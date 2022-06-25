U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,911.74
    +116.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,500.68
    +823.32 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,607.62
    +375.43 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.74
    +54.06 (+3.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.06
    +2.79 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1700
    +0.2370 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,281.67
    +179.08 (+0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.12
    +8.22 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals forged strategic partnership with Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical to upgrade integrated innovative antibody drug R&D

·5 min read

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals, a biological high-tech enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative antibody drugs, and Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical, a CDMO and CMO enterprise dedicated to providing world-leading high-end biological drug manufacture services, announced a long-term strategic partnership taking effective. The two parties will share their experiences and technical advantages, and provide integrated and modular solutions that cover biological drug R&D, CDMO and commercial productions to the global biopharmaceutical industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals)
(PRNewsfoto/Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals)

Aiming to provide the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with high-quality, high-efficiency and cost-effective drug development and manufacturing services, the two companies will invest their advantageous resources, expertise and experience through this strategic partnership to carry out extensive collaboration in the field of drug discovery, drug development and CDMO. Sanyou will provide preclinical R&D services including drug screening, pharmacology research, process development and quality control of various biological drugs including monoclonal antibodies, multi-specific antibodies, ADC drugs, etc. Dragon Sail will provide services of pilot production, clinical sample production, scale-up process development and commercial production of various biological drugs.

Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical is a leading high-tech CDMO enterprise for biological drug production in China, committed to provide one-stop R&D and manufacturing outsourcing services from sequence to IND, and from clinical sample production to BLA and commercial production. With a total investment of 690 million RMB and a total production scale of up to 12000L, the company site is built and operated in compliance with NMPA and FDA cGMP requirements and has passed the EU QP audit, which qualifies for different stages of clinical sample and commercial drug productions. The company has a professional technical team of over 200 staffs, with team members from well-known domestic and international pharmaceutical companies and universities. 90% of the current employees are technical R&D professionals, and about 40% of the employees own master and doctoral degrees. Equipped with the advanced NONCROS® non-crossover antibody production technology, Dragon Sail has provided high quality and efficient R&D and manufacturing services to more than 10 pharmaceutical companies for various biological drug projects.

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is a biological high-tech company focusing on R&D and services of innovative antibody drugs. Sanyou has established an integrated innovative antibody drug R&D laboratory of more than 20,000 square meters with advanced facilities in Shanghai Caohejing High-Tech Park. Driven by the excellent innovation platforms of Super-Trillion Innovative Antibody Drug Discovery Platform, Integrated Innovative Antibody Drug R&D Platform and Intelligent Innovative Antibody Drug R&D Platform, Sanyou has 10 major functional modules and more than 40 core technological platforms covering preclinical R&D, and has a professional team of more than 250 staffs, over 70% of which holds a  doctoral or master's degree. Sanyou has provided high quality and high efficiency innovative antibody drug development solutions, staged services and collaborative R&D to more than 300 companies and organizations worldwide, and several drug development projects above have entered the clinical stages.

"We are honored to deepen and broaden our collaboration with Sanyou" said Kai Tan, general manager of Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical. "Sanyou has accumulated a lot of successful experience in the discovery and development of antibody drugs. Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical has established a GMP-compliant cross-free manufacturing base in the new Lingang District and has built a systematic development platform for antibody drugs from DNA to BLA. The collaboration between the two parties will provide a powerful engine for successful antibody drug development, accelerate the new drug development process, empower partners and benefit more patients."

"We highly value our strategic partnership with Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical." said Guojun Lang, CEO of Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals. "Dragon Sail's robust antibody drug CMC development and GMP manufacturing platform has been recognized by the industry. Sanyou has excellent innovative drug discovery and preclinical R&D capabilities, and our proprietary super-trillion innovative antibody drug discovery platform integrates nine types of super-trillion innovative antibody libraries with a cumulative library capacity of up to ten trillion, and a high-throughput automated screening system. Sanyou will combine the technical advantages with Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical to provide more comprehensive and high quality one-stop services to our clients."

About Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical

Dragon Sail was esatablished in 2016, directly invested by Guilin Sanjin Pharmaceutical Company Limited and is one of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Sanjin. The aim of Dragon Sail is to create a high-end monoclonal antibody drug cGMP and commercial manufacturing sites in the Lingang Science Blue Bay (Shanghai). The total investment of this manufacturing site is around 690 million YUAN. The manufacturing scale of the first phase is 3*2000L and the second phase could reach to 6*2000L scale. Dragon Sail provides one-stop CDMO services for antibody drugs from CMC development to Commercial Production, the site of Blue Bay is one of the largest monoclonal antibody production bases in Shanghai.

About Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a biological high-tech enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative antibody drugs. Sanyou is committed to establishing a leading high-quality, high-throughput, integrated R&D and value transformation platform for innovative antibody drugs internationally, constructing a business ecosystem involving therapy, R&D, and diagnostic products and services, and cooperating with global biopharmaceutical, diagnostic, and drug R&D companies to make a new progress in the diagnosis and treatment of human diseases. Sanyou has established an innovative antibody drug integrated R&D laboratory of over 20,000 square meters with advanced facilities and equipment, and more than 40 core innovation technology platforms, including innovative antibody drug discovery featured with a series of trillion phage display antibody libraries, innovative antibody drug optimization, cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, preclinical R&D and industrial development.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanyou-biopharmaceuticals-forged-strategic-partnership-with-dragon-sail-pharmaceutical-to-upgrade-integrated-innovative-antibody-drug-rd-301574607.html

SOURCE Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Earnings Estimate Cuts Will Form an Investable Bottom; Here Are 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Already Down 50%

    As we move toward the end of Q2, it’s time to start thinking about earnings. Looking back at the quarter, analysts are predicting earnings growth of 8%, which may rise to 11% heading into next year. It’s a rosy picture, but it’s also not a sure thing. GDP contracted in Q1, by nearly 1.5%, and some estimates are showing 0% growth in Q2. Such results would meet the technical definition of a recession – and recession is hardly the usual environment to find robust earnings growth. Looking at current

  • Russia to default for first time in a century as payment deadline looms

    Nuclear submarine supplier to be sold to US buyer after diplomatic row Russian default expected within days Retail sales volumes down 0.5pc in May FTSE 100 rises strongly Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The pro-Brussels establishment is painting Brexit as an economic disaster to reverse it Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Musk Cites Tesla Bankruptcy Fears, Wants You to Know Something Big

    Despite bankruptcy fears, layoffs, and lawsuits, Elon Musk wants people to know about Tesla's recent American-made win.

  • 10 Value Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 value stocks to buy according to billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our discussion on Tepper’s history and his hedge fund’s performance, go directly to 5 Value Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper. With a net worth of $16.7 billion, David […]

  • 8.6% inflation is turning your cash into trash — but these 3 simple income stocks (yielding as high as 12%) can help you come out ahead

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • Meme-Stock Probe Finds Robinhood Woes Were Worse Than It Let On

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. faced a more dire situation during the height of last year’s meme-stock frenzy than executives at the online brokerage let on publicly, according to a report from top Democrats on a key congressional committee. Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel

  • The stock market’s return will be minus 3.3% a year over the next decade, says this ‘single greatest predictor’

    This month we’ve received both good and bad news from the “single greatest predictor of future stock market returns.” It is a contrarian indicator, with higher equity allocations associated with lower subsequent market returns, and vice versa. According to a simple econometric model I constructed that bases its predictions on the historical correlation between the indicator and the stock market, the S&P 500’s real total return over the next decade will be minus 3.3% annualized.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • Why Bausch Health Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are surging today in response to the news that Joseph Papa has resigned from the board of directors effective immediately. Over the past six years, Papa has been instrumental in lowering the company's sky-high debt and keeping it out of bankruptcy court. Bausch said in a statement Thursday evening that billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson will fill the vacant board position.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Banks rally after stress test, Bank of America underperforms

    Shares in the biggest U.S. banks rallied on Friday after they passed the Federal Reserve's annual health check, but Bank of America underperformed with test results implying it needs a larger-than-expected capital buffer, which could limit share buybacks and dividends. While the broader equity market also rallied on Friday, Wells Fargo & Co, up 7.5%, was the biggest gainer among the 34 lenders that underwent the Fed's so-called stress test, which measures how they would fare in a hypothetical severe economic downturn. The group would have roughly twice the capital required under Fed rules in the downturn scenario, it said.

  • Live webcam stream captures Miami plane crash

    At least seven people were injured after plane crash-landed and caught fire on Miami International Airport runway

  • Insiders Are Flashing a Strong Buy Signal for These 2 Stocks

    Downturns can bring a lot of pain, but they can also bring on plenty of opportunities, as lower stock prices start making costs of entry more attractive. Before taking advantage of these opportunities, however, investors need to find a recognizable signal that will set them apart. One popular signal to follow is the insider buying, the trades made by high-ranking company officers whose positions give them the ‘inside’ track on their company’s likely prospects – and therefore, of the stock’s pros

  • Why Meta Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent company of Facebook, were rising quickly today on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, a rebound in the tech sector appears to be sending Meta's stock higher today. The tech stock had gained 5.8% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Friday.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar

    High-yield dividend stocks are a major component of my stock portfolio. Here are three income stocks that have room for solid gains in the next year and even better gains over the long run. The blue-chip business development company (BDC) Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) has held up better than the S&P 500 index, which is down 21% so far this year.

  • What’s Wrong, Warren? Berkshire Hathaway Stock Has Been Hit Hard in June.

    The drop is exciting some Berkshire investors because the stock now trades for 1.3 times Barron's estimate of its June 30 book value, compared with more than 1.5 times at its March high.

  • Intel wins latest race in chip uses for the cloud, says KeyBanc Capital Markets

    Chip giant Intel Corp. is leading growth in cloud technology, according to new research from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Intel Corp. (INTC) is the winner in KeyBanc’s latest monthly data tracking server processors used for “cloud instances” or services available via a public cloud. The research, which was released Thursday, focus on newer processor architectures, such as Intel’s Ice Lake.

  • ‘Peaky Blinders’ Producer Joe Donaldson Launches Magic Hour Television; Signs First-Look Deal With All3Media International & New Pictures

    Peaky Blinders and Cobra producer Joe Donaldson has set an indie, Magic Hour Television, and signed a first-look deal with All3Media International and All3Media-owned drama house New Pictures. Donaldson will develop a slate, funded by All3 and its international arm, and partner with New Pictures co-founder and CEO Willow Grylls to produce scripted TV. Furthermore, Donaldson […]