms, price targets, and research reports seem to have resonated well with retail investors. In this article, we’ll discuss some of the popular penny stocks on Reddit that have also gained interest from some of Wall Street’s top firms covering smaller companies. After seeing what they’ve discussed, it could bring some extra data to add to your diligence process to decide if certain hyped-up stocks are worth the risk. Penny Stocks to Buy According to Wall Street Analysts: Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Ideanomics has seen a surge of interest over the last few weeks on Reddit. Traders are circulating rumblings of interest in electric vehicle penny stocks. If you look at Ideanomics’ model, the company focuses on a diversified entry into the space. It offers everything from electric cars and motorcycles to charging systems and EV agriculture products like tractors. Since May 11th, shares of IDEX stock have climbed by more than 30%. If analysts at Roth Capital are to be believed, there could be much more upside based on their target. Roth currently has a Buy rating on the penny stock and gave it a $7 target earlier this quarter. Based on the recent $3 level, that would equate to a move of more than 130%. Whether or not the penny stock actually reaches those levels is to be seen. The current 52-week high sits at $5.53, which is also its all-time high. Coming off of a strong earnings beat this month, retail traders have placed IDEX on their list of penny stocks to watch. According to CEO Alfred Poor, the outlook could be even brighter for the company. On a conference call earlier this month, Poor explained that its WAVE charging product line is being introduced in China with growing interest from seaports, airports, and trucking businesses. Also, the first vehicles under Treeletrik orders in Indonesia will be exported from Malaysia as finished products with deliveries anticipated beginning in Q3 with the Indonesia-based assembly facilities online in “Q4 or early 2022.” Poor explained that elsewhere, the Treeletrik team is finalizing these new headquarters and showroom in Kuala Lumpur with an August timeline for moving in. Redditors are also circulating the recent update of Ideanomics acquisition agreement with U.S. Hybrid, which manufactures and supplies fuel cells, drive trains, and components for zero-emission vehicles. In light of the Biden Administration’s stance on carbon neutrality, this could be an interesting development to keep tabs on as the deal materializes. Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) Shares of Tellurian have also surged this month on the back of the bullish retail trading sentiment. Since May 3rd, shares of TELL stock have climbed by more than 80%. It reached highs this week of $4.13, just 26 cents shy of the 52-week high it set back in January. Tellurian hasn’t only been one of the Reddit penny stocks to watch. With growing interest in the reopening trade and epicenter stocks, natural gas companies have gained ground. These were some of the hardest hit during the early days of the pandemic, thanks to a drop in travel and commerce. Tellurian stock was actively trading over $7 per share before the pandemic melt-down last year to give you an idea. If Wolfe Research analysts are to be believed, Tellurian ould be set to return to those levels as well. The company recently boosted its price target from $5 to $7 while maintaining its Outperform rating. Wolfe analyst Sam Margolin highlighted that prospects for Tellurian’s Driftwood liquified natural gas project are “improved” based on a recent jump in global LNG prices. Margolin further explains that the project's "appeal is durable in commodity price environments." Margolin's comments could be further supported in light of the company’s recent agreement with Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd. In May, Tellurian signed a 10-year deal with Gunvor for the sale and purchase of liquefied natural gas, which includes 3 million tons per year during the period. Emphasizing the potential of the deal, Executive Vice President LNG Marketing & Trading Tarek Souki said, “Our business model creates significant value for Tellurian; at today’s LNG prices, this agreement represents the equivalent of approximately $12 billion in revenue over the 10-year term of the agreement.” Organigram (NASDAQ: OGI) Some marijuana stocks have cooled in recent weeks. However, thanks to a mix of corporate milestones and Reddit--fueled hype, shares of Organigram have gone against the broader trend. If you look at industry ETFs like the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) or the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE: MSOS), they paint a relatively muted cannabis market. However, if you look at OGI stock this month, the trend is different. Shares have climbed from around $2.50 to highs this week of over $3. If analysts at Stifel Nicolaus and Raymond James are to be believed, Organigam could have more upside to it. Earlier this quarter, both firms raised their targets to $6 CAD or roughly $4.97 USD. Raymond James analysts have found that the company’s recent M&A strategy could add to its value proposition. Analyst Rahul Sarugaser wrote, “We see today’s acquisition of EIC as OGI’s move to consolidate its already-strong position in the Canadian edibles market, adding top-quality soft chew manufacturing expertise to its industry-leading automated chocolate manufacturing capabilities.” Organigram purchased The Edibles & Infusions Corporation (EIC) in April for $22 million, plus up to an additional $13 million in OGI stock based on milestones. The focus of this acquisition was to gain access to EIC’s edibles portfolio. First sales of its products are expected in Q4 of this year. This M&A trend seems to be a focus for several cannabis companies right now. This week, Hexo Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) announced a $925 million CAD purchase of Redecan, creating a massive Canadian recreational cannabis company. The milestone deal is broken up into a $400 million CAD cash payment with the remaining portion due in shares of HEXO stock. You also can’t forget Tilray’s (NASDAQ: TLRY) acquisition of Aphria. Final Thoughts on Penny Stocks Whether you’re new to trading penny stocks or a seasoned veteran, the choice to buy or sell ultimately falls on your shoulders. How you arrive at a decision is up to you. Outlets like Reddit, Twitter, or even financial media platforms are great places to get information and build your thesis. Analyst ratings and company headlines are also useful in researching penny stocks to buy. Due to the high-flying nature of cheap stocks, there’s usually something for everyone. Just remember that penny stocks can fall just as quickly as they can climb, so having a plan in place even before hitting the buy button is a must. "GameStop" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0 See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMORE Act Reintroduced In The House As Senate Readies Its Own Cannabis Reform LegislationEuropean Drug Regulator Supports Use Of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine In Adolescents: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • It really is different this time — a new era for stocks is just getting started

