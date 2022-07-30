U.S. markets closed

Sanya Day at Hainan Expo Promotes Boutique Designer Brands, Opens Up A New Approach to Discovering Sanya

·3 min read

HAIKOU, China, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the second China International Consumer Products Expo ("CICPE" or "Hainan Expo") welcomes 2,800 boutique brands from 61 countries and regions, Sanya, the popular resort city on Hainan Island's southern tip, showcased the city's possibilities and potential as a tourism destination combined with fashionable elements through its theme day on July 28 at the largest consumer boutique exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Sanya Day event was organized by the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development (Hainan IEDB) and co-organized by the Sanya Tourism Promotion Board (STPB). It aimed to cultivate new businesses and promote culture exchange for tourism consumption while encouraging international partners to explore the potential of this "tourism + culture" destination in China.

Fashion show brings Hong Kong designer brands to a top tourist destination

Hainan Expo provides unlimited business opportunities for international brands to explore the Chinese market, while introducing China's fashionable products to consumers across the globe. The Sanya Day event, which was an important part of the Hainan Expo Fashion Week, featured three debut shows from Hong Kong boutique and pioneering designer brands, including Ribyeung, BronzeLucia, and KINGWEN, with elements covering leisure, vacation, youth, and nature.

The cooperation with the Hong Kong designers echoes Sanya's commitment to expanding this business and establishing a long-term collaboration mechanism with international premium and emerging brands with the ambition of bringing travelers more fashion experiences.

While promoting Sanya as a fashionable and trendy tourism option, the show also presented Sanya as an open and diverse international destination and called for mutual cooperation with Hong Kong and the international community.

China International Consumer Products Expo Fashion Week

Fashion as a new approach to discovering the best of Sanya

At the event, STPB and Hainan IEDB signed a strategic cooperation agreement on the fashion sector, leveraging resources to land brand debuts and introduce the fashion cluster to Sanya. The signings will explore opportunities in Sanya's tourism market and future development opportunities in supporting future brand debuts and designer events as well as launching premium conferences and exhibitions.

An internationally renowned tourist destination, Sanya is undoubtedly the best medium for brands to enter the Chinese market given its diversified customer base. It is also an ideal option for travelers who would like to add more fashion-related experiences to their business or leisure trips, as Sanya keeps enhancing its competitiveness against the backdrop of the integrated free trade port policy and the popularity of tourism and leisure consumption scenarios.

"Sanya has been committed to developing partnerships and enriching its offering to serve the demands of various visitors. The idea of achieving win-win cooperation and deepening mutual exchange is the original intention of our participation in the Hainan Expo, as we hope to extend more possibilities of Sanya," said Albert Yip, director general of the STPB. "Building on the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Hainan Free Trade Port and taking the second Hainan Expo as an opportunity, we would like to extend an invitation to visitors from Hong Kong and other places across the world to explore the enormous potential in Sanya, to enjoy the unique experience here with a fashionable taste."

 

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanya-day-at-hainan-expo-promotes-boutique-designer-brands-opens-up-a-new-approach-to-discovering-sanya-301596435.html

SOURCE Sanya Tourism Promotion Board

