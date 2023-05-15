SAP And Microsoft Deepen AI Alliance To Boost Human Resource Productivity

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) consolidated its long-standing partnership with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), leveraging the latest in enterprise-ready generative AI innovation to help solve customers' most fundamental business challenges.

The companies proposed integrating SAP SuccessFactors solutions with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot in Viva Learning and Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service to access powerful language models that analyze and generate natural language.

The integrations will enable new experiences designed to improve how organizations attract, retain and skill their people.

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, said, "We're building on our long-standing cloud partnership with SAP and bringing together the power of Microsoft 365 Copilot with SAP SuccessFactors solutions to transform how organizations attract and develop their most important resource – their people."

After launching AI to its battle with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google over the search, Microsoft focused on the latest AI technology to catch up with rivals in the corporate applications market like Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL), Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) and SAP .

Price Action: SAP shares traded lower by 0.41% at $131.04 on the last check Monday.