    Financial markets periodically undergo profound sea changes that have little similarity to what came before. Bryan Taylor, chief economist at Global Financial Data, believes we currently are undergoing another of these sea changes. The table also reports for each era the amount by which stocks beat bonds — the so-called equity premium.

  • Insurers are cutting off homeowners in hurricane zones — what if that's you?

    Here's why more than 50,000 homeowners are losing their policies.

  • Bitcoin holders have no choice but to trust in Chinese crypto miners

    Two-thirds of the world’s bitcoin mining power is based in China, leaving the cryptocurrency potentially vulnerable.

  • ’Contagious unemployment’ — a controversial theory why companies have difficulty hiring workers

    ‘Unemployed workers send over 10 times as many job applications in a month as their employed peers, but are less than half as likely per application to make a move.’

  • AMC Flywheel Effect Hits a Snag Despite Record Call Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- An attempted gamma squeeze by Reddit-inspired traders on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. quickly unraveled as shares in the movie theater operator turned lower Friday.This week’s scorching surge looked to have been fueled in part by a massive push into bullish options. When there’s a run on calls during a rapid stock rally, it can force additional stock-buying in a potential feedback loop. But by Friday afternoon, the stock’s gains had been significantly pared back.A record 2 million AMC calls were purchased on Thursday as the stock soared 36%. And then on Friday when the stock opened 20% higher, another 2 million calls were bought by 2 p.m. The shares last traded up 3.3% after briefly turning negative earlier.The traders’ gamma hedging may not have had a lasting flywheel effect due simply to the fact that the U.S. is facing a three-day weekend, and most of the enthusiasm around AMC is coming from day traders, according to Susquehanna International Group.“Once the rally was underway, the increase in option volume exacerbated the momentum,” Susquehanna co-head of derivatives strategy Chris Murphy said. However, “All of this trading is very short-term, so a three-day weekend is like an eternity.”AMC was also caught in the initial day-trader frenzy earlier this year, which swept up the likes of GameStop Corp. to dizzying heights as retail investors mobilized. Now another surge in retail trading has emerged with AMC as the main focus: #AMCSTRONG has been trending on Twitter, and it was the most-cited company on the forum Stocktwits for four consecutive days this week.Earlier this year options were also a compounding factor in January’s meme-stock frenzy, with all-time high levels of GameStop calls bought. Bullish contracts on AMC had also reached a record in February, which has now been dwarfed by the current levels.“You can’t have people buy 2 million call options on an almost bankrupt stock without making it go up,” said Benn Eifert, chief investment officer of QVR Advisors. “Dealers were short a lot of gamma and bought stock, accelerating the rally.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stem Stock Has a Clear Path to Dominating a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Industry

