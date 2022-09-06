U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,901.27
    -22.99 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,162.58
    -155.86 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,507.35
    -123.51 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,790.90
    -18.85 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.01
    +0.14 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.30
    -6.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    17.93
    +0.05 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9899
    -0.0034 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3450
    +0.1520 (+4.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1526
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6290
    +2.0540 (+1.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,793.92
    +5.84 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.70
    +0.19 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.80
    -24.63 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

SAP boosts brand awareness and consideration using GumGum’s high impact ad formats and the platform’s Verity™ contextual targeting solution

GumGum
·5 min read
GumGum
GumGum

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GumGum and OMD Hamburg have announced a successful campaign partnership with SAP – a Germany-based multinational software company – in which the companies worked to increase SAP’s brand awareness and consideration in the digital advertising space. The campaign successfully improved brand perception of SAP as a trusted business by +7ppts, and as a company that offers the best business software and solutions by +5ppts.

The companies achieved this by leveraging both GumGum’s high impact desktop skin advertising units, and its cookieless contextual targeting and intelligence platform, VerityTM – the first time this approach has been deployed in EMEA. Measurement was provided by research experts On Device Research (ODR) and Lumen Research, who measured and analysed the impact of contextual advertising and attention on GumGum’s ad units during the campaign.

ODR measured the campaign’s impact on the SAP brand by comparing the results of two tests. The first test comprised a control sample of people who had not been exposed to the ad creative, and the second test was aimed at the target audience, with consumers shown the campaign’s ad creative. Lumen provided eye tracking technology to both measure the attention the campaigns received, and help understand the broader implications of attention as a metric for the digital advertising industry.

GumGum served the desktop skin unit across its premium roster of publishers, on contextually relevant articles, targeting key business decision makers. As mentioned above, this was the first campaign in any EMEA market to run desktop skins utilising GumGum’s contextual intelligence platform, VerityTM, which scans everything from copy and imagery, to audio and video, for accurate and safe ad placement, without the need for cookies or any personally identifiable information (PII).

The research was a huge success in proving that GumGum’s high impact ad units – and Verity’sTM cookieless contextual intelligence technology – positively impact both brand awareness and brand consideration.

As many as 61% of the audience exposed to the campaign took some form of action. One in three felt the ad campaign was informative, while a positive shift was also seen among the target audience (+5ppts). Lumen concludes that the creative worked really well to drive interest, and significantly more people were very interested in finding out more about SAP after being exposed to the ad. The campaign worked well to improve brand perceptions of SAP as a trusted brand (+7ppts), and as offering the best business software and solutions (+5ppts).

Peter Wallace, General Manager of EMEA at GumGum, says: “There were so many aspects about this piece of research that got us excited. The chance to work with one of the world’s leading software companies is an obvious one, but the opportunity to test VerityTM in the German market for the first time was hugely rewarding. The future of digital advertising in this cookieless, privacy-first era is all about contextual, and tapping into the consumer’s mindset at the right moment to engage and influence their imagination and behaviour. We’re delighted to have helped SAP to do that.”

Moritz Fisecker, Integrated Media Manager EMEA at SAP & Timo Steyer, Deputy Director Digital Strategy at OMD Hamburg, say: “We were looking to increase brand and product awareness – and ideally consideration – when we partnered with GumGum to help boost our advertising campaign performance. Our friends at Lumen and ODR concluded that those that saw the ads had a spiked interest in learning more, ultimately increasing brand consideration, and we’re delighted to declare our media campaign and the research results with GumGum and OMD Hamburg a success. The campaign clearly demonstrated the potential of a cookieless approach for driving improved outcomes for digital advertising.”

For more information: pr@gumgum.com

About GumGum
GumGum is a contextual-first global digital advertising platform that captures people’s attention, without the use of personal data. We believe that an advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer’s active frame of mind rather than behaviour builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers, and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.gumgum.com.

About SAP
As a market leader in enterprise application software, SAP helps companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies turn businesses into intelligent, sustainable enterprises and SAP applications and services enable business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably and adapt continuously. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com

About OMD
OMD is one of Germany's leading media agencies, developing effective marketing and communications solutions for businesses based on innovation, creativity, empathy and data. True to its philosophy of "Better decisions, faster.", OMD's focus is always on helping its 900 employees and more than 160 clients learn faster and act faster - ultimately creating more relevant, effective and profitable connections between people and brands. In this way, OMD succeeds in making a demonstrable contribution to the business success of its customers.
OMD is represented in Germany at a total of four locations: Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich and Berlin. In 2021 and 2022, OMD was named Germany's Digital Market Leader (COMvergence) and is also Germany's most awarded media agency in award shows. The agency group is part of OMD Worldwide (www.omd.com), the world's largest media agency network with offices in 100 countries and more than 13,000 employees. Worldwide, OMD has been named the top-performing media agency by RECMA (Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry) and Media Network of the Year by Cannes Lions. OMD remains the most awarded media agency in Cannes in 2022. www.omd.com/germany/


Recommended Stories

  • Ernst & Young Leaders Expected to Approve Plan to Split Accounting Company

    The expected move would pave the way for the biggest shake-up in the accounting profession in more than 20 years.

