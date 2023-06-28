SAP CEO Christian Klein Bullish on AI, Touts Generative AI as Major Growth Driver

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) CEO Christian Klein expressed colossal growth potential in generative AI technology.

He sees SAP's $500 billion addressable market getting a boost from the vast growth driver, Reuters cites a Handelsblatt interview.

Klein mentioned human resources as an example of the application of the technology. "In the future, the system should be able to configure itself and automate work steps," he noted.

He also said that generative AI could take over administrative tasks like business appointment management.

SAP shared plans to deepen collaboration with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) in joint generative AI projects in personnel recruiting in May.

On Wednesday, Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) announced the addition of generative AI-powered capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM).

Supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) generative AI service, the new capabilities are embedded in existing HR processes to drive faster business value, improve productivity, enhance the candidate and employee experience, and streamline HR processes.

Price Action: SAP shares traded higher by 0.77% at $134.04 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