    Stem (NYSE:STEM) will dominate the clean energy landscape, especially in the long-term, as demand for its cutting-edge services only increases. Not to mention, STEM stock is currently popping after Goldman Sachs initiated a “Buy.” Source: Dorothy Chiron / Shutterstock.com Now, it’s no secret that the future will be powered by clean energy sources. It’s just a matter of how and when. Which energy sources will primarily power society, and how long will it take us to get there?InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Stem’s Unique Position in the Clean Energy Realm Luckily, the longer this future takes to get here, the greater space Stem can carve out for itself in an industry that will grow massively in the long run. The world is pivoting toward clean energy sources, such as solar and wind, but these energy sources are intermittent. So, if the energy isn’t used, it’s lost. And the rate of clean energy waste is staggering. In 2017, 45,000 California homes could have been powered for a year with the renewable energy California generated. And this rate was up from previous years. And this is where Stem’s AI-powered batteries come into the picture. Stem’s long-term potential depends on the energy-creating companies needing to store the energy they create. This all seems too easy for Stem to capitalize on. And yet, nobody else does what Stem does. Stem is not only the first-mover in this market with the most market share, but they also have developed a tech advantage with their Athena AI “brain” that optimizes power efficiency. Thanks to artificial intelligence and machine learning trained on “tens of millions of system runtime hours across 40-plus utility territories,” companies utilizing Stem’s technology save up to 30% on energy bills. The Athena software does this by switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power in a maximally efficient way. Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, costs of Lithium-ion batteries have plummeted in recent years. This alone is great news for STEM stock. Already a Dominating Force Founded in 2009, Stem’s leadership team consists of industry veterans, and its roster recently expanded to include an experienced VP of Corporate Development and Chief Legal Officer. It operates in four countries, nine states, and over 200 cities, catering to a market that will grow 25x by 2050. And currently, it has more than 950 systems in place — the largest smart storage network in the world — managing 1 gigawatt-hour of energy. Worldwide clean energy battery storage solutions are expected to grow to 175 gigawatt-hours in 2030, from 2 gigawatt-hour in 2017. Stem will be on the forefront of this clean energy storage expansion. It’s already working with big-name corporate clients such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL). And its reach extends far beyond corporate clients into the realm of utilities and asset owners. Oh, and they have zero debt and great financials. As mentioned earlier, Stem controls all facets of their smart energy storage. It takes care of hardware and network integration, which has a 10%-30% gross margin. It creates the software for said hardware, and upsells its brilliant Athena software solution, which has an 80% gross margin. These margins will only improve as energy and hardware costs decrease over time. Bottom Line on STEM Stock Other great news for STEM stock? It really doesn’t matter where the energy it stores comes from. Solar companies are tied to solar technology. Wind companies deal with wind. But Stem is immune to fluctuations in solar technology and benefits from the steady improvement, overall, in clean energy generation. Despite renewables accounting for roughly 68% of 2020’s newly added power sources, they still account for only 13% of power generated. Clearly the need for both clean energy and clean energy storage continues to skyrocket. Stem nails the latter, and also handles utilizing the energy it stores in the most effective way possible. Because of these reasons, and they’re current market dominance, Stem has a clear pathway to being the global leader in a multi-trillion-dollar industry. It has a very attractive hardware-and-software business model with high gross margins that will lead to huge profits at scale. This is the type of stock you want to buy and hold for the next decade, and the kind of stock regularly featured in my Innovation Investor portfolio. It’s a millionaire-maker stock. On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this video. By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s the focus of his premiere technology-focused service, Innovation Investor. To see Luke’s entire lineup of innovative next-generation technology stocks, become a subscriber of Innovation Investor today. More From Hypergrowth Investing Silicon Valley Whiz Kid Reveals #1 Tech Stock in America Why $30 May Be the Floor for Plug Power Stock 7 Explosive Cryptocurrencies to Buy After the Bitcoin Halvening An Explosive LiDAR Tech Stock for the Self-Driving Revolution The post Stem Stock Has a Clear Path to Dominating a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Industry appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • AMC Entertainment’s 130% spike this week isn’t done yet, analyst speculates — here’s why

