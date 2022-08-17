SAP Cloud Platform Services Market is Growing at an Exciting CAGR of 31% by 2032, Says Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent study by Fact.MR on the SAP cloud platform services market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of SAP cloud platform services.



The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies providing SAP cloud platform services, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, SWOT Analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including price point analysis at each product and brand level, consumer survey analysis, social media sentiment analysis, product benchmarking and revenue generation from SAP cloud platform services providers across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided, taking into account the revenue of SAP cloud platform services providers during the forecast period.

What is the Key Restraint in the Growth of SAP Cloud Platform Services Market?

A company requires multiple services throughout the span of using the SAP cloud platform services. For instance, the strategy & consulting services, which are expensive, are required to determine which software and information are critical to business, requires high availability and needs to be shifted to cloud.

The end-users of SAP cloud platform services requires to efficiently leverage the benefits of the platform such as using migration services to migrate data or any information from one legacy system to other. Therefore, high cost of these services makes it difficult for small and medium-size organizations to deploy such technologies that require high investment in services thus, hampering the growth of SAP cloud platform services market.

Key Segments Covered in the SAP Cloud Platform Services Industry Survey

By Service Type :



Strategy & Consulting Services

Proof of Concept (PoC) Services Migration Services Integration Services System Conversion Services





By Enterprise Size :



Small and Medium Scale Enterprises

Large Scale Enterprises



By End Use Industry :



BFSI Industry

Consumer Goods & Retail Industry Energy & Utility Industry Government Industry Media & Entertainment Industry IT & Telecom Industry Manufacturing Industry Healthcare Industry Others





Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR profiled the following key cloud platform services manufacturers in its report are SAP SE, Accenture Plc., Wipro Limited, Infosys Limited, Capgemini SE, Atos SE, DXC Technology, HCL Technologies, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and Tata Consultancy Services Limited. Key manufacturers are constantly innovating product designs to meet the modern day challenges pertaining to components placement in the engine environment.

Key players in the SAP Cloud Platform Services Market

SAP SE

Accenture Plc.

Wipro Limited

Infosys Limited

Capgemini SE

Atos SE

DXC Technology

HCL Technologies

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Key Takeaways from SAP Cloud Platform Services Market Study

North America SAP cloud platform services market is expected to have a revenue share of 31.4% in 2022 and is likely to reach a valuation of USD 2.3 Billion by 2032 with a growth rate of 32.7%.

The Europe region is presumed to hold market value of around USD 118 Million by the end of 2022 owing to high technology adoption rate.

The migration services as service type is expected to be valued at USD 1.5 Billion by 2032 with a growth rate of 31.1%.

By enterprise size, large enterprises a maximum growth rate of 31.6% with the market share of 42% by the end of 2032.