  • Gazprom: off-line Nord Stream compressor station now deemed hazardous

    Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it had received a formal warning from Russian regulators that the idled Portovaya compressor station, which is supposed to push gas towards Germany through the Nord Steam 1 pipeline, no longer complied with safety requirements. Gazprom had said on Friday that it had detected a leak of engine oil in the only turbine that was still working at Portovaya, and would shut off natural gas supply until it was repaired. On Monday, it cited Siemens Energy, which has done maintenance on Nord Stream 1 turbines, as saying that "the causes of oil leakage can only be eliminated by a specialised repair company".

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • Gazprom to Shift Gas Sales to China to Rubles, Yuan From Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC said it will shift its contract to supply gas to China to rubles and yuan from euros, as the Kremlin steps up efforts to move trade out of currencies it considers “unfriendly” amid US and European sanctions.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US Wareho

  • Tech workers left hanging as Sea e-commerce arm Shopee rescinds job offers

    Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce firm Shopee has rescinded dozens of job offers in the past two weeks, sources said, a move that began shortly after parent company Sea Ltd reported widening losses and sharply slower revenue growth. Four people interviewed by Reuters who have participated in a WeChat group of some 60 people that was set up to discuss Shopee's withdrawal of offers said their offers were pulled just days before they were due to begin work. One 27-year-old engineer who asked that only his first name Wang be used said his call came a week after arriving in Singapore, having quit a job in Shanghai with TikTok owner Bytedance.

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • The bottling plant I work at just got acquired by investors who want to change the future of capitalism. Let’s see how they handle our immediate concerns

    Investors who proclaim their attachment to ESG should address longstanding worker concerns first, says bottling plant worker Cesar Moreira.

  • China’s Energy Giants Sell Gas to World Scrambling for Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia

  • 3 Stocks Bulls and Bears Can't Stop Fighting Over

    There's a raging debate around the future of commodity prices, impacting the outlook for these three companies.

  • Oil Prices Erase Gains Despite Surprise OPEC+ Production Cut

    Oil prices erased Monday's initial gains despite OPEC+ unexpectedly agreeing to trim production quotas. This may have little impact on output.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Growth Beyond Digital Ad Business?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Ford and Rivian Recall Some EVs

    Some recalls involving Ford's Mustang Mach E along with Rivian's R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV were listed on NHTSA's website Monday.

  • Europe power firms need 1.5 trillion euros in margin calls, Equinor says

    LONDON (Reuters) -European energy companies need at least 1.5 trillion euros ($1.5 trillion) to cover the cost of their exposure to soaring gas prices, Norwegian energy group Equinor has estimated, and that does not include firms in Britain. Several European countries are providing billions of euros in support to power suppliers caught out by extra collateral payments on their trades - known as margin calls - but Equinor's estimate suggests such support is a fraction of the overall bill. Utilities often sell power in advance to secure a certain price, but must maintain a "minimum margin" deposit in case of default before they supply the power.

  • Samsung says personal data of some U.S. customers exposed in breach

    Samsung announced the breach in a brief statement late Friday, as Americans were about to start the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

  • CommerceHub to take ChannelAdvisor private in $663M deal

    A Morrisville company that serves online retailers leveraging Amazon, eBay and Google is being acquired.

  • China’s BYD Jumps to No. 2 in Global Electric-Car Battery Market

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. jumped to second place in global electric-car battery rankings in July, overtaking LG Energy Solution Ltd. as China’s demand for clean cars surges. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanctions Ben Stiller, Sean Penn After Latest US Meas

  • Newell Brands CEO: Connecting Yankee Candle maker to Gen Z through new product line

    Generation Zers have a buying power of $360 billion. Here's how Newell Brands is tapping into that growing consumer base.

  • Russia sends more energy to Asia as Europe cuts back

    BERLIN (AP) — Russia sent significantly more oil and coal to India and China over the summer compared with the start of the year, while European countries that long relied on Russian energy have cut back sharply in response to the war in Ukraine, said a report published Tuesday.