    Shareholders of AMC Entertainment had a ticket to ride this week and the surge in the company's stock isn't likely to dissipate just yet, according to one analysis.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Creating an Opportunity for These 2 Stocks

    As U.S. companies search for scarce chips, investors have an easier task: find the arms dealers tasked with helping the industry catch up.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund Is Rebounding. Here’s What ARK Bought During the Dip.

    The fund manager stood firm after the ETF dropped 37%, repeatedly insisting that innovation stocks were on sale. She made good on her word.

  • Want to Buy AMC but Scared You'll End Up Holding the Bag? There's a Solution.

    AMC stock is blasting off like a rocket ship again. It had a high of $29.76 on Thursday during regular trading hours after opening the week four days ago at a price of $12.38. For anyone who owned that stock at the beginning of the week, their money doubled in less than a week. If you’re standing on the sidelines and want a piece of the action, you might be filled with all sorts of questions, like these: Since AMC has already gone up so far, does that mean it’s out of gas now? Could AMC go down as fast as it came up? Why exactly did AMC go up so fast, and how do I know if it will keep going up? These are great questions that might be impossible to know the answers to. One big challenge is that AMC has turned into a “hype” stock. Together with GameStop, these two stocks are the face of hype stocks in 2021. And with hype stocks, there’s just no telling how far they’ll go up or how far they’ll fall. It’s because the stock valuation is being based almost entirely on hype. It’s just like the old “pump and dumps”, where an entity with a vested interest in a stock would hype it up and drive up the price. Then once that entity locked in their profit, the hype would disappear, the demand for the stock would die, and the price would implode. In the case of the pump and dumps, if you were one of the people who bought the hype and were left owning the stock after the price imploded, you were considered a bag holder. You held the stock as it died, perhaps hoping it would somehow come back. If it’s ever happened to you, then you know how much it stings to be a bag holder. People who are considering buying AMC right now are facing that same risk of holding the bag. What’s interesting about AMC is that we all KNOW this is a hype stock. It’s not like we’re being fooled by a pump and dump schemer in some way. We’re fully aware that this is pure hype. Yet there is still an allure to getting in on the action, and for most people that’s because the thought of making money in the stock market sounds fantastic. If your goal is to make some money in the stock market, why take a blind gamble on a stock that’s all but sure to implode shortly? You don’t have to take blind risks like that. There are proven edges in the stock market that you can take advantage of so that you can have the odds in your favor when you make trades. Mindful Trader offers a trading service that capitalizes on a back-tested edge in the market. The guy who runs it is a Stanford grad who did quantitative research on stock market price tendencies. He found a trading strategy that had remarkable returns in the back tests he ran. Subscribers can follow his trades, or they can learn his trading strategy and do it on their own. With each stock pick published by Mindful Trader, there are a lot of specifics offered: a profit target, a stoploss, and a length of time for being in the trade. There is no guesswork needed. Taking blind risks is not necessary in the stock market. And neither is the pain that comes with being a bag holder. There are sure to be people who make money on AMC, but there are also sure to be people who lose money and are left holding the bag. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga5 Ways to Trade Cryptocurrencies in 2021How to Get Free Bitcoin in 2021 Without Investment© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for June 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for June.

