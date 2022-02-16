U.S. markets open in 7 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.00
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,893.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,584.50
    -25.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.40
    +0.33 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    -2.63 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6400
    +0.0440 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,107.82
    +515.36 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.41
    +22.83 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

SAP and BearingPoint Partner on the Race to Zero Emissions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SAP
  • SAPGF

WALLDORF, Germany and AMSTERDAM, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and the management and technology consultancy BearingPoint today announced they will join forces on carbon and environmental footprint solutions. The companies will collaborate to advance the design and development of a leading-edge solution for customers to help them reach zero emissions.

SAP Logo (PRNewsfoto/SAP SE)
SAP Logo (PRNewsfoto/SAP SE)

Measuring, managing and steering carbon footprints is a key element of reaching zero emissions and part of the climate action program promoted by SAP. Companies are under increasing pressure to determine their carbon footprint not only on a corporate level but also on a product level. However, the data acquisition, consolidation and mapping are challenges that many companies face. Together with the recent launch of the SAP® Cloud for Sustainable Enterprises solution, SAP solutions for sustainability and BearingPoint's long-standing experience with emission calculations in the market, the companies are well equipped to develop innovative solutions to address customer concerns about environmental footprinting across their value chain.

"The co-development partnership between SAP and BearingPoint will bring together two strong value propositions. BearingPoint has long experience helping customers identify carbon reduction potentials and achieve sustainability targets. SAP contributes innovation capabilities, broad system landscape and reach to customers. Together as partners we will push the limits to move the economy forward on the path to zero emissions," said Gunther Rothermel, SVP, Head of SAP S/4HANA Sustainability, SAP.

Carbon Footprinting for the Entire Value Chain: Scope 1, 2 and 3
While many companies have already assessed their scope 1, and scope 2 emissions, assessing the entire value chain by introducing scope 3 emissions is key. To do so environmental networks must support data exchange with partners like suppliers, clients, auditors and governments even if they use different IT systems. Building on BearingPoint's in-depth know-how in product and corporate footprint calculations and algorithms, the SAP Product Footprint Management solution supports data gathering and calculations to help realize end-to-end carbon and environmental footprinting. The SAP solution is fully integrated with SAP® S/4HANA and the intelligent enterprise architecture, but also connects with other data sources. This enables it to perform automated assessments of footprints across the value chain, even in heterogenous system landscapes.

"Together with SAP, we will co-develop utilizing our IP asset and provide a unique solution in the market to measure and optimize the climate impact of products across the entire lifecycle. SAP Product Footprint Management has sophisticated capabilities to determine the carbon footprint of a single product. Our 10-years-plus proven industry experience in calculating and optimizing product and corporate CO2 footprints will enable our joint customers to meet their decarbonization targets. We at BearingPoint believe that together with SAP's innovative solutions, depth in commercial processes and market expertise we can make a positive impact on the climate," said Donald Wachs, Head of IP Assets, BearingPoint, and Member of the BearingPoint Management Committee.

"The partnership with BearingPoint accelerates the SAP Product Footprint Management solution road map and will help make us a market leader in product footprint solutions that support our customers in maximizing the sustainability of their products and services," said Peter Maier, President, Industries and Customer Advisory, SAP.

About SAP
SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

About BearingPoint
BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business-critical services to its clients, supporting their business success. The third unit is designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success. For more information, visit www.bearingpoint.com

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2022 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:
Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24
United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list, please contact press@sap.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sap-and-bearingpoint-partner-on-the-race-to-zero-emissions-301482498.html

SOURCE SAP SE

Recommended Stories

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe company took offline its 100-megawat

  • Altria says judge has dismissed lawsuit over Juul investment

    Tobacco giant Altria said Tuesday that an administrative law judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit alleging the company's partnership with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs amounted to an anticompetitive agreement that hurt consumers.

  • U.S. to inspect new 787 Dreamliners, says Boeing cannot self-certify

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said it would perform final inspections on new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, and will not allow the planemaker to self-certify the jets. The U.S. aviation regulator said it notified Boeing of the decision that it will retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates until it is confident "Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards." Boeing said it "will continue to work transparently through (the FAA's) detailed and rigorous processes... We will continue to engage with the FAA to ensure we meet their expectations and all applicable requirements."

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Regulators won’t let Boeing certify new 787 jets for flight

    Federal safety regulators say they will retain power to approve Boeing 787 airliners for flight rather than return that authority to the aircraft maker, which hasn't been able to deliver any new Dreamliner planes since last May because of production flaws.

  • Top Cantor Trader Knew Rules on Pay But Ignored Them, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former top Cantor Fitzgerald LP equities trader Adam Mattessich knew the firm had to keep detailed records on compensation but went ahead anyway with a secret plan to share other traders’ commissions for over a decade, an SEC lawyer told a jury.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ T

  • China courts freeze $157 million of Evergrande assets over missed construction payments

    A Chinese court has ordered the freezing of 640.4 million yuan ($101 million) in assets held by a subsidiary of China Evergrande Group, according to a filing by contractor Shanghai Construction Group. State-owned Shanghai Construction, which sued the Evergrande unit in the southwestern city of Chengdu in December for overdue construction fees, cited the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court ruling that the assets to be frozen will include bank deposits and real estate. Separately, Shanghai Construction Group said last week a local court in Guangzhou has frozen 361.5 million yuan of assets of a different Evergrande unit in the central province of Jiangsu for overdue payments.

  • IBM executives called older workers ‘dinobabies’ in company emails, according to age-discrimination lawsuit

    The emails were submitted as evidence in an ageism case that former IBM employees have brought against the company.

  • Buffett's Berkshire extends board shuffle as Tom Murphy resigns

    Murphy had been a Berkshire director since 2003. His departure followed the 2020 exit from the board of Bill Gates, another friend of Buffett's and co-founder of Microsoft Corp, after 16 years of service.

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • Walmart Wants to Take Ad Dollars from Amazon, Facebook, Google

    Online advertising has been incredibly lucrative for Facebook, Google, and perhaps surprisingly Amazon . Meta's Facebook alone took in nearly $115 billion in advertising last year and $84,169 billion in 2020. Alphabet's Google took in $209.49 billion last year in ad revenue and $146.92 billion in 2020.

  • Monster Beverage in merger talks with Constellation Brands

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss whether Constellation Brands will acquire Monster Beverage.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sandy Hook families settle with gun maker Remington for $73 million

    The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators in 2012.

  • Two California executives allegedly defrauded the H-1B system repeatedly for years

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.

  • JPMorgan Is the First Bank Into the Metaverse, Looks at Business Opportunities

    The Wall Street bank has opened a lounge in blockchain-based Decentraland.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.