  • A Loophole Makes ‘529’ Plans Good Wealth Transfer Tools. Here’s How to Use Them.

    Looking for a way to transfer wealth to the next generation but still want the option of yanking it back if you change your mind? Consider a “529” education-savings plan, financial pros say.

  • Billionaire George Soros Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Some investors achieve legendary status, rising far above their peers on a combination of luck and success. Perhaps no one exemplifies this more than George Soros, the Holocaust survivor who, after the war, earned a doctorate from the London School of Economics and went into the banking industry to make his mark. He was wildly successful. The hedge fund he founded, Soros Fund Management, earned an average annualized return of 33% from 1970 to 2020, making it the most successful hedge fund in history. Soros’s biggest single success came on September 16, 1992, when he ‘broke the Bank of England.’ He had taken a short position on the pound sterling, leveraged to $10 billion, and when the pound fell in response to changing politics, he personally made $1 billion in a single day. Soros hasn’t always been right in his financial calls, but he’s right more often than he’s wrong. He’s also well-known for his bon mots when it comes to talking about trading. “It’s not whether you’re right or wrong,” Soros has been quoted saying, “but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Soros Fund Management's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks the fund picked up during Q1 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) We’ll start with an online retail stock, Farfetch, a company specializing in the sale of luxury goods and brands. Farfetch is a truly international company, founded in Portugal, headquartered in London, and boasting offices in New York and LA, Tokyo and Shanghai, and Brazil. Like many tech-oriented companies, Farfetch has been running at a loss – but in Q1 of this year, the company made an abrupt turnaround to profitability. The 1Q21 earnings report showed an after-tax profit of $516.7 million, compared to a year-ago quarterly loss of $79.2 million. The company disclosed that this gross profit included a one-time $660 million non-cash benefit “arising from lower share price impact on items held at fair value and remeasurements.” Total revenues from operations was reported at $485 million, up 46% year-over-year, and higher than the $457 million analysts had expected. One key metric, the gross merchandise value of orders processed over the company’s platform, rose 49% year-over-year, to $915.6 million. Farfetch’s success grows from a strong user base. The company boasts more than 3 million active customers, and operations in 190 countries. Sellers on the platform have made available over 1,300 luxury brands. Even after a pullback in share value during the first half of 2021, the stock is still up an impressive 234% in the last 12 months. Among FTCH's fans is Soros. In his most recent disclosure, Soros revealed that his fund purchased 125,000 shares of FTCH, a holding now valued more than $5.5 million. Turning to the analyst community, Credit Suisse's 5-star analyst Stephen Ju rates FTCH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $78 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~88% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Ju’s track record, click here) “We have a favorable view toward the company maintaining the adjusted EBITDA guidance as Farfetch will reinvest the higher top line contributions toward customer acquisition – supporting long term adoption rates. We model ~700k new customers for 2021, ~600k for 2022 and beginning in 2023 our expectations are also unchanged at ~1.2 million to 1.5 million,” Ju opined. The analyst summed up, "Our investment thesis points remain: 1) large $300 billion addressable market remains fragmented and underpenetrated, 2) relative protection from competition from larger cap online competitors, 3) exposure to rising adoption of luxury goods in APAC as well as emerging markets." Most analysts back Ju's confident take on the online fashion firm, as TipRanks analytics showcase FTCH as a Strong Buy. Based on 8 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 6 rate the stock a Buy, while 2 give it a Hold. The 12-month average price target stands at $60.63, marking ~37% upside from current levels. (See FTCH stock analysis on TipRanks) Coursera (COUR) The next stock we’re looking at, Coursera, is a MOOC company – a massive open online course provider. This niche leverages the size and reach of the internet to make a wide range of top-line university courses available to the masses. Coursera is a leader in the field, and since its founding in 2012 it has made available more than 4,000 courses from over 200 universities, in more than 30 degree programs, and at lower cost than in-person classes. Through Coursera, students can take classes at such top-level schools as Imperial College London, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Michigan, and Johns Hopkins. The company boasts that over 77 million students have used its services. While the company is 9 years old, it is new to the public markets; Coursera held its IPO at the end of March this year. It made 15.73 million shares available on the NYSE, at an opening price of $33. This was the high end of the initial pricing range, which has been set between $30 and $33. Overall, the IPO raised $519 million, before expenses. At the beginning of May, Coursera released its first quarterly report since going public. The report showed $88.4 million in total revenue, a 64% gain year-over-year. The company’s gross profit, at $49.5 million, was up 71% from the year-ago quarter. George Soros saw an opportunity in this IPO, and his fund picked up 105,000 shares of the company. This new position is valued at ~$4 million at current share prices. Among the bulls is 5-star analyst Ryan MacDonald, of Needham, who lays out a clear, upbeat case for Coursera shares. “Given the increasing role of automation, the widening skills gap, and the shift to online learning, we believe Coursera's comprehensive platform will help it gain share in a large TAM that we size between $47B-$50.6B. While the COVID-driven tailwind to registered learner growth in FY20 creates a difficult consumer segment comp in FY21, we believe Coursera's efficient GTM motion and shift towards higher value enterprise and degrees offerings can drive durable 25%+ growth and gross margin expansion,” MacDonald noted. To this end, MacDonald rates COUR shares a Buy and his $56 price target indicates confidence in a 47% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch MacDonald’s track record, click here) In its short time on the stock exchange, COUR has picked up 14 analyst reviews, with a breakdown of 12 Buys to 2 Holds to back the Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading for $38 and their $54.67 average price target implies a one-year upside of 44%. (See COUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sotera Health (SHC) Last up on our list of new positions from George Soros is Sotera Health, a holding company whose subsidiaries offer a range of advisory services, lab testing, and sterilization services in the healthcare industry. Sotera’s businesses cate to more than 5,800 health industry customers in over 50 countries. The company boasts 13 labs capable of carrying out more than 800 tests, and 50 sterilization facilities. Sotera’s customer base includes 75 of the top 100 medical device makers and 8 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. SHC shares went public on November 24 of last year, in an IPO that sold 53.6 million shares and raised $1.2 billion. The capital raised was used to pay down existing debt. The company has been working assiduously to bring down debt levels, and in the 1Q21 report stated that it had a total debt of $1.87 billion and available cash of $108 million. Net revenue in Q1 was $212 million, up 13% from the year before. Net income showed a strong gain, turning around from a 1-cent per share loss a year ago to a 4 cent EPS profit. In Q1, Soros took a new position in Sotera, buying 179,274 shares in the stock. At current share prices, this holding is worth over $4.3 million. Tycho Peterson, 5-star analyst with JPMorgan, likes SHC, and rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy). His price target of $35 suggests an upside of 45% from current trading levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here) Backing his stance, Peterson writes, “1Q results were generally strong, and although guidance remains unchanged, it should provide a pathway to upside for the balance of 2021, as we continue to be fans of the company’s diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy and high regulatory oversight, altogether supporting its wide competitive moat, with FCF to support de-leveraging…” Overall, the Street in unanimous in its outlook on Sotera shares; the stock has 8 recent positive reviews supporting its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are trading for $24.06 and their average price target of $31.75 implies a one-year upside of ~32%. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dogecoin’s Lack of Inherent Utility Is Its Biggest Liability

    Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), a meme-inspired cryptocurrency, was up over 12,000% this year, reaching a high of about 73 cents, before a market crash induced by China sent it tumbling back to Earth. Source: Shutterstock Earlier this month, the cryptocurrency that literally began as a joke neared a $100 billion market capitalization. From that momentous high, Dogecoin has corrected substantially. It is now trading at around 32 cents after multiple failed attempts at rallying higher.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Bad News for Cryptocurrency China outlawed financial and payment institutions from offering cryptocurrency services. The hard line on digital currencies is not new, nor is it surprising. In 2017, authorities closed local cryptocurrency exchanges and outlawed initial coin offerings, also referred to as ICOs — token sales used to finance cryptocurrency projects. 7 Best Stocks for Upcoming Grads to Buy and Hold Forever Three Chinese banking and payment industry bodies have issued a statement saying said the wild fluctuations in cryptocurrency prices “seriously violate people’s asset safety” and disrupt the “normal economic and financial order.” As a result of this announcement, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ether (CCC:ETH-USD) tumbled to three-and-a-half month lows, recording their biggest one-day loss since March of last year. Many analysts believe the Chinese announcement is correlated to its own digital yuan or e-CNY, which is undergoing public testing as of April. Nevertheless, the move was a major blow to crypto investors. To add insult to injury, on May 12, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was suspending vehicle purchases using Bitcoin due to environmental concerns surrounding the crypto mining process. Dogecoin, which Musk talked up, suffered the least amount of damage. But it still suffered a steep drop. The major issue, though, is whether there is inherent value in this meme currency. Intrinsic Issues Plaguing Dogecoin Dogecoin will eventually regain lost ground. However, it is not the next Bitcoin. Investors who believe in this narrative are in for a rude awakening. Bitcoin aspires to be an alternative to national currencies as a medium of exchange and a store of value. Launched in 2009 with an extremely detailed white paper written by Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous Bitcoin creator, the aim was for Bitcoin to become a leading decentralized digital currency. Investors hope it can function like gold and hedge against inflation. Dogecoin, in comparison, started as a joke in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Based on the “Doge” meme, which portrays a Shiba Inu dog, Markus and Palmer wanted to get some laughs from their idea and did not want it to be taken seriously. But even Markus did not foresee the support DOGE is getting. No one could have prepared him for what is happening. Recently, the cryptocurrency exploded after social media buzz from the likes of Musk and Mark Cuban. In my previous articles about the currency, I explained how these two gentlemen helped generate a massive rally for the coin. Needless to say, the kind of stellar growth easily surpassed that of Bitcoin during this time. But the fact remains, DOGE was “created for sillies.” Bitcoin, meanwhile, is a purpose-driven digital currency. Bitcoin also has a finite supply of 21 million, making it valuable and a natural hedge against inflation. No such luck with Dogecoin, which is inflationary because of a potentially infinite supply. Finally, Bitcoin has a robust ecosystem that’s lasted for 12 years, and institutional interest in that ecosystem is growing day by day. Tough Times Ahead for Dogecoin Despite its recent downswing, the meme-themed cryptocurrency still has legs to continue its journey to $1. However, it has become tougher after the wider crypto space has seen a correction. DOGE has support at $0.328. It dropped below that support level in the early hours of May 28 but is on the rise, so time will tell whether that support remains intact. Meanwhile, it has resistance at $0.399. If you are still holding this coin, I will advise you to wait until the digital currency hits that level and book your profits. The long-term story for DOGE is sketchy. BTC growth from 2020 onwards is largely due to an increase in institutional investment. There is a sense of safety an investor feels when they see the smart money backing an asset. This will not change because of the market crash. But as I mentioned earlier, this luxury does not exist for Dogecoin. Celebrity endorsements are the only reason this currency has done so well. If you look at Bitcoin or Ethereum, they both have inherent qualities that DOGE lacks. In terms of Bitcoin’s outlook, investors took a shock to the system. But it’s not a major hurdle for Bitcoin to overcome, and it’s a small one compared to the issues and market downturns it has faced in the past. On the date of publication, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines. Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio. More From InvestorPlace Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner The post Dogecoin’s Lack of Inherent Utility Is Its Biggest Liability appeared first on InvestorPlace.